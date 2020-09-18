Housing Policy

Is There a Democratic Plot To Abolish the Suburbs? Don't Believe It.

Removing single-family zoning will not dismantle the suburbs, but it will dismantle the ability of NIMBYs to use the government to control other people's property.

|

cewitness042660
(Rafael Ben-Ari/Rafael Ben Ari/Newscom)

As Republicans battle Democratic electoral advances in the nation's politically pivotal suburbs, they've been sounding the alarms about a liberal plot to dismantle our beloved single-family neighborhoods. For instance, the conservative National Review in June declared, "Biden and Dems are set to abolish the suburbs."

This would be shocking if true, rather than a transparent attempt to scare soccer moms into voting for the GOP. "For the past three years, the state senator who represents Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco has led a push to abolish single-family zoning in California," wrote President Donald Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, in a Wall Street Journal column last month. Good grief.

I've long chronicled the disastrous development policies that California's Democrats have pursued. These include excessive fees, regulations, slow-growth rules and mandates that quash housing construction and hike prices. In their battle against climate change, they have backed urban-growth boundaries that set aside vast tracts of land—and attempt to force new construction into a high-density urban footprint.

Furthermore, the state's Democrats—and even many Republicans—had backed the state's now-defunct redevelopment agencies. Those relics of the 1950s urban-renewal era gave local officials the power to play real-life SimCity (a city-building videogame) in their communities, whereby they subsidize favored developers and abuse eminent domain in a perverse quest to grab tax revenue and remake their communities as they choose.

California has among the highest home prices and poverty rates in America thanks in part to such restrictions on housing. So there's plenty of fodder for Republicans who want to take on Democrats' misguided land-use policies. It's ironic, though, that they have chosen to take a stand against the one development issue where many Democrats are on the mark.

Let's start with semantics. Eliminating single-family zoning does not ban the construction of single-family homes. We should banish the idea's supporters to the nether reaches of the ugliest imaginable tract suburb for their failure to properly label this modest change. Single-family zoning allows only the construction of single-family homes. Eliminating it, as Oregon has done, allows the construction of other things in addition to single-family homes.

Trump and Carson were referring to Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who most recently authored the now-defunct Senate Bill 1120, which would allow the construction of duplexes in suburban areas. The senator is wrong on most state policy issues, but he is right about this particular matter. Here, he was championing fewer regulations, freer markets, more consumer choice, and less government micromanagement.

That National Review column argued that candidate Biden is embracing an end to single-family zoning, the creation of "little downtowns" in the suburbs, and an Obama-era housing rule that requires local governments that receive federal housing funds to identify fair-housing barriers. He believes this package will mean "the end of meaningful choice in how Americans can live."

I thought he was kidding. I like the suburbs, but the government enforces zoning specifically to limit any meaningful choice and to control what other people do on their own property. "All zoning is exclusionary, and is expected to be exclusionary; that is its purpose," wrote the late Bernard Siegan, a prominent free-market academic.

I rarely agree with any federal housing edicts, but what's wrong with "little downtowns," provided they aren't created with subsidies and eminent domain? Old Towne Orange, downtown Fullerton and Old Pasadena are fabulous attractions—and hardly something to fear. Less zoning leads to more of those places. More zoning leads to endless big-box shopping centers. I've got nothing against the latter, but we shouldn't artificially limit the former.

My neighborhood allows the construction of second units and has done so for years. Instead of a suburban-geddon, we simply have more neighbors who have a place for their elderly parents and adult children. That's how neighborhoods largely operated in the United States until people realized they could lobby the government to zone out whatever it is they don't like.

I want to rebut a point raised by my Southern California News Group colleague, Susan Shelley, who is an opponent of the Wiener bill. When people ask her what to say to someone who complains that they can't afford to live in, say, Pasadena, she offered this answer in a recent column: "Someone who can't afford Pasadena will have to live somewhere else, or earn enough money to live in Pasadena, or share the costs of living in Pasadena with others."

Of course, people don't have a right to live anywhere they want unless they have enough money to do so. But one key reason that many people can't live there is because Californians back restrictive zoning laws that limit housing supply and drive up prices. Removing single-family zoning will not "dismantle the suburbs," but it will dismantle the ability of the "get off my lawn" crowd to use the government to control other people's property.

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Advertisement

NEXT: SF Author David Brin, Prof. Jane Bambauer, Prof. Mark Lemley, and I ...

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. creech
    September.18.2020 at 8:12 am

    Ok, seems to me that environmentalist types (mainly Dems) are the ones opposing “suburban” sprawl” and urging close-in urban density. The attack on the suburbs concerns the failed urban school systems trying to get the suburbs to pay even more to bloated and disfunctional city schools.

    1. Anne
      September.18.2020 at 8:43 am

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do…>> CashApp

  2. amlisha_marry
    September.18.2020 at 8:23 am

    i am totly confuse but…READ MORE

  3. Jerryskids
    September.18.2020 at 8:24 am

    I rarely agree with any federal housing edicts, but what’s wrong with “little downtowns,” provided they aren’t created with subsidies and eminent domain?

