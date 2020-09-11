From Smith v. Griffiths, decided Wednesday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the opening paragraphs:

This appeal arises out of a defamation action filed in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County by Gerald I. Smith, Jr., appellant, against Brian Griffiths, appellee. Mr. Smith was a candidate in the 2018 Republican primary for the United States Senate in Maryland. He alleged in his complaint that statements made by Mr. Griffiths in an article posted on the political website blog "Red Maryland" were defamatory and "motivated by ill-will." {Smith [argued] that the statements at issue concerned: (a) the five statements in Griffiths' article that are not direct quotations from Smith's own writing; (b) the separate statement in [an] email; and, (c) the headline "CRAZY."} …

[We hold that,] because each statement at issue is either an assertion of fact or covered by the First Amendment conditional privilege and fair comment privilege, none of the statements provides a basis for liability….

In 2018, Mr. Smith was a Republican candidate in Maryland's primary race for the United States Senate. Mr. Griffiths is a self-described "noted Maryland political commentator whose work has appeared in such publications as The Baltimore Sun [and] The Annapolis Capital" and is the editor-in-chief and a founding contributor of the political blog and newsletter Red Maryland….

After Mr. Smith filed his candidacy with the State Board of Elections, on January 30, 2018, Mr. Griffiths posted an article entitled "Conspiracy Theorist Files for U.S. Senate." Initially, a Looney Tunes logo appeared at the top of the post, but Mr. Griffiths later deleted the logo and replaced it with the hand-written word "CRAZY." The vast majority of the article quoted Mr. Smith's own words, with Mr. Griffiths contributing only those sentences highlighted in bold below: