The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: August 21, 1798
8/21/1798: Justice James Wilson dies.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
8/21/1798: Justice James Wilson dies.
Advertisement
Hostility to political opponents sustains what's left of the legacy parties.
New data suggest that school districts in states with stronger teachers unions are significantly less likely to reopen in person this fall.
The far-right gadfly palled around with Richard Spencer and said she hoped immigrants would die.
Punishing families for struggling with distance learning is doubly wrong.
"I believe there is sufficient evidence of a clearly established Fourth Amendment violation," writes the dissenting judge.