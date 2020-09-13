The Volokh Conspiracy

Libel

Libel Lawsuits Against Federal Government Officials (E.g., Senator Warren or President Trump)

Under the Westfall Act, the Justice Department can generally take over the defense of many such cases—and then get them dismissed.

[1.] In 2019, magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll wrote a memoir in which she accused President Trump of having sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. President Trump denied it, and essentially accused her of lying. Carroll sued for libel.

A few days ago, the Justice Department intervened to take over the case, move it to federal court, and substitute the U.S. as a defendant instead of President Trump; and if that succeeds, then the lawsuit will promptly get dismissed, because the U.S. has retained its sovereign immunity against defamation lawsuits. Can they do that?

[2.] Well, it looks like they can, under a little-known statute called the Westfall Act. To illustrate the normal Westfall Act case, we can look at a different libel lawsuit, by the Covington Catholic High School students against Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Debra Haaland. Warren and Haaland had called the students' conduct at the now-famous political demonstration a "display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance," and made various other statements about the matter. The students sued, and on Sept. 3 the Sixth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of their case:  Under the Westfall Act,

[T]he United States shall be substituted for the employee as a defendant in any common law tort action initiated against an employee if the employee was acting within the scope of employment.

Warren and Haaland were acting within the scope of employment because commenting on "current events" is part of legislators' jobs. And once the U.S. is substituted as a defendant, the case can be dismissed altogether, because "the United States has not waived its [sovereign] immunity to libel suits" (see the Federal Tort Claims Act). Federal government officials, thus, can commit libel on any topic connected with their jobs without the risk of legal liability—this might or might not be a good idea, but that's what the Westfall Act and the Federal Tort Claims Act mean. (Federal law also authorizes such claims to be removed from state court to federal court.)

[3.] Of course, there is one obvious difference between the Trump case and the Warren case: Trump was speaking about personal accusations made against him, while Warren was speaking about other matters. But it turns out courts have rejected this distinction, too; the leading case is Council on American Islamic Relations v. Ballenger, in which

the D.C. Circuit found that a Congressman's comments to the press on his pending separation from his wife were within the scope of his employment because "[a] Member's ability to do his job as a legislator effectively is tied, as in this case, to the Member's relationship with the public and in particular his constituents and colleagues in the Congress." By commenting on his private life, the Congressman was seeking to maintain his constituents' trust in him and thereby discharge his legislative responsibilities more effectively.

That fits President Trump's statements pretty closely: Like Congressman Ballenger, he was speaking about accusations of personal misconduct, and thus "commenting on his private life." But like Ballenger, Trump was trying to "maintain his constituents' trust in him and thereby discharge his [governmental] responsibilities more effectively." And like Ballenger's statements, Trump's statements were made while he was in office. (Trump's statements were made about behavior that happened before he entered office, but that seems irrelevant to the logic of CAIR v. Ballenger—"constituents' trust in [an official]" can be affected as much by allegations of serious pre-officeholding sexual misconduct as by allegations of sexual misconduct while in office.)

Ballenger was speaking about CAIR, itself a political advocacy group. ("Ballenger explained that his wife became increasingly uncomfortable living across the street from the headquarters of [CAIR] after the September 11th attacks. During the course of this explanation, Ballenger stated that CAIR was the 'fund-raising arm for Hezbollah.'") Trump was speaking about Carroll, an individual.

But Carroll had injected herself into public debate with her memoir and the allegations against Trump, I think even more than the Covington boys injected themselves into public debate by participating in a political rally. Ballenger's accusations, even though personally about Trump, were of obvious political significance.

And more broadly, the reasoning in CAIR v. Ballenger didn't turn on the political significance of Ballenger's allegations against CAIR. Rather, it focused on the political significance of the allegations against him (that his separation from his wife stemmed from some personal misbehavior on his part), and the importance to his job of rebutting those allegations. Again, "By commenting on his private life, the Congressman was seeking to maintain his constituents' trust in him and thereby discharge his legislative responsibilities more effectively."

