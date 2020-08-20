Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard Says the DNC Didn't Even Ask Her To Speak

"I was not invited to participate in any way."

(Sam Wolfe/REUTERS/Newscom)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) won two pledged delegates during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries and stayed in the race longer than Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.). By centering her campaign on a powerful criticism of interventionist foreign policy—a critique that appealed to libertarians, the left, and even many Trump voters—Gabbard was virtually the only presidential aspirant to court people outside the Democratic Party's current base.

But don't expect to hear from her during the last night of the Democratic National Convention: According to Gabbard, the DNC did not even ask her to participate in its programming.

As The Week's Matthew Walther noted, Gabbard was the only candidate to be denied a speaking slot despite winning delegates, which is quite the slight.

"It is strange to think that only four years ago Gabbard was still considered a rising star in the Democratic Party," wrote Walther. "At the DNC in 2016, it was Gabbard who was chosen to nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders as the official second-place finisher in the delegate tally, the role taken on Tuesday night by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. These days Gabbard is a pariah in her party."

Gabbard is not seeking reelection to her House seat. That's a shame. Independent thinking is likely to be in short supply when the 117th Congress is seated.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.20.2020 at 10:11 pm

    It’s quite in line with orthodox Stalinist thinking. She didn’t toe the line and change her views like Kamala Chameleon did. The democrat party has no principles, morals, ethics, or any solid foundation to stand on – they just like power and will do harm to those in their way.

    1. Wearenotperfect
      August.20.2020 at 10:31 pm

      I know I’ve called you out on many things before but I’m going to have to agree with you on this one.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
        August.20.2020 at 10:39 pm

        Is there anyone besides Tony that actually defends the Democrats here? I think we can all agree they are terrible.

    2. Wearenotperfect
      August.20.2020 at 10:33 pm

      Although the Republican Party is the same way!

      1. Just Say'n
        August.20.2020 at 10:39 pm

        Yes. Remember Ron Paul was also not invited to speak at the 2012 Republican convention. Ironically, basically for the exact same reason that Tulsi wasn’t allowed to speak at the DNC- they make Raytheon cry. 🙁

  2. Just Say'n
    August.20.2020 at 10:18 pm

    Surprised that a neocon publication would care about Tulsi not being allowed to speak.

    1. The White Knight
      August.20.2020 at 10:22 pm

      Reason? The Week?

      1. Just Say'n
        August.20.2020 at 10:30 pm

        – Tulsi never accepted the mentally deranged brand of John Bircherism- Reason fully supported it and even offered their own insane make believe

        – Reason writers wrote three articles bemoaning the demise of the Weekly Standard, while ignoring former Reason writer and anti-war activist, Justin Raimondo’s passing

        – Reason writers were all about impeaching the president for delaying military aid to Ukraine- Tulsi thought the whole exercise was a waste of time and voted “present”

        Sure Reason doesn’t claim to be a neocon rag, but it sure reads like one nowadays

        1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
          August.20.2020 at 10:39 pm

          You know I am as antiwar as they come, but that doesn’t seem like a very convincing list to prove that Reason went neocon. I think Raimondo’s passing was ignored because he sadly went all Trump crazy in his last few years. However, that’s not excuse and he should have been acknowledged. As for Tulsi, Reason was very friendly toward Tulsi when she was running. And the Ukraine was more about Trump using his office to investigate his political opponents.

          1. Just Say'n
            August.20.2020 at 10:44 pm

            “I think Raimondo’s passing was ignored because he sadly went all Trump crazy in his last few years. However, that’s not excuse and he should have been acknowledged.”

            Strange, because when he went all Obama crazy in 2008, I remember him getting a few mentions at Reason. I guess he was allowed to be partisan, but only for within the parameters defined by the New York Times.

            Explain me this, why did CounterPunch (left-wing antiwar blog) mourn Raimondo’s passing then if he was such a Trump sycophant? Even National fucking Review wrote an article (by Michael Brendan Doherty) bemoaning his passing. This from the publication that denounced him as an “Unpatriotic Conservative” (by Frum). There is no excuse.

  3. The White Knight
    August.20.2020 at 10:21 pm

    She was the best of all the Democratic field of candidates. Hope this is another straw that will ultimately end in the demise of the corrupt, player-out two-party system.

  4. Árboles de la Barranca
    August.20.2020 at 10:24 pm

    The DNC is signalling that if they win, they plan more global military interventions and don’t want any backtalk from the likes of Gabbard. They let Bernie and AOC in because they are not objectors.

    1. Just Say'n
      August.20.2020 at 10:32 pm

      AOC voted for the House bill to prevent the government from withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

      The myth that wokism has anything to do with a restrained foreign policy has never borne out in reality.

  5. Olga
    August.20.2020 at 10:30 pm

    I think a smaller military footprint is something many Democrats can get behind. However, there were some other issues with Tulsi Garbard. Past anti-gay positions by her and her father and her families connection to a completely nuts guru. She basically grew up in a cult. Since there was some crazy there, it was safer not to have her speak.

    1. Just Say'n
      August.20.2020 at 10:34 pm

      “Past anti-gay positions”
      Biden literally voted for and supported DOMA, so that is the weakest fucking sauce argument of all time

      “her families connection to a completely nuts guru”
      Hindus. They’re called Hindus. Religious bigotry masquerading as an argument just demonstrates your ignorance.

      1. Just Say'n
        August.20.2020 at 10:34 pm

        You could have just said “she doesn’t want us to bomb shit”. It would have been more honest

  6. Just Say'n
    August.20.2020 at 10:37 pm

    I’d vote for Tulsi all day. I don’t care that she is a flaming commie, she’s a female Ron Paul on the war issue. And she’s bucked her party a hell of a lot more than Amash ever did. That’s why she’s hated and why I’d vote for her over any presidential candidate the LP has vomited out for the past three election cycles.

    Tulsi has bigger balls than any man in Congress

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.20.2020 at 10:42 pm

      Amen, brother.

