Police

Cops Use Pictures of Adult Women To Trick Men Into Meeting for Sex, Arrest Them as Child Predators

Many alleged perpetrators, no actual victims.

|

(Ocusfocus | Dreamstime.com)

Instead of going after actual sexual predators, some police officers have discovered that it's easier to just trick people. These cops go on adult dating sites, pose as grown women, find lonely guys, flirt, and then claim they are actually underage. The photos they send of "themselves" depict real women in their 20s. When the mark arranges a date, the cops arrest him as a predator.

These stings are the subject of a remarkable piece in The New York Times Magazine by Michael Winerip. He begins by profiling 20-year-old Jace Hambrick, a young man living at home, working in construction and doing a lot of gaming in Vancouver, Washington. When Hambrick found "Gamer Gurl" on Craigslist (which requires users to be 18) he couldn't believe his luck: A woman who professed to love gaming and was looking for a boyfriend. They chatted for awhile and then "Gamer Gurl" said she was actually 13.

"Why did you post an ad in craigslist if your 13? You mean 23?" asked Hambrick.

They emailed, then texted, and she eventually shared a photo of herself. She looked like she was in her late teens or early 20s, she made cultural references most 13-year-olds wouldn't get, and she gave Hambrick driving directions to her home. When he arrived, the person who greeted him was the same woman from the picture. But when he entered the home, two cops handcuffed him. The beautiful young woman was an adult police officer.

Hambrick was sentenced to 18-months-to life, and a minimum of 10 years on the sexual offense registry. (The "to-life" part is real: The state reserves the right to keep extending the sentence indefinitely.)

The Times article explains that cops have arrested 300 men over the past four years via what the Washington state police dubbed "Operation Net Nanny." Many end up serving more time than men convicted of actually raping real kids. The disconnect between their "crime" and the fact no flesh-and-blood child was actually ever in danger—nor were the men looking for under-age partners—does not seem to matter to the cops.

Yet a state police captain giddily described the stings as an amazing return on investment:

"Plea bargains start at 10 years in prison. Compared to other criminal cases that can take a year or longer, may result in a few years in prison, costs hundreds of man-hours and still only result in a single arrest, this is a significant return on investment. Mathematically, it only costs $2,500 per arrest during this operation! Considering the high level of potential offense, there is a meager investment that pays huge dividends."

Apparently sending people away for the longest possible time, not actually protecting the public, is the goal.

That the "meager investment" means locking away chumps who bit the confusing bait of a middle-aged male cop posing as a 20-something female cop posing as a 13-year-old female gamer, well, who cares? "Think of the "dividends."

Winerip's article also details the cozy relationship between the police and a non-profit ostensibly dedicated to saving children from trafficking: Operation Underground Railroad. OUR, as it's called, donated more than $170,000 to the Washington police to support these stings. These funds "paid for additional detectives, hotels, food and overtime." Seemingly in return, the police helped the organization reap positive publicity. And of course, the more predators the cops catch, the more people are eager to donate to an organization focused on this scourge.

They must donate generously. OUR's founder, Tim Ballard, earned $343,000 in 2018. The fact that his organization supports a police operation that doesn't help any real child victims and seems to create predators out of lonely men falling for fictional characters? Details, details. Think of the dividends!

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Matt Buckalew
    September.4.2020 at 3:06 pm

    So what was the cops response when he said do you mean 23? Why is that left out?

    1. Jury Nullification
      September.4.2020 at 3:20 pm

      “Why is that left out?”

      It likely was not left out because the scumbag cop would have had to work at duping someone else after reiterating she was 13 and the mark disconnecting.

      You see, if them don’t meet their duping quota then them miss out on the opportunity to get in on “These funds (which) “paid for additional detectives, hotels, food and overtime.”

      FFS he should act as his own lawyer.

  2. Sometimes a Great Notion
    September.4.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Huge dividends? Has anyone seen the check yet? Mine must have gotten lost in the mail with my ballot.

  3. Thomas O.
    September.4.2020 at 3:07 pm

    The fact that he talks about these arrests and prison sentences as a “return on investment” is beyond disgusting. It’s like they’re done pretending that the justice system isn’t being influenced by Big Prison Inc. and are now being outright smug about it.

    I’m trying not to go full ACAB here, especially since I have family and friends in law enforcement, but shit like this is pushing me ever closer.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.4.2020 at 3:10 pm

      Call a lawyer and state that the questionable comments were made on a “pedophile role-playing anime imageboard”.

  4. Zeb
    September.4.2020 at 3:10 pm

    So, what does “reasonable doubt” even mean these days?

  5. Jury Nullification
    September.4.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Take no plea. Americans in general, and fraudulently accused individuals in particular, sure accept a whole lotta tyranny.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.4.2020 at 3:32 pm

      This FA doesn’t say whether he was convicted or took a deal, but it’s hard to imagine a worse sentence that what he got. It’s also hard to imagine a jury going along with this. Either way, it’s fucked, and he’s fucked.

      I also don’t see how this is not entrapment. It was an adult web site with a lying cop.

      There is nothing I like about cops, nothing I respect. Scumbags the lot.

  6. Quo Usque Tandem
    September.4.2020 at 3:12 pm

    So they are protecting potential child victims by setting up stings to catch potential “predators” before they can possibly commit any real crimes…

    Am I understanding this correctly?

    1. Jury Nullification
      September.4.2020 at 3:21 pm

      “Am I understanding this correctly?”

      Not at all.

    2. Jury Nullification
      September.4.2020 at 3:22 pm

      “Am I understanding this correctly?

      You are most definitely not.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        September.4.2020 at 3:36 pm

        Check your sarcasm filter; it might need twerking.

    3. Cyto
      September.4.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Minus the “and instead of looking for people trolling for 12 year old kids they go out and pretend to be adults who want to hook up, but drop a quick sentence fragment that says they are under age at some point to create a fiction that a crime is being committed” part.

      This should not be a crime. Buying drugs is a crime. Buying drugs from a fake drug dealer is still buying drugs (which I disagree with criminalizing, but I digress). But talking to a 23 year old woman who reached out to you about meeting up is a crime because the 23 year old woman happens to be pretending to be under age?

      This is nonsense. Any single 20 year old dude could get entrapped by that. Hot chick messages you and says she is interested? And talks like a 23 year old about 23 year old stuff?

      And the criminal act is “I am 13”?

      So if we start talking about hooking up and at some point I claim to be 14, even though I have a 13 year old kid of my own… suddenly you are a criminal? Does that only work if you are a LEO doing a sting operation??

      So if I’m a smoking hot 22 year old woman, can I go to the club, chat up 20 guys and drop “I am 15” into the conversation at some point, then ask them each to meet me.. or even call me later…. did I just manufacture a bunch of felons?

      This sounds ludicrous on the face of it.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        September.4.2020 at 3:43 pm

        Much like prostitution raids such as Operation Cross Country. Gives agencies an opportunity to spend lots of money and have a photo op or two while claiming to protect children or catch human traffickers when they actually don’t. What’s a vice cop to do but catch people committing vice? Or maybe just thinking about it.

      2. perlchpr
        September.4.2020 at 3:48 pm

        did I just manufacture a bunch of felons?

        Only if they call you back.

        Theoretically, the “evidence” of a crime was that even after she said she was 13, he showed up at the house.

  7. perlchpr
    September.4.2020 at 3:43 pm

    The “child” endangered was older than the adult imprisoned for “endangering” her.

