Take My Likeness Out to the Ball Game

As of late July, Major League Baseball was doing its best to make lemonade out of COVID-19 lemons. When teams determined they couldn't host actual fans in their stadiums, many of them decided to sell seats to be adorned with a life-size cardboard cutout bearing a fan's photo. The seats range in price from $25 to over $200, depending on location. Of course, these sales won't replace lost gate or concessions revenue, but every bit of commerce—and baseball—helps.