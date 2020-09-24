The Volokh Conspiracy

President Trump's Executive Order on An America-First Healthcare Plan

There are some references to the ACA litigation

In August, President Trump teased a future executive order concerning pre-existing conditions. (See here and here). At the time, I predicted that Trump was trying to aid the Supreme Court's deliberations in Texas v. California. I wrote;

Ilya Shapiro and I filed the Cato Institute's amicus brief in California v. Texas. We proposed that the Trump administration could require, by executive action, insurers on the ACA exchange to comply with guaranteed issue and community rating. But why would such an executive action be needed if the ACA is in place? Well, the ACA is currently being challenged. And perhaps one factor that could aid the Court's deliberations would be an assurance that people with pre-existing protections could still obtain coverage on the exchanges, even if guaranteed issue and community rating (GICR) were found to be inseverable.

Here is an excerpt from our brief. Note the last emphasized sentence in Footnote 12.

The analysis for individual market, on-exchange policies is different. Hurley and Nantz are not eligible for subsidies. Declarations, supra. But they could still purchase an unsubsidized plan on the exchanges. Halting GICR with respect to policies sold on the exchanges would be an unnecessarily overbroad remedy. So long as the plaintiffs can purchase off-market non-compliant plans, or none at all, their injuries will be remedied. Plaintiffs cannot demand a greater remedy to alter all policies offered on government exchanges. Moreover, people who seek to buy a government-sponsored product on a government exchange cannot complain about cumbersome regulations. [FN 12] Courts need go no further than issue a declaration with respect to individual market, off-exchange policies. "[T]he judicial power is, fundamentally, the power to render judgments in individual cases." Murphy, 138 S. Ct. at 1485 (Thomas, J., concurring). No more, and no less. Hurley and Nantz, meanwhile, and all those who object to being forced to purchase unwanted policies, will have other options.

[FN12]: This narrow remedy would address concerns raised by the Federal Respondents about creating a "potentially unstable insurance market." See Brief for the Federal Respondents at 44–45. The executive branch could also require insurance providers on the exchanges to comply with the ACA's GICR provisions, regardless of the outcome of this litigation.

Today President Trump signed the self-styled "Executive Order on An America-First Healthcare Plan." There are several references to the ACA litigation that, I think, are leading towards my proposal.

First, Trump accurately characterizes what the TCJA did–well sort of. The penalty was reduced to $0. Usually Trump says that he repealed the mandate. I am sure the SG will quote this sentence if a Justice tries to cite press statements.

On December 22, 2017, I signed into law the repeal of the burdensome individual-mandate penalty, liberating millions of low-income Americans from a tax that penalized them for not purchasing health-insurance coverage they did not want or could not afford

Second, the order includes a history of the ACA's failures. I'm not really sure what purpose this discussion serves:

In an attempt to justify the ACA, the previous Administration claimed that, absent action by the Congress, up to 129 million (later updated to 133 million) non-elderly people with what it described as pre-existing conditions were in danger of being denied health-insurance coverage.  According to the previous Administration, however, only 2.7 percent of such individuals actually gained access to health insurance through the ACA, given existing laws and programs already in place to cover them.  For example, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 has long protected individuals with pre-existing conditions, including individuals covered by group health plans and individuals who had such coverage but lost it.

The ACA produced multiple other failures.  The average insurance premium in the individual market more than doubled from 2013 to 2017, and those who have not received generous Federal subsidies have struggled to maintain coverage.  For those who have managed to maintain coverage, many have experienced a substantial rise in deductibles, limited choice of insurers, and limited provider networks that exclude their doctors and the facilities best suited to care for them.

Additionally, approximately 30 million Americans remain uninsured, notwithstanding the previous Administration's promises that the ACA would address this intractable problem.  On top of these disappointing results, Federal taxpayers and, unfortunately, future generations of American workers, have been left with an enormous bill.  The ACA's Medicaid expansion and subsidies for the individual market are projected by the Congressional Budget Office to cost more than $1.8 trillion over the next decade.

Third, the President references the pending challenge:

The ACA is neither the best nor the only way to ensure that Americans who suffer from pre-existing conditions have access to health-insurance coverage.  I have agreed with the States challenging the ACA, who have won in the Federal district court and court of appeals, that the ACA, as amended, exceeds the power of the Congress.  The ACA was flawed from its inception and should be struck down.  However, access to health insurance despite underlying health conditions should be maintained, even if the Supreme Court invalidates the unconstitutional, and largely harmful, ACA.

Alas, the SG does not argue that the entire law should be struck down. The government's position is far more nuanced. But the far more important sentence is the last one. Even if the law is "invalidated," access to pre-existing protections should be maintained. But how? Not through legislation. He is hinting at a future executive action.

No action is taken here. Rather, there is a policy section:

Sec2.  Policy.  It has been and will continue to be the policy of the United States to give Americans seeking healthcare more choice, lower costs, and better care and to ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions can obtain the insurance of their choice at affordable rates.

I think here Trump is giving his administration guidance to prepare. a "safety net" if the Supreme Court takes some action against Guaranteed Issue and Community rating.

Sec3.  Giving Americans More Choice in Healthcare.  The Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall maintain and build upon existing actions to expand access to and options for affordable healthcare.

Stay tuned. We may even have 9 Justices when the ACA case is argued on November 10.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute.

  1. captcrisis
    September.24.2020 at 7:39 pm

    No plan.

    Just hatred of Obamacare (actually hatred of Obama).

