Should Congress Establish an Electoral Commission to Handle Disputes over the 2020 Presidential Election?

Yale Law School Professor Bruce Ackerman and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna propose an idea that might help avert a constitutional crisis.

It's no secret that, if the presidential election turns out to be close, there might be serious disputes over who actually win. President Trump has repeatedly suggested he might not accept an election result that goes against him, claiming that any such defeat would be the result of fraud. Many Democrats might at the very least be deeply suspicious of any close win for Trump. Add in the reality that increased mail-in voting might mean that the results will remain unclear for a long time after election day, and there is the potential for a serious crisis over disputed election results. In an insightful recent LA Times op ed, Yale Law School Prof. Bruce Ackerman and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, describe the potential dangers, and propose a possible solution:

President Trump's claim that only "a rigged election" will yield a Democratic victory poses the risk of a constitutional crisis far beyond anything Americans witnessed in Bush vs. Gore, when the Supreme Court precipitously intervened to award the 2000 election to George W. Bush. Two decades later, the best way to confront the looming crisis is to enlist the Supreme Court in a very different fashion — by creating a special commission, headed by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., to oversee the disposition of any disputed state election results….

After a presidential election, when Congress reconvenes early in January, the nation's 435 representatives and 100 senators are required to meet in the House chamber in a special joint session. The Constitution designates the sitting vice president to preside over the proceedings — in 2021, Mike Pence will be in the chair….

Precedents established by Thomas Jefferson in 1800 would permit Pence to invalidate a particular state's electoral returns on the grounds that the underlying vote-count was generated in an illegitimate fashion — that it was rigged.

Pence could refuse to allow the House or Senate to consider a state certificate that he found fraudulent and eliminate its electoral votes from the overall tally. That would reduce the number of electoral college votes required for a majority. If Pence used his prerogative in a partisan manner — for example, invalidating close results that favor Biden, but accepting those that favor Trump — he could mathematically upend the overall election.

If that seemed likely to happen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could play some legal and political hardball of her own. She could refuse to hand over the gavel to the vice president when Pence arrived in the House chamber to call the special January joint session into existence. That would make it impossible for Biden or Trump to claim the authority to be sworn in as president, and according to the Presidential Succession Act of 1947… it is the speaker who is third in line if neither the president nor the vice president can serve. Pelosi could forestall a handoff of the presidency to Trump by becoming "acting" president herself.

Either of these courses of action — Pence interfering with the election results, Pelosi refusing to allow Pence to call the joint session — would provoke political chaos, street demonstrations and even violence as the nation approached "noon on the 20th day of January" — the moment when the Constitution explicitly states that term of the "current President and Vice-President shall end…"

Congress would be wise to act now to prevent the passions of January from spinning out of control.

The disputed presidential election of 1876 serves as a crucial precedent. It pitted Democrat Samuel Tilden against Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and involved contested election returns from several southern states. Rather than relying on the usual joint session, Congress delegated the job of resolving the controversies to a special commission — five Supreme Court justices, five senators and five House members….

For the 2020 election. Congress should immediately create a commission similar to the Tilden-Hayes panel. In this case, the right makeup would be five Supreme Court justices — two liberals and two conservatives, with Roberts as chairman. If the commission began monitoring the electoral process now, it could make fact-sensitive judgments on the accuracy of state vote counts come January. Pelosi and Pence should make clear their intention to abide by the decisions reached by the commission.

I am not sure Pence and Pelosi could really get away with taking the sorts of actions Ackerman and Khanna describe. But the risk of this and other kinds of skullduggery is real, as is the danger of crisis and civil unrest.

There is considerable merit to Ackerman and Khanna's proposal for mitigating the danger. In particular, there is value to committing to an impartial dispute-resolution mechanism before the details of any election controversy become known. If there is broad, advance bipartisan agreement in Congress to abide by the decisions of the electoral commission, that would make it much more difficult for Trump—or anyone else—to refuse to accept the results. Thus, the risks of a dangerous constitutional crisis might be averted.

While the general idea here strikes me as sound, there may be some devils lurking in the details. Here are some that occur to me:

Appointing Chief Justice Roberts as chair may not be wise, given that many conservatives think he has "betrayed" them in various ways, a sentiment deepened by several votes he cast in ideologically charged cases this past term. Many on both right and left also regard him as politically shifty, and therefore might view any decision where he cast the pivotal vote with suspicion.

