The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Electoral College

A Very Interesting New Electoral College Work-Around

Those of you who dislike the Electoral College should find this idea of interest

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

UC Berkeley professor Michael Eisen has been involved in a number of initially-crazy-sounding projects over the years, an alarming number of which (open access to scientific publication (PLOS), home genetic sequencing (23andme), plant-based "meat" (Impossible Foods) have actually borne much fruit.  Here is his latest—he himself calls it "disturbing and terrifying."
Eisen's idea is a variation on the "National Popular Vote" (NPV) scheme.  For those of you unfamiliar with how NPV works, the basic idea is as follows (and many more details are available at the NPV website here):

A State—let's call it New York—enacts a statute with two basic provisions:

  1.  The Governor shall appoint, as presidential electors, the slate of electors submitted by the presidential candidate who receives the largest number of votes cast nationwide in the presidential election. [Currently, of course, it is the candidate winning a plurality of votes cast in NY who gets all of NY's electors.]
  2. Paragraph (1) shall only come into effect if and when a sufficient number of other States enact laws with the identical Paragraph (1) provision to cumulatively account for 270 (or more) electoral votes.

You have to admit, whatever your position might be on whether the Electoral College is or is not a useful institution, that it's a devilishly clever scheme. Without the need for a constitutional amendment, but relying instead on the power granted to the States in Article II to "appoint [electors] in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct," it would guarantee that the Electoral College would elect the winner of the nationwide popular vote, once the 270-electoral-vote threshold were met.

The NPV statute has been enacted into law in 16 jurisdictions, accounting cumulatively for 196 electoral votes (CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VT, WA), leaving it 74 electoral votes short of the trigger. In nine additional states with 88 additional electoral votes (AR, AZ, ME, MI, MN, NC, NV, OK, VA) the NPV statute has passed in one house (but not the other) of the state legislature.

One obstacle which makes it difficult for the NPV to achieve the required level of support is the diminishing incentive for the "swing states"—the states that, in the current scheme, hold virtually all of the power in the presidential election (OH, PA, WI, FL, MI, VA, NC)—to join in the NPV scheme. The swing states are "swing" precisely because, unlike CA and AL and NY and KS and …, their electorates are pretty evenly divided between the two parties; because the NPV initiative is widely—though perhaps wrongly—seen as favoring the "blue" team at the expense of the "reds," the political battle over the NPV, and the political opposition to joining with the NPV States, are likely to be particularly intense in these swing states.

Moreover, precisely because these are the States that effectively hold all the power in the current scheme, they might well be unwilling to give up that power by joining the NPV coalition. Votes, and voters, in the swing states matter a lot more, in the current presidential election environment, than the votes and voters in NY or AL or CA or KS.  The presidential candidates—both of them—will be paying an enormous amount of attention to the voters in swing states. The issues about which swing state voters are concerned will be front and center in the campaign—and the hundreds of millons, if not billions, of dollars that the candidates will be pouring into their states during the campaign, ain't bad, either.

And if you think about it, as the NPV gets closer and closer to the 270 trigger, the "swing states" who don't join in get even more power (and a bigger slice of those advertising dollars) than they have now.  Imagine if, say, PA (20 electoral votes), MI (16), and VA (13) had enacted the NPV statute.  The total would now stand at 196+49=245—a mere 25 votes short.  The voters in these states (PA, MI and VA) would now be just like voters in NY and AL; their votes would count (for purposes of the national popular vote), but they would no longer get any special additional weight from having come from a "swing state." On the other hand, the non-joining swing states—FL, OH, WI, NC—become even swing-ier than before, with even more attention being paid to corralling their contested electoral votes than before.

If you are a supporter of the NPV, this is not a great position to be in; as the network of joining states gets larger, those states that have not yet joined are under more of a disincentive to join. It's a kind of negative feedback, and negative feedback's not the best way to grow a network.

Enter Mike Eisen.  Here's what he's proposing as a substitute for the current NPV statute:

  1.  The Governor shall appoint, as presidential electors, the slate of electors submitted by the presidential candidate who receives the largest number of votes cast, in the aggregate pool of voters in those states (the "Joining States") that have enacted a paragraph identical to this one.
  2.  Paragraph (1) shall only come into effect when the cumulative electoral votes in the Joining States equals or exceeds 270.

Notice how this works.  The States enacting this revised NPV law would be agreeing (once the 270 trigger is achieved) to pool their votes with all the other States that have signed onto this scheme, and to give all of their electoral votes to the candidate who receives a plurality of the pooled votes from those Joining States.

