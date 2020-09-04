Brickbat: Keep on Trucking

Kentucky resident John Pennington faces a fine of up to $569,000 ($750,000 Canadian) and up to six months in jail after being caught sightseeing in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Canada has closed its borders to U.S. travelers to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. It will allow U.S. residents to drive from the Lower 48 to Alaska, but they must take the most direct route and drive straight through. So when someone spotted his U.S. license plates at the park and reported him to cops, Pennington was arrested.