[4.] So it seems to me that the Justice Department's position is likely legally sound here, though I look forward to seeing Carroll's response, which should be filed within several weeks. And the Westfall Act also makes the Justice Department's duty nondiscretionary: "The Attorney General shall defend" any case arising from conduct "within the scope of [a government official's or employee's] office or employment."

Perhaps there is an exception in cases where the defendant doesn't really want the AG's help; for instance, the Justice Department didn't take over the Warren case, possibly because I expect Warren and Haaland didn't trust the DoJ. (Haaland was already being represented by the House of Representatives' own legal staff, and Warren by a lawyer from the prominent law firm Perkins Coie.) But generally speaking the Justice Department doesn't seem to have the power to simply decline to take over the case, so long as the defendant was acting within his "scope of office or employment," an element that seems to be satisfied given CAIR v. Ballenger. So as a legal matter, under existing precedents on the Westfall Act, the Administration seems to be on firm ground here.

  1. captcrisis
    September.13.2020 at 1:50 pm

    One does not “inject oneself into public debate” by getting raped.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.13.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Nor does one by dialing the number for the police the next morning.
      (This was so long ago that most communities didn’t have 911 yet.)

      But — even if one is telling the truth — if one waits 29 years until he is the POTUS running for re-election and then announces it to the world, one HAS injected one’s self into the public debate.

      1. captcrisis
        September.13.2020 at 2:10 pm

        It was one passage in a 300-page book.

        What Eugene is talking about is what has been called here “Fifth Avenue Immunity”. It doesn’t matter if Carroll said anything at all. Trump can, out of the blue, defame her, she sues him, and by Eugene’s lights Westfall would still apply. Trump could gun down Carroll, and her heirs could bring a wrongful death suit, and Westfall would still apply.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          September.13.2020 at 2:14 pm

          You mean like the FBI gunned down Vikki Weaver as she was breastfeeding an infant?

        2. SKofNJ
          September.13.2020 at 2:43 pm

          “[B]y Eugene’s lights.” He is explaining the law, not advocating for the law.

    2. Eugene Volokh
      September.13.2020 at 2:08 pm

      captcrisis: Of course not — but one does inject oneself into public debate by writing a memoir in which one accuses the President of a serious crime. This doesn’t of course mean that there’s anything wrong with writing such a memoir (if the accusations are correct); it’s just that it makes it hard to distinguish libels against the memoirist from libels against a teenager at a political rally, or even libels against a political organization.

      (As I mentioned, whether the plaintiff injected herself into public debate may not matter at all, given the rationale of CAIR v. Ballenger; I raised the inject-into-public-debate question only to respond to a possible limitation on the doctrine that some might want to impose.)

      1. captcrisis
        September.13.2020 at 2:12 pm

        What if the rape was last year and she brings charges? He would say the same thing and Westfall would still apply.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          September.13.2020 at 2:20 pm

          Correct me if I am wrong, but I do not believe Westfall is a defense to a criminal charge.

          Now there is the question of if you can indict a sitting President, but that is a different question.

        2. Bob from Ohio
          September.13.2020 at 2:41 pm

          The Westfall Act does not cover rape. Nor your murder example.

          How can rape be within the scope of a president’s duties? Think like a lawyer for a change, not a rabid Trump hater.

          1. captcrisis
            September.13.2020 at 2:43 pm

            What I meant was, what if she brings charges, he calls her a liar, and she sued for defamation? Westfall would still apply.

            1. Dr. Ed 2
              September.13.2020 at 2:46 pm

              Wouldn’t “rape” constitute a “high crime” — I suspect that Nancy Pelosi would think it did….

    3. AmosArch
      September.13.2020 at 2:14 pm

      But you do by springing rape accusations to influence political processes. Regardless of the veracity of the accusation or not this accusation and many others are objectively being used as political tools.

      A prominent male politician being accused of rape is so common nowadays it might as well be a rite of passage. Its as much a part of the electoral process as the ballot box and American Flag stickers.

      Rape accusations have never been sacred cows. And people on both sides have always recognized this. Democrats have always treated accusers of their candidates with disdain. So don’t go pulling the #BelieveAllWomyn nonsense here.

