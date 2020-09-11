The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Trump Administration

How Should Universities (Especially Law Schools) Treat The Powerful?

a response to an important and thoughtful argument by Jacob Levy

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Jacob Levy has a two-part series on how we honor powerful people, starting with the issue of confederate monuments and then moving on to how we should treat people who worked for the government to do bad stuff. One of the core arguments is that we generally give powerful people too much credit, honor, and respect, so trends that cut back against that are probably good. I think he has persuaded me that this is correct. (I'm reminded as well of this recent article by Leah Litman, which I've been trying to find the time and words to write about, and may return to in another post.)

I wanted to highlight a couple of paragraphs from Levy's second essay because they are especially relevant to how law schools operate:

The shared media culture of the days of Walter Cronkite is long gone; there are now paid media niches available to match the polarization and fragmentation of American politics. Why slink offstage in disgrace when there's a living to be made continuing to denounce Trump's enemies?

In light of all that, consider the institutions that thrive on prestige and proximity to power: not only think tanks and lobbying firms but also corporate boards, elite media such as the New York Times, elite universities, and the celebrity-intellectual circuit of ideas festivals and televised debates. It's tempting and easy for such institutions to conflate openness to different ideas and ideological perspectives with bestowing prestige, honors, and money on the powerful, regardless of what political agenda they served with their power. 

In the case of the university, this is the difference between maintaining academic freedom for students or faculty members who advance a range of ideological positions and awarding honorary degrees or prestigious platforms, such as commencement addresses or endowed lectures, to persons whose claim to fame just consists of their time in politics and public office. Students and faculty members must be free to argue in favor of (for example) closed borders and the end of rights of asylum and refuge. They should also be free, in their various clubs and departments, to invite speakers to a campus to advocate those ideas. But should the architects of the family separation policy— not only Nielsen but also John Kelly, Chad Wolf, and the ideologists in the background Steve Bannon and Steven Miller— be honored for their careers? Should they receive visiting university fellowships for distinguished public servants or asked to speak to graduating seniors on the noble calling of politics? Nothing in academic freedom or intellectual freedom or freedom of speech calls for such an outcome.

Again, there's no avoiding substantive judgments, however much universities do and should resist simply taking partisan sides. Deciding whom to honor is different from deciding what speech to permit. Without an active commitment to refuse to honor the dishonorable, universities will likely do so, allowing themselves to be seduced by the illusion of merit attached to power and celebrity, and then dressing up the decision as intellectual openness.

As I understand the application of Levy's theory to a law school, it would mean that a student group like the Federalist Society is free to invite any speaker they wish, but the law school might offer an endowed lecture or an honorary degree only to a former Solicitor General in the Obama administration and not in the Trump administration.

This is especially thought-provoking because law schools and the legal profession more generally are so hungrily focused on power and prestige. Students who become lawyers will often need to convince powerful people of their client's positions. Some of those students will go on to become the powerful people themselves. Some of their professors are still angling for those positions of power.

(Indeed, at some (I think many) law schools a student group cannot invite a powerful person on their own, because the administration holds a monopoly on VIP guests, such as Supreme Court Justices, in order to ensure that they receive the VIP treatment.) All of this is bound up with the law schools' joint mission of both scholarly study and professional training.

All of that said, I have three basic reactions.

First, a recentering of intellectual merit over power and celebrity is indeed something to aspire to. Imagine, if you can, an academic center in public law whose mission is committed to ideas over power. Imagine speakers and visitors selected only on the basis of what they have to say, and not their identity or prestige. Imagine prizes or awards given to people you have never heard of, but should, rather than to people who will draw a crowd. It is hard for me to imagine, at least at the law schools I have seen, but I think it would be a wonderful thing.

Second, that said, I have concerns about the norms Levy proposes. Yes, he's right that "It's tempting and easy … to conflate openness to different ideas and ideological perspectives with bestowing prestige, honors, and money on the powerful, regardless of what political agenda they served with their power." But in an institution that does honor power, the selective denial of these awards to one ideological corner of the powerful is a form of non-openness. And it sends an especially chilling message to one wing of the students and faculty, say those who aspire to work in a Trump administration rather than a Biden administration.

