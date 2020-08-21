The Volokh Conspiracy

Judge Willett (CA5) Finds That June Medical Rendered Whole Woman's Health An "Invalid Legal Standard"

Willett agrees with Justice Kavanaugh, and the Eighth Circuit, in applying the Marks Rule to June Medical.

On August 7, an Eighth Circuit panel found that of that Chief Justice Roberts's concurrence in June Medical was controlling. As a result, the panel concluded, there are now five votes to reject Whole Woman's Health's benefit/burden framework. Now, Judge Willettt (5th Circuit) reached the same conclusion.

The Texas Attorney General sought a stay in the long-running Whole Woman's Health case. The majority (Judges Stewart and Dennis) denied the motion for a stay pending appeal. Judge Willett dissented, and would have granted the motion. He agreed with Justice Kavanaugh, and the Eighth Circuit, that there are five votes to overrule WWH. In light of the Marks rule, he called that case a "now-invalid legal standard."

I would grant the State of Texas's motion to stay the injunction.

The Supreme Court recently divided 4-1-4 in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, 140 S. Ct. 2103 (2020). The opinions are splintered, but the takeaway seems clear: The three-year-old injunction issued by the district court in this case rests upon a now-invalid legal standard. See Hopkins v. Jegley, No. 17-2879, 2020 WL 4557687, at *1-2 (8th Cir. Aug. 7, 2020) (explaining that June Medical upended the previous cost-benefit balancing test for reviewing the constitutionality of abortion restrictions); June Med. Servs., 140 S. Ct. at 2182 (Kavanaugh, J., dissenting) ("Today, five Members of the Court reject the Whole Woman's Health cost-benefit standard.").

Judge Willett would have remanded the case so the district court can consider the effect of June Medical, which he called the "now-governing standard." The Supreme Court took this same approach in Box v. Planned Parenthood.

I would grant the motion to stay. Additionally, I would remand the underlying merits appeal to the district court for reconsideration under the now-governing legal standard. See Box v. Planned Parenthood of Ind. & Ky., Inc., No. 19-816, 2020 WL 3578672, at *1 (U.S. July 2, 2020) and Box v. Planned Parenthood of Ind. & Ky., Inc., No. 18-1019, 2020 WL 3578669 (U.S. July 2, 2020) (remanding "for further consideration in light of June Medical").

WWH drew a very favorable panel for the Fifth Circuit. It is unclear if this motions panel will also be the merits panel.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    August.22.2020 at 12:21 am

    Wait, help me out here … what?

    Applying the Marks rule allows the court to reject the cost benefit analysis implied by WWH. So it goes back to the Casey standard. Fine.

    But you said that Texas sought a stay in WWH itself (I presume the case is still litigating in the lower courts on subissues). Robert’s explicitly upheld WWH. At least, he found that the law at issue is still unconstitutional. So it doesn’t matter if the standard changed. The law is still unconstitutional, regardless of the reasoning.

    So, I don’t understand what basis there is to Willetts position. And do we generally ignore reasoning in Marks cases anyhow? And we absolutely do not do this sort of vote counting … if a majority signed something, that’s a majority. We don’t pick at concurrence to see if one side or another would agree with this position.

    It may be valid to hold that in future cases in different issues you apply the casey standard and not WWH. But in a case with exactly the same set of issues … no, absolutely not.

    At the very least, a 4 judge group wanted to overrule WWH itself. If Robert’s wanted to, he could have signed on. Marks allows the solo judge to override the will of the 4 judges, but only when his opinion is interpreted as narrowly as possible. This isn’t a narrow reading.

    And finally, regardless of any reasoning provided, a majority still signed onto the judgment. The judgment was in June, even strictly confined to the facts, was that this law is unconstitutional. Debate Marks in another case. Not here. .

  2. Jimmy the Dane
    August.22.2020 at 12:23 am

    Maybe we should just stop murdering babies and no one would have to worry about this. Novel idea there.