If the Electoral Commission must have a Supreme Court justice as chair, I tentatively propose that it be co-chaired by justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch. Both have strong support from their respective sides of the political spectrum, but also at least some substantial credibility on the "other" side.

I am also wary of a Commission where all the members are Supreme Court justices. If the justices on the Commission reach a decision that is seen as wrong or illegitimate by a large part of the country, that could further politicize the Court and make it vulnerable to attacks on judicial independence. The Court's growing popularity has given it some protection against court-packing and other possible schemes to weaken judicial review. But that popularity might erode if a commission composed exclusively of SCOTUS justices decides a disputed presidential election in the present atmosphere of severe polarization (which, as Ackerman and Khanna note, is far worse than that which existed at the time the Court decided Bush v. Gore in 2000). That said, the Court's public image has bounced back from many previous controversies that critics claimed would erode its legitimacy (including Bush v. Gore itself), and perhaps the same thing would happen here.

Nonetheless, other things equal, I would prefer a commission that included at least some non-SCOTUS members. As Ackerman and Khanna note, the 1876 Commission include ten members of Congress alongside five Supreme Court justices. I am not sure including members of Congress would be a good idea this time around (the vast majority of them are highly partisan figures). But perhaps it might be possible to find other non-SCOTUS members with greater credibility across the political spectrum.

Finally, it's worth noting that the 1876 election far from an entirely positive precedent. The Commission ended up splitting along partisan lines, with the eight Republicans all voting to award the 20 disputed electoral votes to GOP candidate Rutherford B. Hayes, while the seven Democrats all concluded they should go to Democratic nominee James Tilden. As a result, many Democrats never really accepted the idea that Hayes' victory was legitimate, and they continued to denounce him as "Rutherfraud" B. Hayes.

The conventional wisdom about 1876 holds that such acceptance as Hayes did achieve was in large part bought at the price of the "Compromise of 1877," in which Republicans agreed to ease up on pressuring the southern states to protect the civil and voting rights of African-Americans, in exchange for Democratic acquiescence to Hayes' win. Ackerman has questioned the standard account of 1877 in  his academic work, and perhaps he is right. Still, using 1876 as a model is not without risk.

At the same time, it may be that a commission created in advance will have more credibility than one established on an ad hoc basis after a crisis has already begun. In addition, an 1876-style split along partisan lines might be avoided by requiring the commission to reach decisions based on a supermajority. For example, if there are five members, perhaps 4 of 5 will need to agree to make any binding decision.

Despite these possible reservations, I think the commission idea is a promising one, and at the very least deserves serious consideration.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. TwelveInchPianist
    September.15.2020 at 2:37 pm

    “when the Supreme Court precipitously intervened to award the 2000 election to George W. Bush.”

    Sigh. They intervened to dismiss Gore’s legal challenge to the results.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      September.15.2020 at 2:45 pm

      Some butt hurts never heal.

    2. Orbital Mechanic
      September.15.2020 at 2:47 pm

      The Florida Supreme Court issued an order for the ballots to be counted.

      The U.S. Supreme Court overruled that order to stop the ballots from being counted. For reasons including that it might interfere with George W. Bush’s “right to rule.”

      You don’t steal an election by demanding or ordering the ballots to be counted. You steal an election by stopping the ballots from being counted when the interim count is in your favor. And the majority in that decision was very clear about who they wanted to win.

      Clear now? Sigh.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        September.15.2020 at 2:53 pm

        Sigh. You steal an election by demanding that the ballots be counted over and over again until the count is in your favor. Even if one of the re-counts had favored Gore, there still would have been more counts favoring Bush.

        “The Florida Supreme Court issued an order…”
        “…the Supreme Court precipitously intervened…”

        The distinction is noted.