And notice that if this statute ever were to come into effect because the 270-vote threshold was met, it would render the votes in the non-joining states completely worthless; votes from non-joining States would play no part whatsoever in determining whom the Electoral College would select as the next president.

That is, if we were to reach the 270-Electoral-vote trigger point, the Joining States would pool their votes together in a pile, determine the candidate who received the most votes in the entire pool, and then they would all designate their Electors to vote for that candidate.  And, under the premise that we had reached the 270-vote trigger, that would be sufficient to elect that candidate president no matter what happened in the other non-Joining States.

I think you can see why Prof. Eisen called this "disturbing."  Votes in non-Joining states no longer count at all in determining who gets to be president. Under this scheme, if Ohio does not Join and agree to pool its vote with other Joiners, it runs the risk that enough other States will Join to make Ohio voters completely irrelevant in the presidential election.  

And that risk—the risk that the voters in your State will be rendered a total irrelevance the moment the 270 threshold is met—intensifies as the Joiners get closer and closer to 270.

Voila! Positive feedback; the more States that Join, the greater the incentive for non-Joiners to Join, which adds more States to the pool, which increases further the incentive for non-Joiners to Join, and so on.

Could this actually work?  Is it really constitutional?

I think the answer to both questions, surprisingly, is "yes."  Neither is simple, so I'll save my more detailed thoughts for subsequent postings, and just make these observations:

Whether it would work depends a bit on what it means to "work."  If your goal is to create a system under which the winner of the popular vote gets to be president, I think this will do it for you.  Notice that under this scheme any non-Joining State can, at any time, enter the ranks of the Joined States. So suppose that Ohio refuses to Join.  If the statutory trigger is activated, it faces a simple choice: Watch the next presidential election from the sidelines, with your voters playing no role in determining the outcome, or Join so that Ohioans' votes count for something. And the same choice would be facing Nebraska, and Alaska, and any other non-Joiners.  Indeed, I think this little statute has an almost unstoppable dynamic behind it, and that it would—possibly quite quickly—become law in all states; what State would not want its voters to have any say at all in who becomes the next president?

And there you'd have it; the "pool" would then consist of the entire country, each State's electors would be pledged to the candidate winning the nationwide pooled popular vote, and that candidate would be elected—unanimously—by the Electoral College. So if that's your goal, this will, I think, get you there.

As for the constitutional question(s), the Supreme Court just this past term (in the "faithless elector" cases, Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado v. Baca) strongly, and unanimously, re-affirmed the broad, plenary authority given to the States in Article 2 to appoint electors in any manner they see fit. As I read these and other precedents on this matter, NY is perfectly free to declare, in its election law, that it will appoint electors in accordance with the popular vote count in New Jersey; it would be odd if it did so, but it would not be unconstitutional.  And if NY can do that, why can't it say that it will appoint electors in accordance with the popular vote count in NY+NJ+any other State that wants to be in the common pool.

State power in this regard is, presumably, subject to the other binding provisions of the federal constitution; NY cannot declare that it will only appoint white males as electors, for example.  But I'm having trouble seeing how Eisen's proposal runs afoul of any superseding constitutional provision.  I suppose that an Ohioan could assert that the scheme violates the principle of "one person/one vote" under the Equal Protection Clause, by causing his/her vote to count for nothing in NY's determination of who to appoint as an elector while a New Jerseyan gets a say in the matter. But does an Ohioan have standing to challenge NY election law? And in any event, it's hard to see how an Ohioan somehow has a constitutional right to have his/her votes counted by NY; it's not as though under the current, and presumably constitutional, scheme NY takes Ohioans' preferences into account when choosing its electors—so how can an Ohioan contend that this "right" was violated by the NPV scheme?

 

NEXT: NSA Ruling Reminds Us That Sacrificing Civil Liberties in the Name of National Security Is a Bipartisan Impulse

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Float Rider
    September.3.2020 at 5:25 pm

    As soon as a Republican wins the popular, CA and NY will rush to undo what they’ve done.

    1. Thrax2
      September.3.2020 at 6:15 pm

      In the current political climate, it’s virtually impossible that a Republican would win the popular vote but lose the electoral vote. So I think CA and NY will take that risk.

  2. DaveM
    September.3.2020 at 5:29 pm

    Let’s call this the “suicide” option because politically you can use it exactly once. As soon as a state assigns all its electors to a candidate who /lost/ the popular election in that state, the voters will run the current leadership out on a rail and bring back the popular vote.

