The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Campus Free Speech

The Great USC Chinese Homonym Panic of 2020

Global reactions, plus a question [UPDATE: which has been answered, see below]. (This post, put up yesterday afternoon, was bumped so people can see the UPDATE.)

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

I wanted to follow up on this story briefly by linking to some news accounts of the matter—CNN (Jessie Yeung), BBC (Kerry Allen), and the New Zealand Herald; the first two add some material on international reactions, e.g. (from CNN):

The controversy has even made waves on social media across Asia; many in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China responded with disbelief, sympathy for Patton, and a fair bit of ridicule.

Numerous comments on the Chinese social media site Weibo pointed to the Chinese song "Sunshine Rainbow Little White Horse" by Wowkie Zhang, in which nei ge is repeated throughout the chorus. [I listened to it, and it does have an absurd bizarro rap quality to it. -EV]

Other Weibo users echoed American criticisms that this may be an example of cultural sensitivity gone wrong, with a few comments likening the incident to "literary inquisition," the historical Chinese persecution of intellectuals for their writings.

"I've watched the video of the professor's class, and read the email letter his students sent, and the statement from the school," one person wrote on Weibo. "I only want to say, this is ridiculous. It's just too ridiculous."

[UPDATE: This question has been answered, see below.] I also wanted to mention an e-mail that I've been sending since Monday, in various versions, to various people. I haven't gotten any substantive answer, but I thought I'd flag the question:

One thing that nags me about the Patton matter is that all the news accounts report just that the complaint came in an e-mail by "Black MBA Candidates c/o 2022." Is there any information on how many students signed on to the e-mail, or confirmation that they were indeed black MBA candidates in the class of 2022? At least the counterletter from the 100+ students has names, and a few searches on the more unusual names suggest they check out. I just wonder whether this might have been either a prank that the Dean fell for [I assume not, but who knows?], or perhaps a reaction of a very small and unrepresentative group of black students who managed to be seen as speaking for black students generally just by dint of their signature.

Of course, it's also possible that this did come from all, most, or many of the class of 2022 black MBA candidates; and of course my substantive view on the matter doesn't turn on that. But I'm always interested, just as a student of organizational politics, in how these things develop (especially in a situation where a school should recognize that either of the obvious options can create possibly bad publicity, indeed possibly bad worldwide publicity).

If anyone does know the answer, please let me know!

UPDATE 9/12/2020, 2:38 pm: This post did indeed yield an answer, which appears to be that the complaint was signed by all the black MBA students in Prof. Patton's class, plus some white students—I much appreciate the information, which helps show the pressure under which the Dean was.

But I continue to think that the Dean reacted the wrong way to that pressure; indeed, the number of complainers just shows how serious a problem there is here. A considerable number of future businesspeople, who are going to a leading MBA program, are in a position where they seem to be bitterly offended (in their words, had their "mental health" "affected") by a word that many of them will likely have to hear on many occasions in their business life, if they ever visit a Chinese-speaking country, work around Chinese speakers who might speak casual Chinese to each other, or deal with Chinese clients, customers, or contractors who might do the same. The BBC story points out that this has at times yielded fights:

In July 2016, a fight broke out on the subway in the city of Southern Guangzhou, after a black man heard a Chinese man saying na-ge and mistook it for the N-word.

Footage went viral online showing the black man slapping the Chinese commuter and shouting "you dare try that again" and "never say that again"

More recently, in April this year, Taiwanese news website UDN reported that two men nearly came to blows on the island outside a restaurant over the same misunderstanding.

It's the job of our educational system to teach students not to react this way, either with fisticuffs or deep offense/trauma/mental injury/psychological injury, to a simple accidental homonym. It is not, as I understand human psychology, a difficult task. It is something that many American blacks who study Chinese apparently learn without great difficulty (see, e.g., https://twitter.com/vicmarsh/status/1301928063865729024 and https://twitter.com/BLKChinaCaucus/status/1301931390917840898). It is something that people who speak multiple languages routinely learn (and have to learn). It is well within the power of a business school to teach. It is not, however, the path that the USC Business School seems to have chosen.

Advertisement

NEXT: "Here I Saw What Might Well Happen ..."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. QuantumBoxCat
    September.11.2020 at 5:22 pm

    It sounds like you are getting closer and closer to cracking what is probably the biggest case of 2020. Just watch out for those darn, meddling, kids!

    1. Eddy
      September.11.2020 at 5:33 pm

      The Scooby Gang has moved on.

      Shaggy has gone into business for himself – “like, I can’t believe it’s legal now!”

      Scooby is enjoying his new, improved Scooby Snacks.

      Fred has gone into engineering – his wife Daphne manages the business.

