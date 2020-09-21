The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The President's and Senate's Duties When a Supreme Court Vacancy Arises During an Election Year

Here's what some very prominent progressive law professors have to say.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

A couple of dozen progressive constitutional law professors, including several very prominent ones, have written a letter that, taken seriously, means that President Trump has a constitutional duty to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice and the Senate has the duty to hold a floor vote this year. Here's an excerpt from their argument:

Article II of the Constitution is explicit that the president "shall nominate . . . judges of the Supreme Court." There is no exception to this provision for election years. Throughout American history, presidents have nominated individuals to fill vacancies during the last year of their terms. Likewise, the Senate's constitutional duty to "advise and consent" – the process that has come to include hearings, committee votes, and floor votes – has no exception for election years…. We urge the President to nominate as soon as reasonably possible an individual to fill the vacancy existing on the Court and the Senate to hold hearings and vote on the nominee.

Of course, they wrote this in 2016, and almost certainly did not mean it to be taken seriously now that the shoe is on the other foot. But it might be worth asking them.

Note that the letter in question has mysteriously disappeared from the American Constitution Society's website, but still can be found via the Wayback Machine.

UPDATE: Note: The argument in the letter regarding the Senate's duty was silly when it was made, and it's silly today, but any law professor who publicly makes a constitutional law argument when it benefits his "team" should be willing to stick by it when it benefits the other side. Yet I doubt that any of the signators will be publicly repeating this argument this Fall.

Meanwhile, a Twitter follower managed to find the letter on the ACS website, so apologies for implying that they memory-holed it, I couldn't find it at the original link nor via Google.

FURTHER UPDATE: A very similar letter was sent by 350 or so law professors to the Senate Judiciary Committee, concluding: "The Senate Judiciary Committee should hold a prompt and fair hearing and the full Senate should hold a
timely vote on the president's nominee."

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Krychek_2
    September.21.2020 at 10:28 am

    Except that’s not what actually did happen in 2016. The GOP has now established a precedent of not confirming Supreme Court nominees in an election year; they should be stuck with the precedent that they set.

    1. David Bernstein
      September.21.2020 at 10:32 am

      It would be a strange sort of constitutional duty that disappeared because it was violated once.

      1. Krychek_2
        September.21.2020 at 10:36 am

        It’s not about the duty, it’s about how the duty is carried out. It doesn’t say *when* the president shall make the nomination, or *when* the Senate shall advise or consent.

        As a matter of policy, I would advocate changing the rules so that any nominee who has not received a vote within a reasonable time (say six months) would be deemed confirmed. That way, if a particular nominee is objectionable, the Senate can vote him down, but it can’t engage in Garland style obstructionism.

        1. David Bernstein
          September.21.2020 at 10:45 am

          The lawprofs say “as soon as reasonably possible.”

          1. Krychek_2
            September.21.2020 at 11:17 am

            The law profs are entitled to their opinions. Where does the text of the Constitution itself put a time limit on it?

        2. Brett Bellmore
          September.21.2020 at 11:31 am

          I’m on board with that proposal, too. I was fine with voting Garland down, but thought he got rotten treatment just being ignored.

          1. Commenter_XY
            September.21.2020 at 11:35 am

            Brett….IMO the alternative was voting Garland down, and that would have been much worse for him. Imagine that black mark. And the humiliation. No, Senator McConnell took the best option he had. He did not waste the Senate’s time, and he did not subject Judge Garland to hyper-partisan bullshit.

      2. Adabsurdum
        September.21.2020 at 11:17 am

        Its the same as Justice Scalia’s view on precedent. He disagreed that the doctrine of substantive due process was based in the constitution, but would not overturn it as it was enshrined in precedent. Nothing stops the Supreme Court from overruling precedent, just like nothing stops the Senate, except for concerns about consistency and fairness. Its sad to watch Republicans toss that out the window.

        The law progressive law professors aren’t in charge and never had any authority, McConnell is in charge and has set the precedent. You’re acting like Trump, continuing to fault people not in charge for his shortcomings and engaging in outright partisan politics. I remember when this blog wouldn’t stoop to this level of meaningless political nitpicking.

