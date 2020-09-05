The Volokh Conspiracy

USC "Casting Insult Toward the Chinese Language"

More on the Mandarin "neige" controversy.

From the L.A. Times (Nina Agrawal), also echoed in (un-paywalled) Newsweek, based on a (paywalled) L.A. Times article, about the item I wrote about here:

This week a group of nearly 100 USC alumni, most of whom are Chinese by ethnicity or nationality, wrote to the school's administration in support of their professor, saying his use of the Mandarin word for "that" was accurate and "an entirely appropriate and quite effective illustration of the use of pauses."

The alumni said they were "deeply disappointed that the spurious charge has the additional feature of casting insult toward the Chinese language, the most spoken in the world, and characterized it and its usage as vile."

"We feel Marshall should be open to diversity in all areas," they wrote..

I haven't seen the alumni letter; if anyone can point me to it, I'd be much obliged. My personal objection here isn't to the "insult toward the Chinese language" as such; it's to USC's treating some students' objection to hearing the word as a sound criticism and a reason to apologize. Instead, USC should have recognized this as the students' error—an error USC, as an educational institution, should strive to correct—stemming from lack of understanding about how people should perceive speech in foreign languages.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Jerry B.
    September.5.2020 at 4:14 pm

    Good for the alumni.

  2. Don Nico
    September.5.2020 at 4:20 pm

    “Micro-aggressions” cut in many directions. Apparently one does not not need so much intelligence to be a university administrator. Only excess wokeness is required.

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    September.5.2020 at 4:32 pm

    “My personal objection here isn’t to the “insult toward the Chinese language” as such; it’s to USC’s treating some students’ objection to hearing the word as a sound criticism…”

    Por que no los dos?

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      September.5.2020 at 4:42 pm

      I mean, the Dean’s actions here are a very slightly more highbrow version of the blond girl claiming that Asians at UCLA are always saying “ching chong ding dong” on their cell phones in the library.

    2. cmcc_aus
      September.5.2020 at 4:57 pm

      “Por que no los doe?”
      Because the incident at hand might not exactly involve “insulting a language”; that sounds like a pretty strong charge.
      .
      “Insulting a language” and the culture surrounding it might be a fair characterization of the tradition of Hollywood westerns in which the speech of the natives is pretty much limited to How, Ugh, and pidginized sentences. Or old-time Hollywood mockeries of immigrants groups and their languages, including, of course, Chinese.
      So before we label this as “insulting the language” we might want a little more definition around that term. But indeed, if the charge against Mandarin is that its grammar is such that the speaker just can’t avoid saying the n-word all the time — a charge which is almost true, because the word in question, “neige” is pretty much equivalent to English “that” as in, “that one”, “that man”, “that house” — and that therefore the language itself is offensive, then yes, then that is one serious over-the-top criticism of a language and the people who speak it.
      So, while EV writes that it’s about “treating some students’ objection to hearing the word as a sound criticism”, we might say that it is so far from any possibly sound criticism, that giving it any credence at all is an insult.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        September.5.2020 at 5:22 pm

        Imagine a person who said that he was offended by hearing someone speaking Chinese because it sounded like the speaker was calling him a ding-dong.

        The students who claimed that they were offended, and their enabler in the Dean’s office, were doing the same thing.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.5.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Foreign languages shouldn’t be taught at college or in high school. The dumbest person in Mexico can speak better Spanish than my Phi Beta Kappa friend that studied Spanish in a top ranked Spanish department. The dude that carried my luggage in Cabo spoke enough English to tell me where to procure marijuana.

    1. Don Nico
      September.5.2020 at 4:47 pm

      S.C.
      That is a completely stupid comment. I could read German fluently 30 years after studying the language in high school. You have generalized from the case of a single case of a person who is deficient in language abilities.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        September.5.2020 at 4:54 pm

        I can read French without ever having taken any type of course on French. The fact the dumbest person in Mexico can speak Spanish and the typical Cabo bellhop can speak English means studying foreign languages in college is stupid. Learning Latin still makes sense but universities should get rid of their foreign language departments ASAP.

  5. Eddy
    September.5.2020 at 4:46 pm

    It’s time for the dean to take out the chart and look at the rankings to see whose outrage is woker than the others’.

    And the other chart which looks at how much the complaining alumni tend to contribute to the University.

    Balancing these key educational factors, the Dean should make a proper decision.

  6. Lee Moore
    September.5.2020 at 5:23 pm

    All minorities are equal, but some minorities are more equal than others

Please to post comments