        1. Orbital Mechanic
          September.15.2020 at 3:49 pm

          This is from the wikipedia article:

          …Everybody had thought that the chads were where all the bad ballots were, but it turned out that the ones that were the most decisive were write-in ballots where people would check Gore and write Gore in, and the machine kicked those out. There were 175,000 votes overall that were so-called “spoiled ballots.” About two-thirds of the spoiled ballots were over-votes; many or most of them would have been write-in over-votes, where people had punched and written in a candidate’s name. And nobody looked at this, not even the Florida Supreme Court in the last decision it made requiring a statewide recount. Nobody had thought about it except Judge Terry Lewis, who was overseeing the statewide recount when it was halted by the U.S. Supreme Court. The write-in over-votes have really not gotten much attention. Those votes are not ambiguous. When you see Gore picked and then Gore written in, there’s not a question in your mind who this person was voting for. When you go through those, they’re unambiguous: Bush got some of those votes, but they were overwhelmingly for Gore. For example, in an analysis of the 2.7 million votes that had been cast in Florida’s eight largest counties, The Washington Post found that Gore’s name was punched on 46,000 of the over-vote ballots it, [sic] while Bush’s name was marked on only 17,000… –Lance deHaven-Smith

          In other words if the over-votes had been counted, Gore would have won by well over 20,000. Nobody, but strictly nobody other than a nakedly Republican partisan can look at these facts and conclude that Gore was trying to claim votes that weren’t his to claim.

          You can argue that the the issue was never brought up before either court and that does seem to be the case, but if the Supreme Court had not stopped the ballot counting preemptively there is little question that the issue would have been brought up. How it would have been decided neither you or I cannot predict.

          So back on topic I think a congressional election commission is a good idea.

  2. apedad
    September.15.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Or. . . Trump and Pence could act like adults.

    1. loki13
      September.15.2020 at 2:56 pm

      So – not going to happen.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        September.15.2020 at 3:03 pm

        Actually, I’d expect Pence to act like an adult. Not entirely sure about Trump, but Trump doesn’t actually have a role in this beyond deciding whether to challenge the results if they go against him.

        Which he’d be perfectly entitled to do, as I’m sure Gore would assure you.

        1. bernard11
          September.15.2020 at 3:10 pm

          What is there about Pence that leads you to conclude he’s not a complete Trump toady?

          1. Sam Gompers
            September.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

            The fact that he’s the one whose been planting all these #Resistance members in Trump’s inner circle.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      September.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

      “Trump and Pence could act like adults.”

      Pelosi can tear up something or flip on her sunglasses and you can “slay qween” about her.

      Pelosi is a whiny petulant child, just like Trump.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    September.15.2020 at 2:43 pm

    “She could refuse to hand over the gavel to the vice president when Pence arrived in the House chamber to call the special January joint session into existence.”

    He can bring his own gavel.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      September.15.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Lol. Yeah, that was a strange thing to say. I haven’t seen anything in the Constitution that requires anything to happen with the gavel. The president has to swear an oath, and noon on January 20th has to arrive, and that’s it.

      1. jb
        September.15.2020 at 3:18 pm

        There’s nothing literally about a gavel, but there’s definitely more to it than the President showing up on January 20th:

        “The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.”

        That procedure is then elaborated on in Title 3 of the US Code.

        1. Bob from Ohio
          September.15.2020 at 3:45 pm

          My point is that nothing says the speaker has to gavel it in and then give to VP. Constitution and statutes say VP presides. He just walks in and starts to preside, she has nothing to do with it if push comes to shove.

          1. Longtobefree
            September.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

            Now, don’t go ruining the narrative with a bunch of irrelevant laws and stuff.

  4. M L
    September.15.2020 at 2:45 pm

    No, but the deliberate sabotage of election mechanics by Democrats needs to be stopped. But it won’t and so disaster is likely.

    1. loki13
      September.15.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Welcome, visitor from QAnon!

      1. santamonica811
        September.15.2020 at 3:42 pm

        ML used to be a partisan here, but not a whore. Trump’s impact on ML (and those like ML) has not been a positive one, alas.

  5. M L
    September.15.2020 at 2:48 pm

    What Congress actually needs to do is delay the election by a week or two, without moving back the various mail ballot deadlines. May be the only way to avert the deliberately planned debacle.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.15.2020 at 3:11 pm

      But Trump already goaded the Democrats into declaring that delaying the election was absolutely beyond the pale.

    2. jb
      September.15.2020 at 3:22 pm

      “Deliberately planned” by whom? I just heard the Secretary of State for Ohio talking about how Ohioans should be confident about their vote being counted regardless of whether they vote in person or by mail. Is he trying to deliberately sabotage the election?

  6. Cal Cetín
    September.15.2020 at 2:58 pm

    Isn’t there an Electoral Count Act for disputed elections?

  7. sscrane
    September.15.2020 at 3:09 pm

    Regardless of the merits of appointing a commission ahead of time, this proposal completely ignores the political reality. Establishing such a commission would require congressional Republicans and Democrats to agree that it might be necessary. That isn’t going to happen.