  2. John Bingham
    September.21.2020 at 10:29 am

    I’m not sure why people are being so obtuse about this. Dems/progressives/liberals etc. feel (rightly or wrongly) that the Gorsuch nomination was “stolen”. Therefore they are owed a justice now to get even.

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      September.21.2020 at 10:56 am

      Most of liberalism boils down to “getting even” which is the basics of “social justice.” Doesn’t surprise me that they apply that principle to this argument too.

      1. Adabsurdum
        September.21.2020 at 11:20 am

        Haha right. Because liberals are still yelling “lock him/her up” about former political rivals? Because liberals go to rallies with signs saying “make conservatives cry”? Because Biden makes petty nicknames for his rivals? Wake up about which party is fueled by vengeance.

        1. Jimmy the Dane
          September.21.2020 at 11:38 am

          Clintons belong in jail because they are both criminals, not petty retribution.

          Have you ever been on Twitter? Liberals started making nicknames for every conservative because in their mind making fun of conservatives is funny.

          “Social justice” is a theory that has its basis in retribution for past, perceived historical wrongs.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    September.21.2020 at 10:31 am

    We all know that what happened in 2016 was partisan political games. And it will happen all over again in 2020 just in reverse.

    The same song and dance played out for the last 30 years when the opposing part had the Senate and the White House with judicial filibusters. Then the Dems got rid of that so then we got the “new” version of it.

    But please commence with the gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands. Call each other bad names and torture some logic like a Saudi interrogator. Just don’t pretend for one moment that either party would ever think about leaving a Supreme Court justice on the table six weeks before a big unknown election.

  4. arpiniant1
    September.21.2020 at 10:35 am

    So cheating is Ok when it is your guys doing the cheating

    IT is logically ok to change your mind according to your partisan position, and when it is to your advantage

    Bernstein, you are pathetic

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      September.21.2020 at 10:43 am

      Logically the argument has to go something like this:

      1. 2016 was a poor application of proper governance. Even though the Republicans were bad actors and horrible for doing what they did, those actions should not have created any kind of “precedent” we should continue to follow. The President and Senate both have a constitutional obligation to fill a Supreme Court seat in a timely manner and that should be the practice DC follows.

      2. 2016 set a new precedent and even though it should not have been set because it was now that what we should follow. The Republicans should be bound by the rule they created 4 years ago. Going forward maybe we need to “reset” the rule again, but for now you make your bed you get to lie in it.

      3. The rule ought to be whatever favors the political party in power. Insert whatever justification you need here and go with it.

      Seeing how the last 12 years have gone I think both sides will opt for #3.

    2. Sigivald
      September.21.2020 at 11:28 am

      What are you even talking about? “Cheating”? What rules are you talking about, and what did Prof. Bernstein say about “cheating”?

      (“It’s logically OK to change your mind for partisan advantage” is hard to even parse, especially since, again, the thing you’re responding to did not include an accusation of illogic or logical contradiction.

      He’s mocking them for being nakedly partisan (in presumption) and making an argument they do not actually believe.)

  5. Bored Lawyer
    September.21.2020 at 10:43 am

    OMG! Politicians change their “principles” to suit political expediency! Hold the presses (or whatever the digital-age equivalent of that is), this is BIG NEWS!

    Next thing you’ll tell me that politicians are not always truthful about what they plan to do if elected. Don’t know if I can take all these revelations in one day.

  6. loki13
    September.21.2020 at 10:43 am

    This is … interesting.

    So, to recap. Your guy (and please, for the love of what little credibility you think you might have left, Bernstein, don’t pretent McConnell isn’t your guy) changes things up 10 months before an election with a new “Let the people decide” rule.

    Now, you are quoting people opposed to what he did then … while ignoring the fact that your guy, who created the problem to begin with, has reversed his position in not just similar circumstances, but so much closer to an election.

    Oh, not to mention that you had the unmitigated gall to write that Unprecendented book during Obama’s presidency, yet have sat on your hands during this one so that you can continue to curry favor with the usual right-wing ideologues, while muttering to yourself, “At least the embassy was moved. That counts for something, right?”

