Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

She had a remarkable career as a lawyer, professor, circuit court judge, and Supreme Court Justice.

I always very much respected her and her work, even if I disagreed with her; and I know many among our readers have as well. Our own David Post clerked for her (both on the D.C. Circuit and on the Supreme Court), so I wanted to publicly pass along my condolences to him, and to the many other professors and lawyers who knew her personally.

I'm sure there will be lots of speculation about how her death may affect the Court, the election, and more. And it is hardly news to me that there are those who disagreed with her views on various topics so sharply that they might have little good to say about her (or for that matter those who are so concerned about President Trump appointing her replacement that that issue is the one thing on their minds). But for this post, and, I hope, for its comments, I thought it would be good to take a moment to focus on our appreciation of the woman—a titan of our profession—and a recognition of her remarkable life.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. captcrisis
    September.18.2020 at 8:14 pm

    We will now see Republican hypocrisy on full display.

    1. Deontologist
      September.18.2020 at 8:55 pm

      We will, finally, after a few centuries in waiting, see justice for all.

      “But of course the Justices in today’s majority are not voting on that basis; they say they are not. And to allow the policy question of same-sex marriage to be considered and resolved by a select, patrician, highly unrepresentative panel of nine is to violate a principle even more fundamental than no taxation without representation: no social transformation without representation.”

    2. Sam Gompers
      September.18.2020 at 9:07 pm

      After a lifetime of seeing Democrat hypocrisy, it’s about time.

  2. Darth Chocolate
    September.18.2020 at 8:17 pm

    I didn’t like her politics, but may she Rest in Peace.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.18.2020 at 8:38 pm

      Agreed; I thought she should have retired a couple years back, hanging onto her position even after she wasn’t really capable of doing the work was not good.

      But I feel sorry about her death. I hope she repented at the last.

      1. DWB
        September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

        Indeed! I hated the things that she stood for — not her as a person. I pray for mercy.

  3. Aladdin's Carpet
    September.18.2020 at 8:17 pm

    Well, this is certainly an interesting year.

    Politics of the court was bad before this, now … who knows. I keep expecting things to calm down. Silly me.

    I’m in Jersey, anyone want to grab a beer and forget this whole year ever happened?

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    September.18.2020 at 8:18 pm

    Also, obligatory, rest in peace.

  5. Orbital Mechanic
    September.18.2020 at 8:19 pm

    I am sure the Senate Republicans will respect the “Biden Rule” they invoked about 10,000 times in 2016.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      September.18.2020 at 8:23 pm

      Yah know, from reading the comments, it seems all the people are the left are complaining about politics and on the right they are expressing condolences, even if they add some addendum with a personal opinion.

      True colors I guess.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

      You mean the rule that states Presidents should not expect to fill Supreme court vacancies in election years when the opposing party controls the Senate? I’m sure they will.

  6. Rufus The Monocled
    September.18.2020 at 8:19 pm

    RIP.

    Shit’s about to get real.

    1. JimB 2
      September.18.2020 at 8:23 pm

      I wonder. Trump does not need a distraction during the home stretch of his campaign. He may choose to defer action for a while.

      1. DJK
        September.18.2020 at 8:41 pm

        Not a chance. SCOTUS appointments are rare. You take them when you get them.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        September.18.2020 at 8:51 pm

        Feh, the Republicans played that, “Let’s keep the issue through the election instead of delivering on what we promised” game for decades, and all it got them was ever declining loyalty from their voting base.

        The best thing Trump can do is nominate somebody after a respectful wait. Maybe Monday. Then it’s in McConnell’s court, and he has to decide whether to schedule a vote or be hated (even more) by the party’s base.

      3. BadLib
        September.18.2020 at 8:51 pm

        I would think Trump would want the seat filled with his appointee ASAP in case the election ends up hinging on SCOTUS cases.