  8. Harvey Mosley
    September.15.2020 at 3:15 pm

    It’s almost funny how Democrats and never Trumpers keep accusing Trump of refusing to accept the results when Hillary and the Democrats were the ones to do that last time.

    1. bernard11
      September.15.2020 at 3:43 pm

      It’s hilarious how you rave about something that didn’t happen. Are you going to run out that selective quote from Clinton that someone here tried to sneak by a while ago.

      And by the way, it’s Trump who has repeatedly declared that it is impossible for the Democrats to win except through fraud.

    2. santamonica811
      September.15.2020 at 3:46 pm

      What a stupid lie. The reason you did not see armed insurrection or extended court battles up to the Sup. Ct is because, Dems *did* accept the result. You can think that Trump colluded with Russia (or, at least, did his level best to collude), and you can think that Republicans immorally suppressed the votes, and you can think that James Comey gift-wrapped the election when he publicly issued his BS investigation of Hillary while deliberately hiding the actual investigation of Trump from the American voters . . . and still accept that Trump was president. And. That’s. What. Actually. Happened.

      Harvey. Man, you are an idiot.

  9. Krychek_2
    September.15.2020 at 3:18 pm

    You know, the only reason this might be a close election is because of the electoral college. Without it, we’d probably have conclusive results an hour after the last poll closes. Which is reason number 872 to get rid of the electoral college. There would have been no 2000 election fiasco without it either.

    1. DWB
      September.15.2020 at 3:31 pm

      How many cities and counties would the GOP demand recounts in if there was no EC and Gore tried to steal the election?

      1. Krychek_2
        September.15.2020 at 3:43 pm

        Gore isn’t on the ballot this year so I assume you’re talking about 2000. Gore won the popular vote by a half million votes, which is enough of a margin that any claim the popular vote margin was stolen would have been implausible. Certainly there could have been no plausible claim that Hillary’s 3 million vote margin was stolen. And since the popular vote would have been counted nationwide, if a particular city or county was close a recount wouldn’t have mattered to the outcome, so you’d have had fewer requests for recounts. Unless you had lots and lots of cities with close results all breaking the same way, which seems unlikely.

        Now, if you actually are concerned about stolen elections, then you should join me in urging an end to the EC because it makes it easier to steal an election. In 2016, stealing an election based on the popular vote would have required stealing 3 million votes to change the outcome. However, with the electoral college, you only need to steal 80,000 votes across three states to change the outcome. Which of those would be easier to pull off?

  10. Sam Gompers
    September.15.2020 at 3:31 pm

    No mention of the Democrat wargames on the election? Where every outcome is some sort of constitutional crisis except a Biden landslide?

    Provoked by the Democrats of course, but allegedly the fault of Trump.

    Just like all the current political violence we see, conducted by Biden Voters, blamed on Trump Voters.

  11. DWB
    September.15.2020 at 3:31 pm

    The Democrats throw a violent terror tantrum when they don’t get their way? Shocking!

  12. AmosArch
    September.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

    Thats why there should be a nationwide mandate that all votes be in by Election Day. Be they in person or mail-in.

    1. Cal Cetín
      September.15.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Let’s compromise – they should all be in by election day, but they need to be marked for the correct candidates.

  13. Brett Bellmore
    September.15.2020 at 3:49 pm

    If Trump wins, Democrats are not going to accept that win as legitimate, and no commission is going to change that. They never really accepted his victory in 2016 as legitimate, and they’ve spent the last 4 years priming their base to think that it’s simply impossible for him to win ‘again’ without having rigged the election.

    It’s really totally hopeless at this point: They simply do not intend to accept anything but their own candidate winning. And I do mean “intend”, it’s not simple incapacity, the institutional party has, as far as I can tell, simply decided that they don’t want people accepting Trump as legitimate if he really wins.

  14. Longtobefree
    September.15.2020 at 3:51 pm

    No.
    Hell no.
    Just pass a quick law prohibiting any reporting or projecting or any other damn thing for one week after the elections, and then the counts will be completed. Call the winner, and let the lawsuits continue. (245 in progress already as of this AM)

  15. Joe_dallas
    September.15.2020 at 3:52 pm

    “Many Democrats might at the very least be deeply suspicious of any close win for Trump”

    How is this going to be different from the “Russian Collusion Hoax”?