    “Wait just a minute. You mean we voted for Perry Mason but you gave all our votes to John Henry?! Hang ’em high!”

    This is a really dumb idea. Too clever by half and anti-democratic.

    1. NToJ
      September.3.2020 at 6:23 pm

      That doesn’t make any sense. If that state leaves, it would just get replaced (quickly) by another state that wants to exercise power by being part of the 270 pool. The whole point is to make it so the pooled states have total control over the President. If the voters of your hypothetical state want their votes to count in presidential elections, they can’t solve their problem by leaving the pool.

  3. Rohan Verghese
    September.3.2020 at 5:32 pm

    This is equivalent to political parties in a legislature. They take an internal vote, and the entire party votes according to the results. But it also has the same flaw. Why would a conservative MP join the liberal party? She will get outvoted every single time in internal party votes.

    Why would a Blue state join a compact of Red states with this provision? It would immediately mean that the Blue votes would be overruled.

    I think this could only happen if the proportion of votes within the compact remains balanced as you approach the 270 threshold. If it’s not balanced, I expect the minority states to pull out of the compact.

  4. Bruce Hayden
    September.3.2020 at 5:33 pm

    Don’t know if you noticed this but most of the states that have already joined are deep blue, with the rest blue purple. That’s bad enough, but the new scheme would give extra power to one party states like CA, that not only effectively encourages illegal aliens registering to vote, but also allows for ballot harvesting. If the Dem margin in just that one state were high enough, through a combination of what much of the country considers ballot fraud (illegal alien voting and ballot harvesting), it wouldn’t matter what the rest of the country did. It wouldn’t matter whether the Dem candidate won a majority nationally, or would have lost under the current system. As long as they ran up their vote totals high enough in one state, they would likely win.

    So, yes, I can see how this scheme would appeal to academics.

    1. Josh R
      September.3.2020 at 6:14 pm

      The rest of the country can always run up totals that overwhelm whatever California does.

  5. Kazinski
    September.3.2020 at 5:37 pm

    Your logic is quite flawed. It only becomes imperative to join the compact when there are 270 votes in compact. If there becomes 270 votes in the compact, there would be plenty of time to enact legislation to join the compact and have that states votes count.

    As for your assertion that the compact perfectly legal, you left out one proviso, Congress would have to approve, and the president would have to sign a bill approving the interstate electoral college compact:

    “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress … enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State…”

    Such legislation would be challenged in federal court and likely thrown out, leaving the current selection method for electors in force. And there would almost certainly be a stay enforced if the conditions of the compact were met and it would go into force shortly before the election.

    1. jmh530
      September.3.2020 at 5:52 pm

      Your first point was what I was about to say.

    2. Josh R
      September.3.2020 at 6:11 pm

      I think this scheme likely runs afoul of the Compact Clause per COM. OF VA. v. STATE OF TENN. because it “increase[s] and build[s] up the political influence of the contracting states.”

  6. bernard11
    September.3.2020 at 5:46 pm

    I suppose that an Ohioan could assert that the scheme violates the principle of “one person/one vote” under the Equal Protection Clause,

    A defense of the EC on the “principle of “one person/one vote” under the Equal Protection Clause,” should be laughed out of court.

  7. jdgalt1
    September.3.2020 at 5:47 pm

    I would take the position that any bill containing a “trigger” provision determined by the actions of other states, such as both of these, is an interstate compact and so requires the permission of Congress.

  8. Noscitur a sociis
    September.3.2020 at 5:47 pm

    The voters in these states (PA, MI and VA) would now be just like voters in NY and AL; their votes would count (for purposes of the national popular vote), but they would no longer get any special additional weight from having come from a “swing state.” On the other hand, the non-joining swing states—FL, OH, WI, NC—become even swing-ier than before, with even more attention being paid to corralling their contested electoral votes than before.

    I don’t follow. Surely state emails exactly as “swing-y” until the 270 threshold has passed, regardless of whether it joins or not, and then continues to be equally swing-y thereafter (ie not at all)?

  9. Armchair Lawyer
    September.3.2020 at 5:53 pm

    That’s a horrible system.

    Let’s say you have your 270 EC states. All deep blue. And in a given election, there’s a modest overall majority for the Democratic candidate. Say 55/45. Within those deep blue states, roughly 2/3rd actually have a majority for the Democratic Candidate, and 1/3rd has a majority for the Republican.

