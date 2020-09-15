Brickbat: Up in the Morning and Out to School

Officials at Long Island, New York's William Floyd High School had senior Maverick Stow arrested for criminal trespass after he showed up for school three days in a row. Under the hybrid learning model adopted by the school, Stow was supposed to be learning online at home. The school says hybrid learning is necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but Stow says in-person learning is better and worth the risk. The school threatened to move to online education only if Stow persists in returning to school.