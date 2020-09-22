Television

Star Trek: Discovery Warp Speeds Its Way from Streaming into Network Primetime

Also, Neil deGrasse Tyson is back to condescend to us all some more.

|

startrekdiscovery_1161x653
"Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS)
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds. Fox. Tuesday, September 22, 8 p.m.
  • Star Trek: Discovery. CBS. Thursday, September 24, 10 p.m.

The good news, as TV's retread fall broadcast season continues its rollout this week, is that the beloved Vulcan Death Grip makes its reappearance in prime time for the first time in decades. The bad news is that no one applies it on the revenant of Neil deGrasse Tyson, who has risen from the television grave to reclaim his perennial hold on the Emmy for TV personality most in need of a hard slapping.

The death grip plays a key role in the pilot episode of Star Trek: Discovery, the seventh TV series in the Trekkie franchise, which CBS has pulled off its streaming service and pushed into prime time to bolster a lineup decimated by the coronavirus.

Discovery's popcorny science fiction has a science-fact (or maybe a better phrase would be "science-annoying") counterpart over on Fox with Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the third incarnation of the 1980 PBS series, unfortunately not hosted by a hologram of Carl Sagan but the look-at-me-I'm-a-genius Tyson. This is one case where fiction is definitely preferable to fact.

I'm not necessarily the best guy to evaluate Discovery. My experience with Star Trek is mostly listening to Leonard and Sheldon speaking Klingon while a bored Penny stares into space, fantasizing about mauve nail polish.

Fortunately, you don't really need a degree in Trekkie studies to enjoy Discovery. It's a throwback to the early days of Star Trek and the Cold War sci-fi that spawned it, with the humans and their allies as the United States and the warrior-species Klingons as the Soviets. Phasers are never set to stun.

In a lot of recent Star Trek spinoffs, the Klingons have tended toward the cuddly, even allying with humans against Romulans and other deep-space riff-raff.

But Discovery takes place in the Star Trek long-ago-and-far-away, about a decade before the original TV series, and these Klingons are collectivist religious fanatics, not to be judgmental about it, and prove their loyalty to the group collective by roasting their own hands over torches, sort of extraterrestrial versions of Gordon Liddy, except armed with death rays. Alerted to the presence of humans in their corner of the universe, the Klingon chief snarls sarcastically in English to his colleagues: "We come in peace."

Over on the U.S.S. Shenzhou, which is on a do-gooder mission helping out what Donald Trump might call the Shithole Planets, there's debate about the intentions of the Klingons, who mostly haven't been seen in the last hundred years or so.

Executive Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green, The Walking Dead), a human raised by ruthlessly logical Vulcans, says the Vulcans, after losing a ship to peace-feigning Klingons, forever afterwards simply blasted them on sight: "Violence brought respect. Respect brought peace."

Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) isn't buying it. "We don't start shooting on a hunch," she warns, "and we don't take innocent lives." It's a bit like listening to a National Security Council smackdown between John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, except in this case, Bolton's got the Vulcan Death Grip in his pocket.

Burnham, by the way, wasn't raised by just any old Vulcans, but the late Mr. Spock's own parents. (Listening to Martin-Green imitate Leonard Nimoy's stop-and-go cadences is one of the most entertaining things about Discovery.) Oddly, in 50-some years of Star Trek movies and TV, this is the first time we've heard of a Spock sister or step-sister or whatever she is. For hard-core Trekkies, this is one of several unforgiveable deviations from canonical truth. The rest of us can just sit back and enjoy the smell of photon torpedoes in the morning.

Regrettably, this brings us to the subject of Cosmos: Possible Worlds. The original PBS show (Cosmos: A Personal Voyage) was one of the first television science documentaries for adults. The version Neil deGrasse Tyson hosted in 2014 (Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey) was one of the first television science documentaries aimed at showing how much smarter Tyson was than everyone else.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds mainly serves to show that Tyson has survived a brief stay in #MeToo purgatory. It's got too many CGI special effects; too much distorting of voices and blurring images, giving the unsettling feeling of a bad 1960s movie about LSD; so many random uses of unexplained scientific jargon that it often sounds as if it was written by a computerized buzz-phrase generator; and, mostly, too much Tyson.

Whether he's clownishly picking himself up and dusting himself as if he was really knocked out of his chair by an animated collision of stars, or dispensing scientific trivia that's essentially meaningless but can be used at I Fucking Love Science cocktail parties ("How small is 13 atoms? It's a quadrillionth of the size of a grain of salt"), Tyson's performance in Cosmos is all about self-promotion and show biz.