        Also, if he waits and loses, cramming a nominee through as a lame duck might not even be palatable to a number of Republican Senators so he might lose the chance.

      4. Sebastian Cremmington
        September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

        Lol, Trump has nothing to do with this. Furthermore, Kavanaugh is a justice because Bush called Collins and urged her to support him…Trump is irrelevant.

      5. Sam Gompers
        September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

        How many President’s have had the chance to make three appointments?

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

          Biden will get to make 4 appointments…when he packs the court.

  7. Cal Cetín
    September.18.2020 at 8:19 pm

    I appreciate that she was so talented, and so committed to *some* civil liberties.

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    September.18.2020 at 8:21 pm

    The progressives are letting out a loud reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! right about now.

    Isn’t this perfect timing for Trump?

    He has to put someone in there that’s a proven conservative because Roberts is clearly a wild card.

    1. EdgeOfEmpire
      September.18.2020 at 8:51 pm

      Well and as I just said that is exactly how we got to this stage and it will get worse. The Supreme Court has to be impartial and non-partisan. By openly and stacking it to create a conservative court rather than a neutral finder of fact where every American can feel confident of getting a fair and non-partisan decision, conservatives have brought the whole system down. The curtain has been pulled back to expose the tiny little man at the controls ala Wizard of Oz.
      The people all the way down to the last man, woman, and child now know that the system is no longer fair or just and it hasn’t been since the 1950s. That is why no one is listening to conservative’s “Rule of LAW” rhetoric anymore, why the 18 year old suburban white kids are engaged in full blown urban warfare with the police and why no one is doing much to stop them. Those of us who truly believe in Thomas Jefferson’s views of individual freedom and the checks and balances that kept government in it’s place and out of the people’s medicine cabinets and bedrooms CAN’T follow a government this reckless and unabashedly opposed to the “liberty and justice for ALL”
      Trump and the GOP can go ahead and finish it. The damage is already done. No one believes in the government, the police, or the judges anymore. Creating a partisan one sided court is not fair or just. A conservative court fails its primary obligation to the people so it loses all legitimacy and authority and the law becomes he who wields the most brute force wins. Congratulations.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.18.2020 at 9:00 pm

        Yes. I was speaking strictly from a RNC political calculus.

        It would be nice non-partisan. Swinging the other way can be problematic as well.

        The fight and obsession for appointees is brutal because the judiciary became so key in issues facing the country. It shouldn’t come down to SCOTUS.

      2. Sam Gompers
        September.18.2020 at 9:09 pm

        “The Supreme Court has to be impartial and non-partisan.”

        It clearly is not.

  9. Eugene Volokh
    September.18.2020 at 8:27 pm

    Folks: A woman has died — a woman of great accomplishments, and one who served her country for many decades in the way that she thought was right (whether or not we can agree with her). Perhaps we might aspire to say something about it in our comments.

    1. DWB
      September.18.2020 at 8:34 pm

      How many statues of people that were of great accomplishment and did what they thought was right have been desecrated and/or torn down in the last 3 months?

      1. Aladdin's Carpet
        September.18.2020 at 8:36 pm

        Irrelevant. Be better than them.

        1. Red Tony
          September.18.2020 at 8:37 pm

          Be a good person? On the internet?
          It’s less likely than you think.

        2. DWB
          September.18.2020 at 8:38 pm

          I already have been my friend … I am just pointing the huge donkey in the room (it cannot be ignored.)

        3. garysixpack
          September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

          “The villany you teach me, I will execute, and it shall go hard but I will better the instruction.”

    2. AmosArch
      September.18.2020 at 8:37 pm

      Its been pretty polite so far. Do you want us to talk specifics about her career?

      Ok I’ll take a shot. Its ironic that letting her ideology get in front of practicality was her ultimate downfall (in terms of her life goals and legacy) ie she delayed retirement so that she could have Hillary appoint her successor. But IMO letting ideology get in front of everything else defines her career unfortunately.