    Meanwhile, you take the states that have not joined the compact. They’re all “red” and all have voted for the Republican candidate, by 60/40 ratio.

    In such a situation, you would have the “winning” candidate (due to this compact), lose both the popular nationwide vote AND the electoral college vote (before the compact nonsense changed the vote).

    Such a candidate would be viewed as illegitimate. Losing the popular vote, heavily, losing the electoral vote (before the “law” changed the vote in several states). You would undermine any moral authority there was for the NPV to start…

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      September.3.2020 at 5:59 pm

      Contrary to the characterization in this post, I don’t think Prof. Eisen is actually advocating this system, so much as showing how it illustrates how these sorts of compacts could lead to pernicious results. (As he notes, the inevitable next step would be for red states to form their own pool, and offer to count the votes of the swing states twice as much to get them to join…)

    2. jdgalt1
      September.3.2020 at 6:08 pm

      To me, the most noticeable effect of NPV is that in a three- or more-way race, where no candidate has a majority of the popular vote, NPV would make the plurality candidate the winner — even if normal counting of the electoral votes would send the election to the House of Representatives. I’m not at all convinced that is an improvement.

    3. Sarcastr0
      September.3.2020 at 6:24 pm

      The popular vote has never been a thing, and the should the compact trigger, there is no reason why the previous EC would be somehow more valid than the post-compact EC.

      Now, I like the EC as is, because I like states as entities to themselves getting a bit of due in the system. Sucks for my side for now; probably won’t forever.
      But if there is critical mass to do away with the current system, that’s part of living in a republic.

  10. Ben_
    September.3.2020 at 6:12 pm

    Creating workarounds to the Constitution is what honest, good, righteous people with integrity do.

  11. DennisR
    September.3.2020 at 6:19 pm

    I see several problems with the original NPV and the suggested modification that haven’t been fully addressed. One is the compact clause issue suggested above by Kazinski, although proponents might be able to avoid the requirement of congressional approval by structuring the laws as decisions of individual states rather than as an agreement with other states.

    A second problem arises with Professor Eisen’s variation. In addition to the problematic impact on swing states, his idea risks negating the whole point of the exercise. The only reason for this discussion is a widespread belief (reinforced, no doubt, by the fact that the two recent beneficiaries of the Electoral College system were Republicans) that the popular vote should decide the presidency. The original NPV proposal might foster that objective, but Professor Eisen’s might not. Suppose (a) Candidate A wins a majority in the “joining states,” (b) Candidate B wins a nationwide majority, and (c) awarding all of the joining states’ electoral votes to Candidate A would give A 270 votes. The result would be election of the candidate who lost the nationwide popular vote. That hardly seems an improvement over the existing electoral college system.

    A third problem is intensely practical. Suppose the NPV proposal reaches the required 270 votes, Biden wins overwhelmingly in NY, and Trump manages to eke out a tiny majority nationwide. Realistically, what are the chances that Governor Cuomo will really appoint the slate of electors submitted to him by Trump? Law or no law, he would not do so. He’d be tarred, feathered, and ridden out of the state on a rail if he did so. Now repeat the exercise for the other Democratic governors of states (and the mayor of Washington) that adopted the NPV proposal (Newsom in California, Bowser in DC, Inslee in Washington, and all the rest). Does anyone really believe that all those officials will really cast their states’ electoral votes for Trump against the wishes of their states’ voters? Sure, it might be possible at the end of the day to get courts to force them to comply with their laws, but with the presidency at stake every NPV state would fight such suits to the Supreme Court. How long would that take, and what disruption would there be before the end? The litigation would make Bush v. Gore look like a traffic court dispute. And what if several Democratic governors simply refused to comply with the court orders and went to jail rather than put Trump into office?

  12. NToJ
    September.3.2020 at 6:21 pm

    If you wanted to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold more quickly, you could add this condition:

    3. The state that joins the Joining States increasing the total number of electoral votes to at least 270 electoral votes will be the last Joining State. No others will be permitted after that.

    Thus you’d put the non-joining states to a real decision. Do they want to be the last man in or the last man out? If North Carolina finds out that Virginia’s last legislative house was voting on joinder, and they’d be the last one, wouldn’t Virginia rush to get in first? It seems like if you’re trying to push the system to your win condition, it’s best to provide both positive and negative incentives.

  13. Devin Watkins 2
    September.3.2020 at 6:22 pm

    And this post shows the EXACT reason that the compact clause prohibits this kind of agreement.

Please to post comments