      1. bernard11
        September.13.2020 at 2:22 pm

        Regardless of the veracity of the accusation or not this accusation and many others are objectively being used as political tools.

        Pretty much any accusation against a politician is going to be used as a political tool.

        Should we ignore them all?

        Besides, this is not about “#BelieveAllWomyn.” It’s about #BelievetheDNA.”

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          September.13.2020 at 2:35 pm

          The problem with #BelievetheDNA is that consensual sex also produces DNA.

          I can’t give the details (that little FERPA thing) but I’ve had student judicial cases where past consensual sexual acts became retroactively defined as “rape” when the woman discovered that she was a lesbian.

          Jane Roe later decided she was glad that she couldn’t have an abortion. A lot can happen in 29 years — heck, Bush ’41 was still President then.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    September.13.2020 at 2:09 pm

    Has there ever been a constitutional challenge to the Westfal Act?

    I’m thinking the “nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law” clause of the 5th Amendment, and one’s reputation being property.

    Of course, this is the same issue as the privileged immunity and police officers.

    1. SKofNJ
      September.13.2020 at 2:47 pm

      “Has there ever been a constitutional challenge to the Westfal Act?” Any such challenge would fall under the sovereign immunity doctrine. The doctrine essentially states that governments are inherently immune from lawsuits except to the extent that those governments consent to being sued.

    2. Kazinski
      September.13.2020 at 3:00 pm

      On what grounds? There is no constitutional right to bring a libel suit. If there were any such grounds then Sullivan would have been wrongly decided.

  3. bernard11
    September.13.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Trump was trying to “maintain his constituents’ trust in him and thereby discharge his [governmental] responsibilities more effectively.”

    The easy way for Trump to do that would be to submit a DNA sample for comparison. Then, when it fails to match – as Trump claims it would – everyone would know he was innocent of Carroll’s charges.

    1. NToJ
      September.13.2020 at 2:21 pm

      But if the President thought the DNA test would implicate him, the only way for him to “maintain his constituents’ trust in him” would be to say that the alleged victim is lying.

      1. bernard11
        September.13.2020 at 2:23 pm

        Given the gullibility of his supporters, you have a point.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      September.13.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Against a 29-year-old rape kit? Ummmmm….
      And who gets to do the comparing in the ultimate political case?

      Of course Trump could say “I’ll do it if the Left raises $100M to rebuild the small businesses destroyed by the Bitchy Little Marxists. Then profile a few of the Black business owners who lost everything.

      Checkmate.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        September.13.2020 at 2:42 pm

        Its not a “rape kit”, its male DNA on a dress, the sleeve I think but not sure.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          September.13.2020 at 2:48 pm

          He sneezed on her….

    3. Bob from Ohio
      September.13.2020 at 2:37 pm

      Mere DNA on a dress is hardly strong proof of her rape charge. Undisputed that they knew each other, many innocent ways for DNA to be on it.

      Monica had semen on her dress. That is conclusive evidence of “something” sexual, semen doesn’t just casually get on a dress.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        September.13.2020 at 2:44 pm

        Is it even possible to distinguish semen-DNA from other (non-blood) DNAs such as coughs and sneezes?

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    September.13.2020 at 2:24 pm

    Anyone remember when Joe Biden was accused of a sexual assault scenario that was backed up with more facts? Yeah I sort of forgot about that too. It is like the media “cancelled” that because it was inconvenient for him to have to answer questions about it…

    1. Jerry B.
      September.13.2020 at 3:03 pm

      Yep. The magic (D) always works.

  5. Bob from Ohio
    September.13.2020 at 2:32 pm

    Trying to leave Trump aside, a denial is hardly libel, its just a denial.

    IMHO, once conduct is outside a statute of limitations, use of an accusation to provoke a denial, then using a defamation claim to litigate the original conduct is wrong and short sighted.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      September.13.2020 at 3:04 pm

      Agreed. Posters should not lose sight of the fact that she is far past the statute of limitations on the rape — her book came out some 30 years later. She just published a book.

      And I agree, I am having a hard time seeing how a mere denial constitutes defamation.

Please to post comments