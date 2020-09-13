Take My Likeness Out to the Ball Game
Baseball teams are finding unusual ways to make up for lost revenue.
As of late July, Major League Baseball was doing its best to make lemonade out of COVID-19 lemons. When teams determined they couldn't host actual fans in their stadiums, many of them decided to sell seats to be adorned with a life-size cardboard cutout bearing a fan's photo. The seats range in price from $25 to over $200, depending on location. Of course, these sales won't replace lost gate or concessions revenue, but every bit of commerce—and baseball—helps.