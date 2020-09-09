Race

University's Center for Social Justice and Inclusion Hosts Race-Segregated Virtual Events

University of Michigan-Dearborn offers one discussion space for students of color, and another for whites.

|

UniversityofMichDearbornEng
(Dave Parker)

The University of Michigan-Dearborn's Center for Social Justice and Inclusion states that its mission is to "celebrate the uniqueness" of each student and "remove barriers" to full participation in campus life. But this laudable goal would appear to be at odds with the actual practices of the center, which include hosting race-segregated virtual events.

This week, the center advertised an online discussion session for "students that do not identify as people of color"—white students, in other words. A separate event—for students who are black, indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC)—is also on the calendar.

The non-POC event is billed as "a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world."

"Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community," wrote the organizers. "The Cafe will be facilitated by a non-POC faculty/staff member to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful."

Presumably, the BIPOC event is described similarly, but with a BIPOC moderator instead. (I can't access the web page for this event: It's as if UM-Dearborn's website somehow knows I'm a white person.)

Public university events that are specifically tailored to students of a specific race or gender sometimes draw legal challenges, since federal law generally prohibits discrimination in schools. The American Enterprise Institute's Mark Perry, a professor at the University of Michigan's Flint campus, filed a civil rights complaint against Michigan State University's women-only study lounge, for instance, which prompted the university to open the space to all. Perhaps someone at Dearborn thought the solution to the potential legal problem of POC-only events was to also have whites-only events. I emailed the center to ask whether they had inadvertently reinstated the separate-but-equal doctrine, and will update this article if I hear back.

In any case, if students wish to freely associate into identity-based groups, that is their right. University administrators, though, should host discussions on issues of identity that are open to all students, regardless of their ethnicity. This is the best way to foster racial harmony on campus, and it's consistent with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.9.2020 at 1:52 pm

    The biggest threat to American cities is White Supremacy.

    1. jasmine
      September.9.2020 at 2:09 pm

    2. Yes Way, Ted
      September.9.2020 at 2:11 pm

      Why are you capitalizing white supremacy? Trying to make it seem like a bigger threat than it actually is?

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.9.2020 at 1:54 pm

    The left will not rest until they have finally achieved Negros Only drinking fountains and everyone is not judged by the content of their character, but the color of their skin.

    1. Bluwater
      September.9.2020 at 2:18 pm

      Grand Dragons of the old KKK order are rolling in their grave for not having this figured out better. Should have presented segregation as a benefit to POC and so they didn’t feel inferior.

      It seems as though there is a lot of projection going on here.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        September.9.2020 at 2:30 pm

        Grand Dragons of the old KKK order are rolling in their grave for not having this figured out better. Should have presented segregation as a benefit to POC and so they didn’t feel inferior.

        They tried that in 1861 and got invaded as a result.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      September.9.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Separate but equal? Someone should coin that phrase.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        September.9.2020 at 2:55 pm

        Separate but Better!

  3. Longtobefree
    September.9.2020 at 1:56 pm

    So a case for false advertising?

  4. Jack
    September.9.2020 at 1:58 pm

  5. Eddy
    September.9.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Why not have a BIPOC campus and a non-POC campus?

    And again, it seems to be about how you “identify.” So which campus, I mean discussion section, could Jessica Krug and Rachel Dolezal attend (assuming the identify as U-Mich Dearborn students)?

    1. Longtobefree
      September.9.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Well, you see, Historically black is OK, but Historically white is evil.
      In a wholly separate but equal, mostly peaceful, kind of way.

    2. Juice
      September.9.2020 at 2:37 pm

      non-POC? Are there several varieties of this?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.9.2020 at 2:46 pm

        It’s probably supposed to be People Of non-Color, but of course they spend so much time in fluid gender studies that fluid non-grammar just fell into their laps.

      2. perlchpr
        September.9.2020 at 2:52 pm

        Sure, there are some non-POC who are white, and then there are people like me, who are translucent.

        Remarkably convenient when I need to check out how any given organ is doing.

        *waves hello to own spleen*

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      September.9.2020 at 2:44 pm

      I guarantee any setup like this would result in subsequent reeeeeeeeing when the white university inevitably had better GPA and graduate figures than the non-white university, followed immediately be “everyone gets an A!” policies at the latter.

      Related–when busing ended in Denver Public Schools in the mid-90s, Manual High School went into a pretty rapid decline to the point where it finally got shut down for a year in 2006 so it could be re-organized. Part of it was because the school had been propped up during most of that time by the higher-achieving white kids from other parts of the city. However, that also resulted in the school needing to offer AP courses so those same white kids could get college credit without being dragged down by the lower-achieving, on average, minority students. At the same time, the minority kids who actually gave a shit about their education instead of gang-banging benefited from having those courses as well, and could improve their situation without being dragged down into the ghetto crab bucket by the idiots who thought doing well in school and not getting shot in drug deals or drive-bys was “acting white.”

      Right after busing, the administrators made the laughably stupid move to shut down the harder classes like AP courses, because they actually thought the majority-minority student body wouldn’t be able to handle the rigors of a college-level course. That ended up destroying whatever academic reputation the school had–valedictorians who made straight As would get full-ride scholarships to places like Colorado College, and find themselves hopelessly out of their depth compared to the white kids who went to suburban schools.

  6. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    September.9.2020 at 2:02 pm

    See, it’s not actually a violation because all they’re doing is basing this on how you “identify”, not what you actually are. Since you can identify as whatever you’d like and can change how you identify at any time this provides a lot of flexibility.

