Brickbat: A Modern Marcel Duchamp

One Mason, Michigan, resident seems a bit skeptical about absentee voting. The homeowner, who wasn't identified by local media, placed a toilet on his or her front lawn with a sign reading, "Place Mail In Ballots Here." Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has filed a complaint with the police over the installation, saying it's illegal. "It's solicitation of absentee ballots into a container," Byrum said. "Our election integrity is not a game. I expect everyone to act appropriately, and this is unacceptable."