      FWIW I would have far rather Ginsburg come over to a more sensible position rather than having to wait her out. I hold no malice. RIP

    3. farcenterideologue
      September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

      Well said professor. It’s disappointing to see the tenor of comments on this site.

      For the record, various arch-conservative commenters, saying that you hope “god has mercy” on RBG for her anti-conservative apostasy is not classy or any better than the people openly crowing that now Trump gets to pick a replacement. Y’all are gross and bad. If you want people to honor the inevitable deaths of those who you honor or value you should be better.

      1. AmosArch
        September.18.2020 at 9:03 pm

        Somebody go back to the archives and retrieve the posts about Scalia’s death since I don’t have a subscription to WAPO. I doubt its much more polite than the responses to this posts. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.

        I’m not a big subscriber to the idea of lionizing the dead no matter what at any rate.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

        I fail to see which comments have sounded alarm bells.

        Who’s crowing?

        She had an iconic career. Who cares she had liberal values?

      3. Brett Bellmore
        September.18.2020 at 9:19 pm

        It’s not a matter of ‘anti-conservative apostasy’, (As she was never a conservative, how could she be an apostate from conservatism?) but rather her defense of abortion. It isn’t just conservatives who find abortion horrifying, or religious believers.

    4. captcrisis
      September.18.2020 at 8:50 pm

      No.

      Republicans will not respect her memory. They will continue to disrespect their obligations under the Constitution.

      Their kind “condolences” are as false as a three dollar bill.

      So no. I’m not on board with this bulls**t “respect”.

      1. DJK
        September.18.2020 at 8:53 pm

        How will you react to, say, the death of Clarence Thomas? Take the beam out of your own eye.

        1. farcenterideologue
          September.18.2020 at 9:00 pm

          I’ll say the exact same thing. I’ve met justice Thomas and will be quite sad when he passes. I disagree with his reading of the constitution and most of his opinions (far from all though), but that doesn’t change the fact that I won’t be small minded and nakedly partisan when he dies. Your speculation about future liberal hypocrisy is not a beam in anyone’s eye

          1. AmosArch
            September.18.2020 at 9:12 pm

            The majority of conservative comments specifically about Ginsburg here are polite. The majority of liberal comments are complaining about phantom rudeness. What exactly are you mad about? Its far better than what you’d see on twitter.

      2. Aladdin's Carpet
        September.18.2020 at 8:55 pm

        If I may inquire, how did you respond to the death of Scalia?

        And for God’s sake, could we stop with painting all Republicans or all Democrats or all Libertarians with the same brush? The same goes for some of the conservative members who post here. If you are so into politics that you still do this you need a job or hobby. Or a friend.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        September.18.2020 at 9:09 pm

        How do you know if they’re sincere or not? How do we know this of anyone on the Internet? We can’t look anyone in the eye!

      4. Sam Gompers
        September.18.2020 at 9:11 pm

        Would you mind recalling and going over all of your Merrick Garland arguments today?

  10. EdgeOfEmpire
    September.18.2020 at 8:29 pm

    I thought she was doing great, still healthy and still working. Does the government EVER tell us the d**n truth about anything? She was an amazing woman and a real role model for girls and women. The Supreme Court had already lost legitimacy the instant the Republicans made it partisan. She was one of the originals that knew what integrity meant and how vital the Supreme Court’s integrity was to its ability to maintain its authority. It seems unfair that she did not get to enjoy some well deserved rest and relaxation.

    I fear for America, as there are not many left in Washington feel any particular need to do the right thing for the sake of the nation. The attacks on police are exactly what happens when the public loses its respect for authority. That respect for authority was not lost because the people are immoral and lawless, it was lost because the government proved itself to be immoral and lawless and it is ridiculous to think Joe Q. Public is going to obey the laws made by a government and a justice system that flaunts breaking the law.

