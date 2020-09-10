Nuclear Power

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Approves First Domestic Small Commercial Reactor

New nuclear reactors are important for clean power, but are hindered by intense regulatory schemes.

|

Albert Llop/ZUMA Press/Newscom

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission last week approved a design application for the first domestic small commercial nuclear reactor. These types of reactors are smaller, simpler, cheaper, and feature more advanced safety systems than traditional reactor designs. It has the potential to generate enough electricity to power more than 50,000 homes. 

The reactor design was submitted by NuScale Power, an Oregon company that plans to build at least a dozen small reactors by 2030 at a site in eastern Idaho. NuScale has received $288 million from the Department of Energy for the development of modular nuclear reactors, but a complex regulatory system for nuclear power means there's a long way to go before construction can begin.

Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems—a consortium of 46 public utilities in six western states that plans to work with NuScale on the small reactor project— is now required to submit a combined construction and operating license application, and must complete an environmental analysis in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. Utah Associated spokesman LaVarr Webb told the Associated Press that he estimates these applications will likely take two years to prepare.

Still, this is an important step forward. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval means that they believe the reactor will work safely and as intended.

NuScale submitted its 12,000-page application to the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2017 and has responded to more than 1,500 formal requests from the commission for more information. There's a reason that NuScale's design is the first that the NRC has approved since 2014.

While NuScale is moving forward, NRC regulations seem to be discouraging innovation. Carrie Fosaaen, a licensing specialist at NuScale, told Science Magazine that the NRC regulations, strictly interpreted, would push NuScale towards just building a miniature version of a conventional reactor—rather than being able to incorporate the design improvements that make NuScale's design safer than conventional reactors.

As more states shift away from generating electricity from fossil fuels, nuclear power should be part of the mix. California's rolling blackouts show how an increased focus on renewable energy comes with a problematic lack of durability for the power grid. The sun and wind do not care about the demand for electricity. Sometimes the sun doesn't shine, or there is no wind. Nuclear power, however, produces a consistent amount of electricity that can be dialed up or down to meet demand.

NuScale Power's design approval is an important first step towards a durable, renewable power grid, but the complex regulatory apparatus is a critical obstacle standing in its way. Future advances in nuclear reactor design are going to have to come hand in hand with the further deregulation of the nuclear sector.

Sam Rutzick is the Burton C. Gray Journalism intern for the fall of 2020.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.10.2020 at 12:35 pm

    Anti-nuke protest in 3…2…

    1. jasmine
      September.10.2020 at 12:59 pm

  2. perlchpr
    September.10.2020 at 12:38 pm

    Big, if it comes to fruition.

  3. creech
    September.10.2020 at 12:39 pm

    TMI, Chernobyl scared the crap out of two generations of Americans.
    You’ll see no nuclear power until those generations no longer have the voting clout. ChiComVirus has scared the crap out of two more generations so you’ll see all sorts of masking and economic crisis as each new flu virus comes along, no matter how mild the strain is.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.10.2020 at 1:06 pm

      TBH, it wasn’t TMI and Chernobyl any more than the current problems are due to COVID-19. It’s the media and politicians overreacting and taking advantage of the inevitable, and I dare say intended, panic to throw their weight around and cancel progress, because the status quo tech-wise is so much more comforting.

      Kind of a puzzle why, though. Best I can guess is that current tech is known, future tech is unknown, and anything unknown scares the bejayzus out of the elites, since it almost certainly will upset their apple carts.

      1. John
        September.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

        Chernobyl was the result of unbelievable callousness and incompetence on the part of the Soviet government. I don’t think the media overplayed the magnitude of the disaster. I think they lied and pretended what happened there could somehow happen here or that the event had any relevance to the Western World’s use of nuclear power. It didn’t.

      2. perlchpr
        September.10.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Fuck, even having thought of Three Mile Island, it took two comments before I translated “TMI” as not meaning “Too Much Information”, which didn’t make any sense.

        I have definitely been on the internet too long.

  4. Brandybuck
    September.10.2020 at 12:40 pm

    Domestic? Damn, I want one in my house!

  5. Yes Way, Ted
    September.10.2020 at 12:55 pm

    “NuScale submitted its 12,000-page application to the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2017″

    Holy fuck. Now that is an application.

    1. perlchpr
      September.10.2020 at 1:02 pm

      FDA is a bunch of pikers in their vape business demands, clearly.

    2. Gregdn
      September.10.2020 at 1:42 pm

      “You left out a comma on page 9,271.
      Please resubmit.”

