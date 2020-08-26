The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #4: "Enumerated Powers II – The New Deal Court" and "The Contract of Sale II"

Now, without the buzzing feedback

My class videos for today are on YouTube. I was able to eliminate the buzzing feedback sound.

Class 4: Enumerated Powers II – The New Deal Court (8/26/20)

  • Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States (218-223)
  • The New Deal Court (223-225)
  • NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. (226-229)
  • United States v. Darby (229-232)
  • Wickard v. Filburn (232-237)
  • Cushman, Rethinking the New Deal (237-239)

Class 4: The Contract of Sale II (8/26/20)

  • Duty to Disclose Defects:
  • Stambovsky v. Ackley, 581-586
  • Johnson v. Davis, 586-591
  • Merger, 591-592
  • Implied Warranty of Quality: 592-595