    I’d appeal to your sense of shame, but … well, you and McConnell must have had that surgically removed. The only bright side is that, at least in comparison to Josh Blackman, you’re not Josh Blackman. So, there’s that!

    1. Bored Lawyer
      September.21.2020 at 10:54 am

      So, to recap. Your guy (and please, for the love of what little credibility you think you might have left, Bernstein, don’t pretent McConnell isn’t your guy) changes things up 10 months before an election with a new “Let the people decide” rule.

      If you are going to accuse someone of hypocrisy, at least have the decency of quoting his exact words, rather than your paraphrase of them.

      What McConnell said at the time is that when you are close to an election, and the party that controls the Senate is different from the President’s, you don’t get a confirmation until after the election. He made very clear at the time that when the Senate and White House are in the hands of the same party, then a confirmation could happen.

      That may be a convoluted and self-serving formulation, but it is what he said at the time. And he is acting perfectly consistently with his own rule.

      1. loki13
        September.21.2020 at 11:02 am

        The quislings who are abetting the destruction of both the rule of law, and of basic norms, such as you … well, you end up with exactly what you deserve.

        The issue isn’t the people that lie to you, BL. It’s people like you, who not only accept the flood of lies, but work up justifications for why you have been lied to. Just like any victim of a con, you are the last to get it; but unlike most regular con victims, it is not just you that is getting fleeced; rather, you aid and abet the fleecing of everyone else while casting about blaming others.

        1. Jerry B.
          September.21.2020 at 11:07 am

          You post a lot in the Washington Post’s comments section under another name, don’t you? You’ve got the Democratic hate down to a tee.

        2. Bored Lawyer
          September.21.2020 at 11:09 am

          Translation: I cannot respond to the substance of your argument, so I am going to attack you personally. Got it.

        3. Commenter_XY
          September.21.2020 at 11:42 am

          It hurts, doesn’t it loki? I know, I see my uber-lib friends behaving much the same way as you are. It must sting that POTUS Trump will get a third SCOTUS justice, has filled 53 circuit court vacancies, and north of 150 district court judges. I won’t bother going into the article I or article IV filled vacancies, but there are many that were filled as well.

          You know, if POTUS Trump does beat Slow Mo Joe (BTW, he will), think of how many more district court and circuit court judges get appointed. And confirmed. Hell loki, Breyer at age 82 might decide to hang up the robe…or get promoted to a higher heavenly court.

          Yeah, I can see it bugs you. They’ll be here for decades – quite literally.

  7. mad_kalak
    September.21.2020 at 10:45 am

    This situation has shown everyone to have a remarkable lack of intellectual consistency.

    1. Jerry B.
      September.21.2020 at 11:12 am

      Well, politicians and those who support them no matter what, but that’s just normal.

  8. Lee Moore
    September.21.2020 at 10:50 am

    If one pays attention to the text – yeah, old fashioned dead Constitution stuff – it emerges that the President does indeed have an explicit constitutional duty to nominate – “shall nominate”.

    But there are no shalls for the Senate, which can do what it likes.

    1. Lee Moore
      September.21.2020 at 11:01 am

      The other revealing bit of text is that no distinction is made between the various animals that the President nominates, when it comes to the Senate’s role in advising and consenting. The role is the same for all of :

      “ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, judges of the Supreme Court, and all other officers of the United States”

      Consequently, if it really were the case (which of course it isn’t) that the Senate has a constitutional duty to take up and consider the President’s nominations to the Supreme Court it must have an equal duty as regards all of the President’s nominations, from ambassadors to Federal Dog Catcher-in-Chief.

      Since the Senate has routinely ignored all sorts of nominations since the founding, and regularly allows nominations to lapse at the end of a session, we may conclude that if the Senate does have any affirmative duty (which it hasn’t) in the advising and consenting business, it is very much a repeat offender.

  9. CityGuySailing
    September.21.2020 at 10:50 am

    Who was it that said “Elections have consequences”?

    1. OtisAH
      September.21.2020 at 11:26 am

      Vice President Dick Cheney.

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    September.21.2020 at 10:53 am

    Well, sure. Everybody’s going to try to get their guys on the court and keep the other guys’ guys off.

