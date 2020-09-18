The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Justices Who Died in Office
Before Chief Justice Rehnquist's death in 2013, the last Justice to die in office was Justice Jackson
Since the Eisenhower administration, four Justices have died in office.
- Justice Robert Jackson died in 1954.
- Chief Justice William Rehnquist died in 2005.
- Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020.
It is remarkable that we have had two Justices, die four years apart, in election years.