  11. DWB
    September.18.2020 at 8:31 pm

    I pray that God may have mercy on Ginsburg’s soul.

    Ooh … it’s about to get REAL!!!!!!!

  12. librarian
    September.18.2020 at 8:33 pm

    She never gave up.
    https://poets.org/poem/do-not-go-gentle-good-night/

  13. Armchair Lawyer
    September.18.2020 at 8:37 pm

    It’s a sad day.

    Maybe we’ll get a compromise pick. Mitt Romney, perhaps?

    1. AmosArch
      September.18.2020 at 8:38 pm

      Why? Trump has the Senate and owes the Democrats nothing.

      1. DJK
        September.18.2020 at 8:42 pm

        He does have to satisfy the soft Republicans like Collins and Murkowski.

        1. AmosArch
          September.18.2020 at 8:56 pm

          You’re on to something. They’re the Achilles heel that could totally derail this whole thing. The Democrats could be putting together gifts of glittering mansions and luxury yachts and a chance to go down in the Annals of Prog history to wave in front of their faces right now.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        September.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

        Because working together is better than driving people apart.

        1. AmosArch
          September.18.2020 at 8:46 pm

          Do you think the Democrats would be sitting on the nomination if they had control?

          1. Red Tony
            September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

            To be fair, the Republicans wouldn’t be AS up in arms about rushing it, since they’d nominate a liberal to replace a liberal.

            Oh, they’d BITCH, but it’d be comparatively restrained.

          2. Armchair Lawyer
            September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

            No, they wouldn’t.

            But offering a chance for compromise and working together is a good thing. If the chance is shot down, well…

  14. DWB
    September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mcconnell-supreme-court-nominee-vote-floor

  15. James Pollock
    September.18.2020 at 9:04 pm

    The seat will be open for a while, thanks to the McConnell Rule. The one where Presidents aren’t allowed to name Supreme Court Justices during the last 6 months of their term of office.

  16. bratschewurst
    September.18.2020 at 9:05 pm

    Folks: A woman has died — a woman of great accomplishments, and one who served her country for many decades in the way that she thought was right (whether or not we can agree with her). Perhaps we might aspire to say something about it in our comments.

    Mitch McConnell just said some nice things about her – right before he promised to vote on Trump’s nominee to replace her.

    The make-up of the Supreme Court should not depend on the vagaries of illness.

    She was a great American.

  17. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.18.2020 at 9:05 pm

    Why wasn’t her dying wish more specific?? Like she should have wished for a specific person to be appointed in her place.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      September.18.2020 at 9:07 pm

      My bad, her dying wish was to be replaced when a “new president was installed”…so if Trump were to win then she shouldn’t be replaced until January 2025.

  18. DWB
    September.18.2020 at 9:07 pm

    The Washington Post didn’t wait …

    “McConnell says Trump’s court nominee will get Senate vote despite Ginsburg’s dying wish that next president choose replacement.”

    https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1307123037553283072?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      September.18.2020 at 9:13 pm

      The Senate isn’t the House, Republican senators don’t have to go along with McConnell. So 4 Republican senators can delay this vote until next year.

      1. DWB
        September.18.2020 at 9:17 pm

        Indeed … Murkowski, Collins and I suspect that weasel Romney have already folded — who knows? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    2. AmosArch
      September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

      It’s funny seeing the sides assembling to take the exact opposite position they did in 2016

  19. Rufus The Monocled
    September.18.2020 at 9:12 pm

    It’s a shame her legacy caught got up in the culture war (s).

    What’s the etiquette whenever a justice passes? Does a President wait a day? A week? What’s the tradition? If there is one.

  20. letters2mary
    September.18.2020 at 9:18 pm

    A fitting — and brief! — tribute. It would be a very good thing if right now — and particularly at the new year — we might put aside the political realm and consider the legacy of a life dedicated to the law and to justice. Pause for a day, perhaps two, to consider what is really important.