    Where is the plan to address the problems of the uninsured, and the sick people going bankrupt because of health care costs? We are the only industrialized country that has this problem.

    Obamacare was a serious attempt. It was crafted by dedicated, knowledgeable people. This blog has, from the first, been dedicated only to tearing it down, with no replacement.

    1. Pacific
      September.24.2020 at 8:35 pm

      This is accurate. Neither Shapiro nor Blackman, much less Trump, want more health care available to the country. This “analysis” of the effects of the ACA is essentially ideological, notably the bemoaning of the expansion of Medicaid. And the EO is meaningless and powerless. More talk and no action, in the middle of a pandemic. “Don’t get sick, but if you do, die quickly.”

      1. librarian
        September.24.2020 at 8:39 pm

        The republicans are going from social Darwinism to actual Darwinism.

  2. TwelveInchPianist
    September.24.2020 at 7:48 pm

    Just make health care costs, including health insurance, tax deductible. Then employer-provided plans go away and we get a genuine market.

    1. librarian
      September.24.2020 at 7:57 pm

      Would that be an above the line deduction, or below the line?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.24.2020 at 7:58 pm

      Exactly. And make it possible to buy health insurance across state lines, so that states can’t warp what is realistically a nation-wide market.

      Really, almost all the distortions are due to health insurance usually being linked to your employer, and to the Balkanized market.

      1. Pacific
        September.24.2020 at 8:36 pm

        This “Across states lines” pitch is, and has always been, meaningless.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          September.24.2020 at 8:43 pm

          “This “Across states lines” pitch is, and has always been, meaningless.”

          To me it means that a company in one state can sell insurance in another state. Is that wrong?

    3. librarian
      September.24.2020 at 8:28 pm

      Great! Does tax-deductible health care costs include Lasik, cosmetic surgery, and spa services?

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        September.24.2020 at 8:41 pm

        I don’t give a shit, whatever employer-provide health plans can cover now without being taxed. The goal is to eliminate the disparity between employer-provided health care and non-employer provide health care.

        Making all health care tax deductible is an easier way to eliminate that disparity. You can argue about whether or not taxing all health care is a better way to do that, but I don’t feel like arguing about that right now.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    September.24.2020 at 7:54 pm

    Bleh,

    I’m tired of executive orders. Can we get actual laws passed like we’re supposed to? And listened to?

    1. Pacific
      September.24.2020 at 8:37 pm

      That’s not in McConnell’s wheelhouse.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    September.24.2020 at 7:55 pm

    “Second, the order includes a history of the ACA’s failures. I’m not really sure what purpose this discussion serves:”

    I think that’s pretty straightforward. The ACA survived due to some members of the Court ruling on whether it was desirable policy, not on straightforward legal issues. Listing its failures is intended to sway them on the basis that actually drove their reasoning, rather than just disputing the excuse they used for the outcome.

  5. librarian
    September.24.2020 at 7:57 pm

    Courts messing with the ACA is a prescription for court-packing.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.24.2020 at 7:58 pm

      Justices breathing is a prescription for court-packing at this point.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        September.24.2020 at 8:04 pm

        Technically, I think it’s Justices not breathing that’s the prescription…

  6. bernard11
    September.24.2020 at 8:02 pm

    Listing its failures is intended to sway them on the basis that actually drove their reasoning, rather than just disputing the excuse they used for the outcome.

    Does the order mention that a big part of the reason lots of people are uninsured is that a bunch of idiot GOP governors turned down the Medicaid expansion? Can’t have poor people going to the doctor.

    I’d like to see documentation and analysis of the rest of the claims.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      September.24.2020 at 8:08 pm

      1) Expand “access”
      2) Don’t expand actual resource…

      https://www.ajmc.com/view/consequences-of-acas-coverage-expansion-included-longer-ambulance-wait-times

    2. Pacific
      September.24.2020 at 8:38 pm

      Yup.

  7. bernard11
    September.24.2020 at 8:11 pm

    You’re being played for a sucker, Josh.

    Where’s the plan?

    Trump has been promising for years to offer a wonderful, beautiful, plan. About a month ago he promised to release it in two weeks. Where is it?

    This order doesn’t order anything except tell his Administration to keep working on the mythical plan. It’s utter bullshit – a list of claims of all the wonderful things he’s done.

    Why do you take it seriously as anything but a campaign document?

    1. Pacific
      September.24.2020 at 8:39 pm

      The plan is “don’t get sick, but if you do, die quickly.”

  8. ReaderY
    September.24.2020 at 8:14 pm

    Biden and Congressional Democrats please take note:

    If you win the election and decide to reainstate the coverage mandate next year, please be sure to call whatever people pay for not having coverage a “tax” and not a “penalty.” It’s important. If you do this,

    1. You will save yourself a lot of hassle in the courts.
    2. A small army of law professors, including our own Professor Blackman, will have to find something else to twist themselves into knots about.

  9. Sidney r finkel
    September.24.2020 at 8:37 pm

    I suggest everyone take a minute and speculate on what the reaction would be by the poster and those who agree with him if Barack Obama had argued that he had the power by executive order to require insurance companies to provide coverage without respect to pre-existing conditions. Really, think of the outrage and opposition.

    The continued apologies for Trump flouting of basic conservative tenets just because one is a supporter of his is degrading, not to the audience but to the persons who sacrifice their integrity to do this. And doesn’t everyone think that if President Obama had the power to require insurers to disregard pre-existing conditions that he would have done so. Or was everyone in his administration stupid and ignorant.

Please to post comments