      Velma teaches science at a community college – she used to be a distinguished professor at an Ivy League school until they purged her for using the word “jinkies,” a word which they figured was probably racist because they couldn’t figure out what else it could mean.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      September.11.2020 at 10:20 pm

      I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn it came from a WHITE student(s).

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        September.11.2020 at 10:22 pm

        And again — cui bono?

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.11.2020 at 5:39 pm

    I am long removed from the college scene, but I’d guess that any 3 week MBA class is not going to be packed with students, and there may well be so few black students in it that “all” could have been “offended”.

  3. Don Nico
    September.11.2020 at 6:57 pm

    Gotta love that Chinese song

  4. Jerry B.
    September.11.2020 at 7:24 pm

    “Numerous comments on the Chinese social media site Weibo pointed to the Chinese song “Sunshine Rainbow Little White Horse” by Wowkie Zhang, in which nei ge is repeated throughout the chorus. [I listened to it, and it does have an absurd bizarro rap quality to it. -EV]”

    Oh, man. Play that 24 hours straight on all channels and all the Prog’s heads will explode.

    1. santamonica811
      September.12.2020 at 12:44 am

      Jerry,
      Have you heard any progressives here singing the praise of the school’s response? This seems like a situation where the reaction of both conservatives and liberals has been quite similar.

      I’m concerned for you . . . in your paranoid and delusional universe, is it really filled with faux progressive whose heads would explode? Would that be a literal explosion or a metaphorical explosion? In your fantasy world, is Trump leading Biden in the polls so far? Just trying to get a sense of how grounded in reality you are/are not. Asking for a friend.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        September.12.2020 at 4:21 am

        You mean the polls that said Hillary would win, until she didn’t?

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        September.12.2020 at 7:35 am

        “in your paranoid and delusional universe,”

        Is his paranoid and delusional universe… USC?

      3. zztop8970
        September.12.2020 at 11:19 am

        Sure, look no further than 5 responses down, at the comment from Commenter334

  5. Scott Fruehwald
    September.11.2020 at 8:55 pm

    As I said in a previous comment, the anonymous students who wrote this letter are cowards. They are trying to ruin someone’s life to further their political agenda. They are treating him like a prop, but he is a human being. In addition, their statement concerning the word’s pronunciation was an intentional lie. USC should investigate the origin of this letter, and take appropriate disciplinary action.

    1. Don Nico
      September.11.2020 at 9:52 pm

      The USC administration does not have the cojones to do that.

  6. LWM
    September.11.2020 at 11:05 pm

    According to the USC Marshall class profile of 2022 full time MBA students, there are 217 in the class, of which 23% (50) are black, latinx, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hawaiian Native, or Pacific Islander.
    If, in fact, the letter came from black MBA students in the Marshall School of Business, there were, at most 50.
    Of the three links to news articles at the top of the post, two say it was a “letter” (not an email) that was received. The third (BBC) doesn’t say one way or the other. That would make it even harder to figure out who it actually came from.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.12.2020 at 4:23 am

      Cui bono?

      That’s who did it….

  7. Commenter334
    September.12.2020 at 6:15 am

    No one is saying the Chinese can’t say that word. They’re saying people can’t use the use of that word as pretext to marginalize and make black people uncomfortable.

    This whole debate touches on the most critical issue surrounding discrmination — it’s not over, it’s covert, pretextual and underhanded.

    You can see it in the comments under related posts in this blog, in which a few users constantly use the word “niggardly” — always pretending to use it for its formal meaning when it’s clear what they’re doing.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.12.2020 at 9:32 am

      I think it’s clear what you’re doing….

    2. Don Nico
      September.12.2020 at 11:20 am

      What you mean is that affirmative action having failed, it is time to make a new excuse, i.e., unconscious bias.
      Now we have policies aimed at URMs and OPCs (other people of color). We all know the lists of URMs, blacks, native Americans, and hispanics.
      BUT who are OPCs? Really. Who are they?
      Are Sicilian OPCs? Do Indians need special treatment? Thy seem to have done damned well in the tech sector. Are Chinese OPCs but not Japanese who often have very white skin?
      Isn’t this just the new excuse for treating people differently based on the color of their skin.
      Admit it. It is just a new racism

      1. Commenter334
        September.12.2020 at 1:37 pm

        Not unconscious at all. It’s intentional and schemed.

        “I want to discriminate against this black person but I can’t say that, so let me find some fake pretext.”

        “I want to make this black person uncomfortable by using the n-word around them, but I can’t just say that, so let me pretend like I’m using that Chinese word.” Not saying the prof did this, but some do.

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.12.2020 at 10:51 am

    Four or five posts on this, nothing on Trump banning a reporter for publishing a truthful account.

    Free expression, clinger-style.

    1. Don Nico
      September.12.2020 at 11:20 am

      You don’t know what free expression is.

Please to post comments