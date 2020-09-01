The Volokh Conspiracy

"Some [Academics] Fear for Their Career Because They Don't Believe Progressive Orthodoxies"

From Prof. John McWhorter (Columbia) in The Atlantic.

Read the whole article, but here's an excerpt:

The charges levied against many of these professors are rooted in a fanatical worldview, one devoted to spraying for any utterances possibly interpretable as "supremacist," although the accusers sincerely think they have access to higher wisdom. A white professor read a passage from an interview with a well-known Black public intellectual who mentions the rap group NWA, and because few of the students knew of the group's work at this late date, the professor parenthetically noted what the initials stand for. None of the Black students batted an eye, according to my correspondent, but a few white students demanded a humiliating public apology.

This episode represents a pattern in the letters [that I have gotten], wherein it is white students who are "woker" than their Black classmates, neatly demonstrating the degree to which this new religion is more about virtue signaling than social justice. From the same well is this same professor finding that the gay men in his class had no problem with his assigning a book with a gay slur in its title, a layered, ironic title for a book taking issue with traditional concepts of masculinity—but that a group of straight white women did, and reported him to his superiors….

Very few of the people who wrote to me are of conservative political orientation. Rather, a main thread in the missives is people left-of-center wondering why, suddenly, to be anything but radical is to be treated as a retrograde heretic. Thus the issue is not the age-old one of left against right, but what one letter writer calls the "circular firing squad" of the left: It is now no longer "Why aren't you on the left?" but "How dare you not be as left as we are."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    September.1.2020 at 4:15 pm

    to be anything but radical is to be treated as a retrograde heretic

    Which is exactly how every revolutionary movement ends up. There are depressingly numerous examples from history.

    “‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. ” — George Santayana.

    1. Eddy
      September.1.2020 at 4:47 pm

      “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to go to Alaska Military School.” – Bill and Ted

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    September.1.2020 at 4:21 pm

    For those who haven’t met him, John McWhorter is Black.

    And the only thing I would add here is that anyone to the right of Vladimir Lenin has already been driven out of the academy, and Whites have to show great offense at percieved racial things lest they be accused of being racist.

    Academia Delenda Est — it can’t be saved.

  3. Sarcastr0
    September.1.2020 at 4:25 pm

    This just in: there are angry-and-silly young people on campuses. Some of them write angry-and-silly letters and petitions!

    1. Sam Gompers
      September.1.2020 at 4:33 pm

      More gaslighting and reality bending by Baghdad Sacrastro.

      This angry silliness is also emanating from our Culture War Betters ™.

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      September.1.2020 at 5:07 pm

      “This just in: there are angry-and-silly young people on campuses. Some of them write angry-and-silly letters and petitions!”

      And many of the angry and silly people are administrators, who read letters and petitions! Nothing to see here folks, move along.

    3. Sarcastr0
      September.1.2020 at 5:20 pm

      It’s not that this stuff isn’t happening. The DC WG thing Blackman posted has some heft to it.

      This does not.

  4. Stephen Lathrop
    September.1.2020 at 4:43 pm

    “New religion?”

    1. Ben_
      September.1.2020 at 4:56 pm

      More pious and militant than the old religions.

  5. Ben_
    September.1.2020 at 4:50 pm

    Leftist totalitarianism continues its march. Non-totalitarian moderates and center-left people of goodwill are finding out what the rest of us already knew.

    When your entire culture is about attacking people, there’s no limiting principle and no one is safe.

  6. ThePublius
    September.1.2020 at 4:53 pm

    And what’s this crap about capitalizing “Black” now? And, also, while capitalizing black, not doing the same for white.

    1. Sam Gompers
      September.1.2020 at 4:55 pm

      “Black” has become a title of social and legal privilege. That’s why.

    2. Matt Buckalew
      September.1.2020 at 5:26 pm

      Same reason a samurai could kill you for looking at him funny.

      This is gonna back fire- fossils like sacastro will likely be dead but it’s gon’ be fun playing by the new rules. Yessir fun indeed.

  7. Jimmy the Dane
    September.1.2020 at 5:06 pm

    It just isn’t “academic” but anyone associated with higher education.

    I have two colleagues that teach night classes at local colleges. They do it part as community service and part because they like the experience. I’m sure the money doesn’t help, but they make enough to not need the few thousand for the class.

    One colleague declined to teach classes this academic year. I know it is partially because his workload is so high, but he just couldn’t be bothered. The whole “silence is violence” thing was tiring. Despite the fact he teaches one night a week he was bombarded by faculty emails pretty much telling him to go to this organizing meeting or sign a statement on something else. First he just ignored them, then his phone started ringing. He explained his very part time status thinking that would make them go away, but he just got an earful about how he was jus supposed to do this because of “blah blah blah.” It was enough that when his contract came in June he called the Dean to say he would sit out for the year.

    The second colleague had about the same deal, but “cancelled” himself out of fear he might misspeak or end up on social media. He taught history and wasn’t willing to step into the minefield that is his subject area. He said the last thing he needs is to end up a national press story and having strangers calling his employer saying he ought to be fired. Even though a small risk, he found it an unacceptable one.

    I’ve heard similar stories from people who work as professional staff at a local college. Their jobs have nothing to do with anything academic, mostly administrative support, but they are badgered and hectored by students and political faculty. Most are looking for other employment at the moment.

