When a filmed version of the stage show debuted on Disney+, it quickly became the most-streamed program of any month this year.

In its first year on Broadway, the smash musical Hamilton raked in 11 Tony awards and a Pulitzer Prize. When a filmed version of the stage show debuted on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day 2020, it quickly became the most-streamed program not just of July but of any month this year. But perhaps the strongest evidence of Hamilton's overwhelming popularity is that it was enough to stave off a progressive mob at a moment when little else has survived being scrutinized through contemporary moral lenses.

Amid demonstrations against police killings of black Americans this summer, some protesters turned their ire to the Founding Fathers, many of whom owned slaves. When a crowd in Portland, Oregon, tore down and set aflame a statue of George Washington in June, it was hard not to wonder whether public opinion might be coming for Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop story next. Sure enough, the hashtag #CancelHamilton began trending on Twitter shortly after the musical's streaming release.

Alexander Hamilton was indeed an elitist with authoritarian tendencies and supposed ties to the slave trade. But in the end, the small number of would-be cancelers were no match for the musical's devoted fans, many of whom are delighted to see America's founding stories presented in a way that captures the ethnic and cultural diversity of the country that founding begat.

Stephanie Slade is managing editor of Reason.

  1. Cyto
    October.2.2020 at 6:43 am

    The wife and I watched it with great anticipation following all the hype.

    Lower your expectations.

    Broadway is really good at hype. It isn’t nearly as good as they make it out to be.

    But then again, I was not all that impressed with “The Greatest Broadway Musical Of All Time” either. I saw Phantom on Broadway and our entire group was like “meh, it was alright”. Cats and Starlight Express also got the cultural phenomenon treatment.

    I enjoyed Wicked a lot more than Hamilton, but maybe that was down to setting expectations.

    So go in with modest expectations and maybe you will be pleasantly surprised.

    Also… I am a bit surprised that people view casting a bunch of brown skinned people to play American Revolution figures as such a great and stunning statement. The Wiz was a long, long time ago. I thought we had left that sort of thing way back in our rear view mirror. Nobody outside of lefty circles and professional race baiters cares about such things any more. A black president isn’t all that shocking or transgressive to a 2020 audience.

  2. Brian
    October.2.2020 at 7:12 am

    “Sure, Alexander Hamilton was elitist and authoritarian, but he was from Bermuda, which makes him an immigrant, and that’s just dreamy! Diversity!”

    If only Trump was from Puerto Rico…

Please to post comments