When he does venture into science, I don't believe a word he says—especially his oft-repeated anecdote about getting kicked off a jury after upbraiding a judge over misuse of mathematics during a criminal trial. Can anyone really believe that a well-known television star can actually be ejected from a courtroom without the news media getting wind of it? Yet Tyson's smug account of his superior intellect unraveling the criminal justice system has never been repeated by anyone but himself.

It would be great if somebody would apply the motto Tyson declares at the start of Cosmos— "question everything"—to that story. Or to his faux-anguished declaration, later in the show, that humanity is the world's serial killer ("What is it about us that wherever we go we bring death?"), as if sharks, timber wolves and Mycobacterium tuberculosis are pacifist vegans. Or his repeated insistence that religion and property are the main enemies of science, despite the overwhelming technological and scientific superiority of the ecclesiastic and market-oriented West over the atheist and unpropertied East. Any chance Judge Judy could eject him from TV?

NEXT: On Health Care, the 2020 Presidential Race Pits Bad Ideas Against Bad Faith

Glenn Garvin is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.22.2020 at 3:07 pm

    I see they have good ethnic representation.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.22.2020 at 3:09 pm

    The good news, as TV’s retread fall broadcast season

    I initially read this as “TV’s retard fall broadcast season”

  3. Ken Shultz
    September.22.2020 at 3:11 pm

    I thought Picard was fun.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      September.22.2020 at 3:19 pm

      Ken, you mentioned this last time but I had no opportunity to reply in time (and we all know how ‘great’ that platform is).

      I honestly feel surprised that you liked it. You of all people who have so insightful comments of all things libertarian. And I do want to understand where you’re coming from. Did you like Star Trek before? Did you watch the canon series? Which one was your favorite? Do you see that these Treks are different than those Treks, and if so, how do you explain the change of… things? How did you like 7of9 becoming a drunkard lesbian? Or the fact that everyone on the show was miserable, addicted, bitter and absolutely trashy? Oh, and the space elf, I loved the space elf guy, did you?

      A lot of question, I know, sorry for that and I honestly don’t mean to troll you. I just need to understand that how can you like something that is clearly the quintessential formula of all things Marxist, the epitome of all that is wrong in our current world?

    2. BYODB
      September.22.2020 at 3:19 pm

      Yeah, I mean it’s totally reasonable an 80 year old man can be thrown back like 30 meters and walk away no problem. And that’s just in the first episode or two. It’s not Star Trek, it’s Star Wars with different bad guys.

      Picard as action hero failed multiple times in film. They learned nothing.

  4. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    September.22.2020 at 3:14 pm

    Just when I though Reason can’t get any more disgraceful…

    STD is the worst audiovisual torture I had ever set through in my life (only the 1st season). Words fail me when I have to describe just how awful it is. And no, it’s not like I’m saying this much, there are movies and series I dislike, even ones that I hate, but to put this into context: this is like the absolute zero of the entertainment industry and a revolting insult to Roddenberry’s legacy. I intentionally used absolute zero, not some very hot degrees since I know for sure that one cannot possibly create any worse, even if the intention was to make something really really bad. I watched Rubber for example, and it is one of those movies that are ‘so bad that they’re actually good’. Most movies/series would reach this if pushed to the limits, but STD managed to be stabilize itself at absolute zero, with unending cringe, SJW-ism, plotless hackery and an unending barrage of lens flares.

    I also gave a chance to Picard, and I set it through it’s first season. Well, it was certainly better than STD but as I said… it is physically impossible to beat STD at this point. Picard was about 4-5 degrees less trash than STD, but it was still unbearable to watch. Oh Star Trek, how I loved you, and how painful it is to see you raped by these clueless and cruel cultural Marxists…

  5. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    September.22.2020 at 3:15 pm

    How dare you belittle the intellect of Neil deGauss Tyrone!

    1. Mother's Lament
      September.22.2020 at 3:20 pm

      I haven’t laughed like this at a good fisking for a while.
      Tyson is such a poseur.

  6. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.22.2020 at 3:20 pm

    Neil deGrasse Tyson is back to condescend to us all some more

    “Good! Use your aggressive feelings, boy. Let the hate flow through you.”

    One of my favorite Star Trek quotes. And I get to use it referring to NdT. That guy is such a narcissistic pussy-grabber, amirite?

Please to post comments