  6. John
    September.10.2020 at 12:56 pm

    As more states shift away from generating electricity from fossil fuels, nuclear power should be part of the mix. California’s rolling blackouts show how an increased focus on renewable energy comes with a problematic lack of durability for the power grid. The sun and wind do not care about the demand for electricity. Sometimes the sun doesn’t shine, or there is no wind. Nuclear power, however, produces a consistent amount of electricity that can be dialed up or down to meet demand.

    That is such a comically understated way of saying that “renewable energy” is fucking useless. And of course there is nothing “renewable about it”. Solar panels die, wind mills wear out and so forth. Just because the sun isn’t going anywhere doesn’t mean that getting electricity from it comes without any resource cost.

    1. The_Unknown_Pundit
      September.10.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Don’t forger all the toxic waste from batteries used to store the energy and also used in EV’s. Renewal energy isn’t nearly as environmentally friendly as its promoters say.

      California wants EV’s everywhere on their roads ASAP. Where is the power going to come from to power all the homes, offices, businesses AND a few million EV’s? Democrats are stupid.

      1. John
        September.10.2020 at 1:09 pm

        The same people who oppose nuclear energy and tolerate rolling blackouts in the summer all want electric cars. It is fucking astounding how stupid some people are.

      2. perlchpr
        September.10.2020 at 1:19 pm

        Hell, it ignores the toxic waste from solar panel production. And it’s not like those windmill blades can be recycled.

        1. Zeb
          September.10.2020 at 1:45 pm

          Windmills take a lot of maintenance too. And a lot of energy to build. Cement for the concrete structures takes a huge amount of fuel to produce. Then you have to move everything to remote locations. And build roads to all kinds of pristine mountain tops and such.

          1. John
            September.10.2020 at 1:48 pm

            And they kill all kinds of birds. They are really nasty, stupid things. It is the absolute dumbest way to generate power. Solar makes more sense.

      3. Sometimes a Great Notion
        September.10.2020 at 1:30 pm

        Wonder if CA progs realize that the lithium will most likely come from poor “exploited” Mexicans destroying the Mexican environment in the process. Why do they hate brown people?

        1. John
          September.10.2020 at 1:35 pm

          If they do, they rationalize it in some way. Prog politics really is a cult at this point. There is no reasoning with them.

  8. John
    September.10.2020 at 1:15 pm

    The story is, and I have no reason to believe that it isn’t true, that Tom Hayden and other anti war activists invented the anti-nuclear movement out of thin air after the end of the Vietnam war. With the Vietnam war over, the anti war activist industrial complex was facing unemployment with no war to protest. So, they decided to protest nuclear power, not because it was dangerous but because they needed something to protest. That is the entire genesis of the anti nuclear movement in this country; a bunch of fucking bums who needed something to protest after the Vietnam war to avoid working for a living.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.10.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Some of it had to do with the nuclear weapons testing which seems reasonable. People like Patrick Moore fought that but then left Greenpeace as they became increasingly communist and anti all heavy industry.

      1. John
        September.10.2020 at 1:41 pm

        Nuclear power has nothing to do with nuclear weapons testing. The worst thing of all was they got Carter to ban breeder reactors. That make it illegal to reuse and recycle fuel rods and created a high level nuclear waste problem where there was none before. They made nuclear power worse for the environment so they could then have something to protest about it.

    2. Gregdn
      September.10.2020 at 1:41 pm

      No, it started right after WWII with the physicists who had helped create the Bomb.

      1. John
        September.10.2020 at 1:42 pm

        Bullshit. Physicists never objected to the peaceful use of nuclear power. They objected to nuclear weapons. That is not the same thing. Go find me one scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project who objected to peaceful use of nuclear power?

  9. Jerryskids
    September.10.2020 at 1:19 pm

    Utah Associated spokesman LaVarr Webb told the Associated Press that he estimates these applications will likely take two years to prepare.

    It might only take two years to prepare the applications, getting them approved is another story. I’m going to guess “never” as a plausible timeline.

  10. Gregdn
    September.10.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Environmentalists who considers global warming to be an ‘existential’ crisis but reject nuclear power as ‘too dangerous’ boggle the mind.

    1. John
      September.10.2020 at 1:45 pm

      There is nothing confusing about it. They are just lying. They don’t oppose nuclear power. They oppose civilization and just won’t be honest about it. The reason they oppose nuclear power is not because they think it is dangerous it is because it produces energy and enables modern civilization, which they hate and want to destroy. That is really all there is to it.

    2. Jerryskids
      September.10.2020 at 1:51 pm

      “Nothing is more important than getting rid of fossil fuels” and “nothing is more important than opposing nuclear power” might seem to be diametrically opposing views, but if you can’t hold two or more diametrically opposing views in your head at the same time, you’re never going to make it as a Leftist. “I am completely non-racist and completely for inclusion and diversity and I believe black people should have separate spaces from white people.” See how easy that is?

Please to post comments