Expanding the Bench, Physically

Congress may pack the Court. But how will everyone fit on the bench?

If the Supreme Court is expanded to eleven members, where would everyone sit? As things stand now, the Justices have some breathing room between them. They can recline, move from side-to-side, and chat with their neighbors. But it would get cozy by sliding in two more chairs.

Plus, in the COVID-era, will the Justices install plexiglass shields between their stations?