Indeed, Levy acknowledges, and welcomes, the possibility that we would add more forms of public dishonor to his list. At all but maybe two law schools I'm familiar with, that list would inevitably look like the usual partisan disputes. It shouldn't, it needn't, but I think it would.

We could solve this problem by ceasing to venerate any of the powerful, at least not for their power's own sake. But treating one party's law enforcement officials as generally honorable while another's are generally dishonorable would not be a step forward, I don't think.

Third, I also have a more practical, darker, concern, which is that intellectual openness and institutional hunger for power and prestige might be more related than Levy allows.

On Twitter, Levy adds: "Sacrificing Bill Barr from the law school visiting speaker circuit will not leave law schools unable to find enough conservative speakers for the circuit. The legal academy has many smart and decent conservative scholars, and I'm not criticizing the existence of the circuit!"

But here is what I worry about:

When students call for the cancellation of a speaker because his or her words are seen as harmful or otherwise beyond the pale, an intellectually serious law school needs to be able to say no.

But even at the most serious schools, the administration may struggle. Sometimes they do the right thing only because of pressure from powerful alumni or judges with an affection for the school. Sometimes administrators need to be able to say "you may think these ideas don't deserve to be heard, but we are training you to practice in front of government officials who believe these ideas or at least want to hear them, so these ideas must be able to be voiced in our walls."

It's logically possible for a law school to maintain strong freedom of academic speech while also communicating that these people are dishonorable and would never be given an honored place, only a dishonored place, at the school. But it's very hard, and administrators can only do so many hard things.

Sometimes it is internal faculty pressure that keeps the flow of ideas open, but there too the issues recur. For example, there was a lot less interest among law faculties in hiring originalist scholars (and still too little interest!) when originalism did not seem to be widespread among judges.

I would like to believe that every law school left to its own devices would allow its students to form (say) a Federalist Society, and allow them to invite any outside speaker they liked, without allowing the speaker to be heckled out of the room, without covertly denying them room assignments, without adopting gerrymandered rules about outside funding and outside speakers, without professorial reprisal against the students involved. I would like to believe that every law school would do this even if the institution did not care about proximity to prestigious and powerful conservatives. But I don't yet believe that.

(Cross-posted from Summary, Judgment)

NEXT: States Aren't Getting a Federal Coronavirus Bailout. Most Will Be Fine.

Will Baude

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. jdgalt1
    September.11.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Higher education institutions generally have adopted cancel culture as part of the nonsense beliefs called “woke.” All they accomplish by it is to discredit themselves. It would be tragic if this behavior spread to law schools, because it might no longer be possible for America to maintain its own indispensable principles if they do not.

  2. Sam Gompers
    September.11.2020 at 3:06 pm

    “intellectually serious law school ”

    There’s your problem. It’s about feelings and ideology now, not about smarts.

  3. santamonica811
    September.11.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Justice Thomas (to give just one from literally hundreds of good examples) is a conservative and his time on the bench has been consistently advocating for ultra conservative causes. Principled advocacy.

    William Barr is a whore. A person who no moral or ethical center. A whore.

    I can think of a dozen reasons why the most liberal and the most conservative schools would fight to invite Justice Thomas to speak. And why Barr should be shunned by all institutions of higher learning. This has nothing to do with ideology, political leanings, etc.. Merely to do with not inviting worthless sacks of shit. (Same principle would involve Anthony Weiner being invited onto campuses.)

    1. Bob from Ohio
      September.11.2020 at 3:08 pm

      You just hate Barr because he is effective.

      1. Sarcastr0
        September.11.2020 at 3:18 pm

        No, he hates him because he’s a whore with no moral or ethical center. As he said.

        I was working to reverse things – to make sure I would have as much contempt for a Barr-like character on the left. But for that you need a Trump-like character on the left for nega-Barr to enable and defend. Which makes it a very easy analysis, because I’m sure I’d have no time for a liberal Trump, nor his enablers.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          September.11.2020 at 3:25 pm

          Janet Reno, Eric Holder, et al?

        2. M L
          September.11.2020 at 3:28 pm

          What’s wrong with Barr exactly? I don’t agree with a lot of his ideas, but mostly it seems like he just makes the left mad for doing the right thing.

          “a Barr-like character on the left”

          Seems like Andrew Weissmann would be somebody on the anti-Trump side who is what people on the left imagine Barr to be.