    What’s wrong with anything the government does, as long as it’s provided with flying unicorns and magical fairies? The idea that government is going to “allow” you to build multi-family housing rather than mandate it is as silly as believing the Civil Rights Act doesn’t mandate discrimination in favor of minorities or Title IX doesn’t mandate discrimination in favor of women. They’re definitely going to use subsidies, eminent domain, and mandates to build inner city-style slums in suburbia as punishment for people who dare to try to get a little space for themselves away from other people. All our social engineers agree, the urban lifestyle is much better for society and you’re going to get with the program whether you like it or not. Just for example, how can you build mass transit if people refuse to live in anthills? How can you outlaw cars if people don’t have mass transit?

    1. ThomasD
      September.18.2020 at 8:45 am

      Lies, damned lies, and Steve Greenhut.

  4. Azathoth!!
    September.18.2020 at 8:33 am

    Is There a Democratic Plot To Abolish the Suburbs?

    Yes.

    And of course Reason is supportive of it.

    These new edicts don’t ‘remove regulations’ so much as they remove local control of communities in favor of centralized state planning–but, given the editorial bent at reason these days, coupled with the Marxist supporting presidential candidate the LP has put forward, what else should we expect?

    Conquest’s second law has come to pass.

    1. Weigel's Cock Ring
      September.18.2020 at 8:49 am

      “The Libertarian Case for Joe Biden” piece ought to be coming out any day now.

      1. What's that smell?
        September.18.2020 at 9:02 am

        It really is becoming impossible to read these articles, They are evidence of how far and wide TDS has permeated the elite.

        1. ThomasD
          September.18.2020 at 9:06 am

          No, this effort to destroy the suburbs (along with other efforts targeting other power bases not in lockstep with urban progressives) long predates Trump, so not really TDS.

        2. JesseAz
          September.18.2020 at 9:10 am

          Reason writers are not and will never be elite. Please use “self proclaimed elite”.

        3. sarcasmic
          September.18.2020 at 9:11 am

          The only TDS I see is his supporters having an emotional reaction whenever someone disparages Dear Leader.

    2. ThomasD
      September.18.2020 at 8:50 am

      “…our beloved single-family neighborhoods.”

      Was the tell.

      1. ThomasD
        September.18.2020 at 8:51 am

        This, from the same guy who it took three months to figure out that looting and arson is bad.

        Credible.

  5. JesseAz
    September.18.2020 at 8:53 am

    Joe bidens plan doesn’t remove zoning laws… it updates them for democratic vision.

    Biden’s plan is to force suburban towns with single-family homes and minimum lot sizes to build high-density affordable housing smack in the middle of their leafy neighborhoods — local preferences and local control be damned.

    It alters zoning to force areas of high density housing. Stop fucking lying about what is being proposed. It isnt more free zoning laws at all.

    https://nypost.com/2020/07/21/joe-bidens-disastrous-plans-for-americas-suburbs/

  6. Cronut
    September.18.2020 at 8:58 am

    Right. The solution to local governance issues is to impose federal mandates on how local zoning boards do business, instead of allowing residents make that decision through local elections. That’s putting aside the inevitable creep of the program. They inevitably WILL become subsidies and eminent domains.

    ALL of the issues in this article can be solved through local choice. If residents want “little downtowns,” they’ll vote for local government officials who also want them. The fact that they don’t vote for local officials who want them, means that local residents don’t want them. If local officials think it’s beneficial to change that, then local officials can make that case to their constituents. The federal government doesn’t need to be involved in how local governments in Podunk towns like mine do business.

    People choose to live in suburbs with strict zoning laws because that’s where they WANT to live, and that’s HOW they want to live.

  7. Jerryskids
    September.18.2020 at 8:58 am

    Let’s start with semantics. Eliminating single-family zoning does not ban the construction of single-family homes.

    It doesn’t? What makes you think you’re the one who gets to decide what this proposed rule means? It’s HUD and their lawyers and the courts that are going decide what it means, and they’re experts at arguing that black means white, that up means down, and that may means shall. They get this innocuous-sounding language put into the rules, knowing that nobody could possibly object to such feel-good legislation, and then they go to work “interpreting” the rules to mean the exact opposite of what the plain-English reading of the rules would suggest.

  8. mad.casual
    September.18.2020 at 9:07 am

    Is There a Democratic Plot To Abolish the Suburbs? Don’t Believe It.

    You mean other than the constant Marxist drumbeat of seizing everyone’s property and businesses, equalizing everyone’s income, alotting them all appropriate jobs, and cramming them all into public transportation?

  9. sarcasmic
    September.18.2020 at 9:07 am

    Of course there is a plot. They’re Democrats! Anyone who says otherwise is a Democrat sympathizer. So obviously Reason hates Trump and wants Biden to win.

    1. Mother's lament
      September.18.2020 at 9:10 am

      You’re more of a shill than a sympathizer.

  10. Mother's lament
    September.18.2020 at 9:09 am

    “Zoning bad!”
    Yes.

    “I rarely agree with any federal housing edicts, but what’s wrong with…”
    Oh FFS Reason.

Please to post comments