    As long as the events aren’t held at the same time, you can identify as white for one and black for the other and you can be admitted to both. No discrimination enforced.

    This was intended as sarcasm and I felt pretty stupid writing it, but I hope some University attorney decides to try it out in court.

    1. Eddy
      September.9.2020 at 2:11 pm

      They might have to resort to that argument, though if it gets to court there’s a good chance the argument they will make will be “the program is cancelled as of [date suit was filed], so the case is moot.”

  7. The_Unknown_Pundit
    September.9.2020 at 2:02 pm

    Well, campus activists have claimed that campuses are hotbeds of racism. Nice to see them making it so.

    They’ve also claimed campuses are hotbeds of sexual assault and rapes. Wonder what they are going to do there to make sure that happens.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      September.9.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Well they can’t actually go out and make people start raping each other, so they’ll just redefine rape to mean “the creepy kid looked at me and I didn’t like it”. Presto, thousands of rape cases to lord over.

  8. Yes Way, Ted
    September.9.2020 at 2:02 pm

    I was required to go to a higher education conference about a program to increase graduation rates. Little did I know, it was all about hating whitey.

    When it was time to take questions, the person with the mic said, “I’m going to hold space for people of color to speak first. This is about intentionality…because of racism, people of color will not speak up first.”

    It was quite a shock.

    I did laugh, though, after a black guy behind me said, “Speak for yourself.”

    Anyway, higher ed is fucked.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.9.2020 at 2:03 pm

    “The Cafe will be facilitated by a non-POC faculty/staff member to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful.”

    In other words, a fully indoctrinated, self-hating white person.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.9.2020 at 2:07 pm

      And a Nazi at heart.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      September.9.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Do they not trust POC people to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful?

  10. Eddy
    September.9.2020 at 2:04 pm

    “discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community”

    How can I get a reliable trainer for my polo ponies?

    What are the best Swiss spas?

    (It’s OK, I can make these jokes because I’m non-POC)

  11. Jerryskids
    September.9.2020 at 2:07 pm

    Look at little Robbie there, pretending like he doesn’t know goddamn well what “diversity” and “inclusiveness” mean, like he’s never heard of George Orwell. These people are Marxists, there’s nothing “ironic” about their use of these terms, they’re determined to cram this shit down your throat and force you to call it ice cream.

  12. ThomasD
    September.9.2020 at 2:08 pm

    ” one discussion space for students of color, and another for whites.”

    No, the latter is for people who do not ‘identify’ as a POC.

    It’s open to anybody.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.9.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Guess Asians will be sitting at the white table.

  13. JETnPHX
    September.9.2020 at 2:12 pm

    I think “non-persons” gets to the heart of it all.

  14. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.9.2020 at 2:22 pm

    I emailed the center to ask whether they had inadvertently reinstated the separate-but-equal doctrine, and will update this article if I hear back.

    Yeah, don’t hold your breath waiting for a response. University administrators don’t have a sense of humor.

    I don’t think there was anything inadvertent about this though. Progressives are racist assholes and always have been.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      September.9.2020 at 2:31 pm

      A sense of humor or a sense of irony. Or their self-awareness might have been replaced with a heightened sense of self-preservation.

    2. lap83
      September.9.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Inadvertently? No…

  15. Mickey Rat
    September.9.2020 at 2:23 pm

    “non-persons of color”
    That may be the most awkward euphemism I have ever seen. Only someone with a high degree of education would be senseless enough to propose that as an actual term of art.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.9.2020 at 2:31 pm

      When I was a higher ed admin, I was called in to meet with a VP and the diversity executive director about mandatory diversity training for all faculty. She stated she wanted two faculty to lead it, “one person of color and one . . . not.” She must not have wanted to say “white person,” but for some reason didn’t. Maybe it sounded racist to her. Maybe it was because I was there. Thankfully, I’m not any more.

  16. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.9.2020 at 2:42 pm

    I got family constantly posting white guilt crap; the only reason I do Facebook is to keep up with family, but being hounded about how guilty I should feel is not something I will put up with for long, so I whined back the other day — government made kidnapping legal by calling it slavery, government mandated segregation with Plessy, and government mandated reverse discrimination with affirmative action. And you think this same government should get a fourth try at solving racism? Besides, where do you, a white person, get off speaking for blacks? You are doing the same thing government did, pretending to speak on their behalf, patronizingly, condescendingly, as if they do not have agency, are not individuals, and all think alike, in the manner you have discerned.

    Felt good. Haven’t heard back. Don’t expect to. Burn Loot Murder emphasizes cowardice above all — only picks on weak timid targets it can shame into feeling guilty for merely being alive.

  17. Eddy
    September.9.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Interesting…

    “If color is solely the way physics describes it, the visible spectrum of light waves, then black and white are outcasts and don’t count as true, physical colors….If you include in the definition of color, however, all of the ways in which human eyes process light and the lack of it, then black and white, as well as pink, earn their places in the crayon box.”

    https://www.britannica.com/story/are-black-and-white-colors

  18. Eddy
    September.9.2020 at 2:54 pm

    “Of course the law is inclusive, Mr. Plessy, the law simply requires that you go and include yourself in the Jim Crow compartment.”

  19. Gasman
    September.9.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Separate, yet purportedly equal.
    The liberals have opted to overturn Brown v Board.

Please to post comments