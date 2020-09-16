The Volokh Conspiracy

Judicial Supremacy: Not So Bad

Properly understood, that is

At the Law & Liberty site today, I have a review of Louis Fisher's new book on judicial supremacy, Reconsidering Judicial Finality. Contra Fisher, I argue in favor of judicial supremacy, properly understood as a rebuttable presumption that Court rulings are binding on other political actors and the people as a whole. Here's an excerpt:

But the better view, and the one most scholars would take, is that Court judgments are presumptively binding in this broader sense. In the great sweep of our constitutional history, resistance to Court rulings has been comparatively rare. The strength of this presumption is impossible to state in categorical terms. Richard Fallon offers a good way to think about it. Judicial supremacy means that "judicial rulings must be obeyed as long as they are intra rather than ultra vires"—that is, as long as they are plausibly "within a court's authority to render"—and "not unreasonable as judged from the perspective of the President and a majority of the American people." If our constitutional democracy is tolerably functional, occasions for resisting Court rulings will arise relatively infrequently.

Note that, on a proper view of judicial supremacy, the Court remains free to change its mind and rule differently in subsequent cases. And political actors, as well as the public at large, remain free to try to persuade the Court to do so. After all, unless some litigant brings a challenge, the Court will never have an opportunity to revisit an earlier decision. Lincoln put it well in responding to the Court's disastrous ruling in the Dred Scott case (1857), in which the Court held that the Constitution did not allow African-Americans to be citizens or Congress to outlaw slavery in federal territories. The Court's decisions on constitutional questions, Lincoln conceded, "should control, not only the particular cases decided, but the general policy of the country." Nevertheless, "[w]e know the Court . . . has often overruled its own decisions, and we shall do what we can to have it overrule this." . . .

Fisher is unfortunately dismissive of arguments in favor of judicial supremacy. "No matter what evidence is presented," he writes, "some scholars and courts will continue to rely on and promote the doctrine of judicial finality." But it is not simply obstinance. Good arguments exist for judicial supremacy, including the desirability of settling legal questions and promoting reliance on the part of citizens, who need to know what the law requires at any particular time. Besides, the logic of judicial review itself suggests some sort of judicial supremacy. The Constitution is not simply what the Court says it is; but if the Court's decisions are not broadly authoritative, constitutional impasses will occur much more frequently—not the end of the world, but not the best situation, either.

You can read the whole review here.

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John's University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.16.2020 at 10:49 am

    Most people realize the Supreme Court’s rulings are not final, because Congress and the President can always pass new or revised legislation, which the Court gets another whack at; and Congress and the states can always amend the Constitution.

    All seems fine to me. Each step is harder than the previous. About the only change I would make in general is make it explicit that part of the judiciary’s job is voiding unconstitutional laws, regulations, executive orders, etc; and providing some kind of punishment for those who write and voted for them.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.16.2020 at 10:54 am

      No, SCOTUS is inexorably pushing us to a Second Civil War.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.16.2020 at 10:57 am

        No.

        If anything is pushing the country to Civil War 2.0, it is expanding government. The more it intrudes into daily life with its monopolistic coercive “solutions”, the more people have no choice but to wrangle with government, to redirect its mandatory single-choice “solutions” onto others before others redirect it onto them. The Supreme Court is too small a part of that to be insignificant.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    September.16.2020 at 10:52 am

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.16.2020 at 11:00 am

      He’s full of it. To pin any blame on the Supreme Court just shows that you are happy with government having the power to control everybody’s lives, but unhappy with the choices that were made for you by the people you would rather be making the choices for.

  3. mad_kalak
    September.16.2020 at 11:14 am

    Simply put, significant social change (like gay marriage) should come via the elected branches, rather than through the unexpected branches. Otherwise, you have a counter-majoritarian institution, deliberately isolated from public opinion with limited checks on them from other branches, deciding things that we ought to collectively as a society.

    It doesn’t help that courts are supposed to protect rights, but with everything now in the language of rights, reformists groups who run to the courts because they can’t get the time of day from the legislature or the executive, how say “it’s my right to do or have XYZ.” Even what is a “right” needs to be collectively agreed upon.

    1. Krychek_2
      September.16.2020 at 11:30 am

      Since you are opposed to counter-majoritarian institutions, I take it you’ll join me in opposing the electoral college and electing senators proportionate to population rather than two from each state? Or is it only when federal judges are counter-majoritarian that it’s a problem?

  4. mad_kalak
    September.16.2020 at 11:16 am

    Of course law professors would naturally like a system of judicial supremacy. Like road engineers think the solution to every traffic problem is to widen lanes and built more roads.

    1. Krychek_2
      September.16.2020 at 11:29 am

      Well, under any system, somebody has to have the last word. When there is a conflict as to what the law is, somebody has to resolve it. So what would you propose as the alternative?

    2. apedad
      September.16.2020 at 11:32 am

      You realize this is a rebuttal to a law professor who does NOT agree with judicial supremacy, right?

