Pineville, Louisiana, police officer John Goulart Jr. claimed he'd been shot in the leg in an ambush. But officials now say he shot himself and made up the story about the ambush. Goulart has been charged with criminal mischief and malfeasance in office. "Everything shows it was an accidental discharge," said Deputy Chief Darrell Basco. Basco said Goulart fired two rounds from his service weapon, one of which struck one of the doors of his patrol car.