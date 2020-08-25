The Volokh Conspiracy

New in Law and Contemporary Problems: The Right to Code and Share Arms

"Over the course of five hectic days, I would brief and argue four temporary restraining order (TRO) motions in four courts. I prevailed on the first three. The fourth court, alas, issued a global injunction that blocked our settlement. "

Law and Contemporary Problems published my new article, titled The Right to Code and Share Arms. Here, I discuss my five-year involvement with the Defense Distributed litigation. And the cases are far from over. Here is the abstract:

In 2014, I received an email out of the blue from Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed. The previous year, he had achieved international infamy for creating the world's first 3D-printed gun. In response, the State Department ordered him to remove from the internet the files that could be used to make that gun. Cody planned to sue the Federal Government for violating his rights under the First and Second Amendments, and for running afoul of federal export control law. And he wanted me to help.

Initially, I was skeptical. But after some research, I concluded that Cody had a strong case. I soon joined Defense Distributed's legal team, along with Matt Goldstein, an export control specialist, and Alan Gura, a constitutional litigator. We filed suit in 2015 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The next two years of litigation were quite exciting, largely unsuccessful, and mostly formulaic. The District Court denied our preliminary injunction. A divided panel of the Fifth Circuit affirmed. The en banc court split nine to five. And the Supreme Court denied certiorari.

Following the remand, however, the case took a positive turn. The District Court encouraged the parties to consider a settlement. Soon, we reached an agreement with the State Department. The Government would rescind the regulation that prevented Cody, and all Americans, from posting "technical data" about firearms to the internet. Or at least that was the plan.

On the eve of the settlement date, gun control groups and two dozen state attorneys general sought emergency injunctive relief to prevent Defense Distributed from posting the files online. Over the course of five hectic days, I would brief and argue four temporary restraining order (TRO) motions in four courts. I prevailed on the first three. The fourth court, alas, issued a global injunction that blocked our settlement. Prior to that decision, however, the files were available online and downloaded thousands of times. They remain readily available to this day.

This Article, written as the litigation continues apace, has three primary goals. First, it encapsulates the complicated, and somewhat confusing, posture of these cases. Second, this Article illustrates the folly, and indeed irrationality, of trying to censor the internet. Third, this Article explains how the political stigma of guns taints an important free speech issue that would otherwise receive widespread support.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. apedad
    August.25.2020 at 9:11 am

    “Second, this Article illustrates the folly, and indeed irrationality, of trying to censor the internet.”

    Who’s trying to censor the internet?

    Laws apply to individuals, companies, organizations, etc, not the internet.

    Like child pornography – the internet has never been prosecuted.

    And why do I have to explain this to a law professor?

    1. mad_kalak
      August.25.2020 at 9:27 am

      You have zero background on the case and issue, and Blackman, who has been writing about this for awhile assumed his audience was familiar.

      . In 2013, President Obama’s State Department sent a letter to Defense Distributed that its plans for distributing the Liberator might violate federal law, and that same year the State Department used International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which are the rules to implement the Arms Export Control Act, to restrain the company from distributing the final design online.
      ITARs are generally used to prevent the sale of U.S military technology overseas, for items such as guidance systems for missiles, so their use to prevent the online distribution of a 3D printed plastic pistol was somewhat unprecedented, especially considering the worldwide gun market that produces superior firearms, no discernible demand for the unwieldy and inefficient Liberator, and a pre-existing a black market for more conventionally produced arms. In 2015, Defense Distributed sued the State Department. Although it was already a conceptual stretch to use ITAR to impose a ban on the distribution of unclassified computer code, the head lawyers in the case… making the case that computer code was information and that information was speech under the Supreme Court precedent of Sorrell v. IMS Health Inc. (2011).
      When the Trump Administration settled the case in August of 2018, it might not be because of President Trump’s pro-gun agenda, because he tweeted out that “looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, does not seem to make much sense!” The settlement was more likely because as Alan Gura has pointed out, that the government was not likely to win on the merits of the case, and this allowed the case to be settled without deciding on the merits. Not that the issue went away because after the settlement, many states and the District of Columbia promptly sued the Department of State to prevent the release of the code. A federal judge extended the ban on the files being online for download, but considering the nature of the settlement, Defense Distributed decided to just sell them through the mail, with the price being whatever the asker was willing to pay because as long as the files are not online, they are not being “internationally published”and they are, therefore, being legally distributed.