        3. Bob from Ohio
          September.11.2020 at 3:30 pm

          You just hate Barr because he is effective.

          “because I’m sure I’d have no time for a liberal Trump, nor his enablers.”

          LOL Sure. Sure.

    2. Eddy
      September.11.2020 at 3:22 pm

      Oh, dear, Justice Thomas must be getting ill or powerless if he’s receiving all this “strange new respect.”

  4. M L
    September.11.2020 at 3:07 pm

    “should the architects of the family separation policy . . . be honored for their careers”

    I personally am not inclined to honor Obama for his career, but not because he separated adults from children that were brought along in the commission of serious crimes and trespass.

  5. Bob from Ohio
    September.11.2020 at 3:12 pm

    Liberal thinks only liberals and tame [pet] conservatives are ok.

    Its the NYT theory of columnist selection.

    1. Sarcastr0
      September.11.2020 at 3:19 pm

      No norms, only partisanship for Bob.

      You’re not a moral person Bob, we all know.

      You keep trumpeting your owning the libs justifies the means nihilism and it’s kinda weird.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        September.11.2020 at 3:33 pm

        If Levy pointed out one, just one, liberal or Democrat who did “bad” things, maybe you might have a point.

        Liberals good, conservatives bad is an opinion, not a “norm”.

  6. Eddy
    September.11.2020 at 3:24 pm

    “Students and faculty members must be free to argue in favor of (for example) closed borders and the end of rights of asylum and refuge. They should also be free, in their various clubs and departments, to invite speakers to a campus to advocate those ideas.”

    By all means, if they can find such speakers. Can you give specific examples of people who hold those views?

    And what’s the difference between the right to asylum and the right of refuge?

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.11.2020 at 3:34 pm

    treating one party’s law enforcement officials as generally honorable while another’s are generally dishonorable would not be a step forward

    Imagine the worst, Hitler or Lenin or Mao. It would be crazy to treat them as “fair and balanced”. The problem is that partisans today start with the assumption that their opponent is bad enough to deserve similar contempt, therefore they must be morally equivalent. Trump is not literally Hitler. AOC / Bernie / Lizzie are not literally Lenin or Stalin or Mao.

    (I have little doubt that if AOC or Bernie or Lizzie did win the Presidency and a filibuster-proof majority, and did ram through the Green New Deal, the end result, before their two terms were out, would be as bed as Lenin or Stalin or Mao. But I also believe that their fantasies are so profoundly unrealistic that they cannot be rammed through.)

    1. bernard11
      September.11.2020 at 3:48 pm

      I have little doubt that if AOC or Bernie or Lizzie did win the Presidency and a filibuster-proof majority, and did ram through the Green New Deal, the end result, before their two terms were out, would be as bed as Lenin or Stalin or Mao. But I also believe that their fantasies are so profoundly unrealistic that they cannot be rammed through.

      Oh come on. Gulags, mass forced starvation, the Cultural Revolution with its body count?

      You think that would happen?

  8. Dr. Ed 2
    September.11.2020 at 3:35 pm

    “but the law school might offer an endowed lecture or an honorary degree only to a former Solicitor General in the Obama administration and not in the Trump administration.”

    That alone shows the problem — and the half of the country that considers the Obama administration a horde of criminals develops open contempt for the law school. All they have to do is cut off the largess of federal funding and the law school will be no more.

    And there is the “tyranny of the majority” — a conservative state’s legislature could require Federalist Society approval of law schools to take that state’s bar exam.

    1. James Pollock
      September.11.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Assuming that such a requirement would be upheld by the state’s supreme court, which actually has the power to regulate bar membership.

  9. James Pollock
    September.11.2020 at 3:44 pm

    “(Indeed, at some (I think many) law schools a student group cannot invite a powerful person on their own, because the administration holds a monopoly on VIP guests, such as Supreme Court Justices, in order to ensure that they receive the VIP treatment.)”

    Plus, of course, it’s their property. It’s one thing to invite people to come over to your house, and quite another when you want to invite people to come over to someone else’s.

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    September.11.2020 at 3:50 pm

    If higher ed institutions are seen as partisan, people will rightly start to demand that they not be funded.

    They are partisan, and they should be defended.

Please to post comments