    And everybody’s going to come up with some bullshit to justify it.

    I guess it’s lucky for the GOP that their bullshit was framed in terms of principle, and the other side’s bullshit was framed in terms of a constitutional obligation.

    Still, hypocrisy on both sides.

  11. David Bernstein
    September.21.2020 at 10:53 am

    Just for the record, the point here is that the original argument about constitutional duty was absurd and obviously political, and, yes, I am criticizing my academic colleagues for (a) making it; and (b) to the extent they would backtrack today, which I am 99% sure all or almost all of them would, for that too.

    1. loki13
      September.21.2020 at 11:04 am

      Just for the record, I think the main offense that would be had is for other people to think that you refer to them as colleagues.

      Just FYI.

      1. David Bernstein
        September.21.2020 at 11:07 am

        Didn’t you promise like two years ago that you were no longer going to read or respond to what I wrote? Please go back to that.

      2. Sigivald
        September.21.2020 at 11:33 am

        Hey, Loki.

        Do you know that Justice Ginsburg was famously close friends with Justice Scalia?

        Rather than being deeply offended at being on the same bench as him for years, their families spent holidays together.

        Consider that maybe Prof. Bernstein’s colleagues might have more in common with Justice Ginsburg than with you.

        You sound very angry and upset about people daring to not be on your partisan side.

  12. Sarcastr0
    September.21.2020 at 10:57 am

    What’s happening here is the GOP gave excuses last time that no one believed and now they’re also trying to do the same thing. So far I mostly see arguments from the left legal people about the 2016 actions and saying this fight is actually about that. Dunno if I believe it, but it does avoid the argument you’re making.

    Whereas there is naked and clear inconsistency is in the GOP’s words *and actions* in 2016 and today.

    The real principle seems clear to all at least around here, and has been consistent both times – when the GOP has the votes and it’s not unconstitutional they will do it, and rationalize however they need to to blunt political impact. Right up to and including if Hillary won considering keeping the seat open for 4 years.

    And when it comes to norms stuff like the Garland consideration, it’s clear we cannot stop you and the political price is not high.

    But then don’t blame Dems for doing stuff they have the vote for that’s not unconstitutional either. Because if the price isn’t high for you it’s not crazy to see if it won’t be high for them.

    If that kind of cold transactional logic makes you uncomfortable – and it should – well, we learned it from watching you.

    1. mad_kalak
      September.21.2020 at 11:02 am

      You have to ask yourself, though, would you honestly expect Mitch McConnell so say something as nakedly plain as “we are taking a gamble that Trump will win….”

      No, instead, like all politicians they cloak their power grabs in allusions to higher ideals like justice and honor and constitutionalism. It’s no different from Obama, for example, saying multiple times on national TV that he couldn’t create DACA on his own, and then going “ah, fuck it” and doing it all by executive order. He didn’t say it was some naked power grab…he cloaked it in flowery language, naturally.

      We humans expect to be lied to by our leaders.

      (p.s. Why do you assume bad faith on the part of your opponents? *wink*)

  13. andrew
    September.21.2020 at 11:00 am

    And here’s what you had to say in 2016:

    Opinion | Re: Merrick Garland, it’s a bit late for the Obama administration and its supporters to appeal to constitutional norms requiring Senate consideration

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2016/03/16/re-merrick-garland-its-a-bit-late-for-the-obama-administration-and-its-supporters-to-appeal-to-constitutional-norms-requiring-senate-consideration/

    At that time, you were very careful to describe them as norms, not duties.

  14. librarian
    September.21.2020 at 11:00 am

    The way I see it, the president should be able to make his nomination before the election. Constitutionally, they can go ahead and make a nomination to prove they where hypocrites in 2016, and then wait to confirm until the lame duck session to prove they are still hypocrites today.

  15. captcrisis
    September.21.2020 at 11:01 am

    There’s no deadline for the President to make a nomination. Likewise, as David pointed out in 2016, the Senate has no duty to act on it.

    But if everyone named in the Constitution did only what that document requires, and nothing further, the federal government could not function. The Framers assumed that these folks would be responsible adults — that certain norms would be adhered to. They did not anticipate this generation of Republicans.

    1. mad_kalak
      September.21.2020 at 11:06 am

      “The Framers assumed that these folks would be responsible adults — that certain norms would be adhered to. They did not anticipate this generation of Republicans.”

      Yes, there were more shared cultural norms back then. But I think you should (re) read Madison’s discussion of factions in Federalist 10: https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-10-02-0178

      It was all anticipated.

      1. captcrisis
        September.21.2020 at 11:42 am

        Madison’s essay is only theoretical and does not specifically say how the Constitution is designed to prevent sabotage by a faction.

        The closest he comes to the issue is this:

        “If a faction consists of less than a majority, relief is supplied by the republican principle, which enables the majority to defeat its sinister views by regular vote: It may clog the administration, it may convulse the society; but it will be unable to execute and mask its violence under the forms of the constitution.”

        This statement is false.

    2. Sigivald
      September.21.2020 at 11:37 am

      Funny how it’s always The Other Side wrecking norms, isn’t it?

      See, when Our Guys do that, it’s “necessary for the greater good” and “part of being flexible”.

  16. rsteinmetz
    September.21.2020 at 11:23 am

    I wish everyone on both sides would stop pretending and admit it is a political decision of great importance for the future of the country.

    Every recent President has viewed nomination to the Supreme Court as an important piece of his legacy. That won’t change.

    In 2016 the Senate majority wasn’t to wait on the chance that their party would hold the Senate majority and the possible (but not likely) get a new President of their own party. Remember that until election night most people thought Hillary would win.

    I was out of town and recall went to bed early. I got a call at 2:00 AM that my MIL had died. I flipped on the TV and found Trump had won. Had Hilly won as most people expected things would have gone on as before, perhaps Hillary would have made a different nomination, perhaps not.

    This came about because the Senate and the President were of different parties and have different vision of the future of the country.

    The immediate adverse reaction to Trumps win has continued. The Gorsuch nomination and confirmation proceeded fairly regularly, in spite of the opposition’s complaining that the seat had been “stolen”. The Kavanaugh nomination was a circus, but the result was never really in doubt.

    This all flowed from the facts that the President and the Senate were controlled by the same party.

    Today the President and the Senate are still controlled by the same party and no one has a right to expect they will not use their positions to nominate and confirm a new justice before the election. It may be Trump will be reelected and the current Senate majority remain in control. It may be that Trump will lose and the majority in the Senate will change.

    But is all politics and warping it up as something else is unseemly and distasteful, to me at least.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.21.2020 at 11:38 am

      “Every recent President has viewed nomination to the Supreme Court as an important piece of his legacy. That won’t change.”

      It should. If the Court were functioning as a standard legal court, rather than a 9 person constitutional convention, Supreme court nominations simply wouldn’t be that important. The very fact that who a President appoints to the Court is considered one of his most consequential choices is a demonstration of how warped our constitutional system has become thanks to living constitutionalism.

      The Court is now the most dangerous branch, not the least.

  17. ReaderY
    September.21.2020 at 11:38 am

    The problem with theses sorts of hypocracy arguments is each side is being equally hypocritical. It won’t do to point out the hypocracy of the other side and ignore ones own.

    Because the Republicans took action, while the Democrats merely talked, I think the Democrats are more entitled to hold the Republicans responsible here. The side that takes action has more responsibility.

    I think the Republicans should bever have presented it as a policy move. It was always an act of power. The Republicans used power – legislative power within their constitutional rights, but nonetheless power – to thwart an Obama appointment, because they thought tipping the balance of the court was too important an issue to be nice on.

    Better to admit it, rather than try to claim the Democrats are being hypocritical and they somehow aren’t.

  18. SKofNJ
    September.21.2020 at 11:40 am

    Does McConnell have the votes. That’s all that matters. The Constitution gives the Senate the right to reject a President’s pick. That means politics matter. When politics matter, the only thing that matters is who has the power. Both sides, supposedly, think they are wielding their powers for the public good. But this time around, the Republicans are in power. Remember what that constitutional law lecturer said a few years ago: Elections have consequences.

