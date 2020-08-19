The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: August 19, 1937
8/19/1937: Justice Hugo Black takes the oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
8/19/1937: Justice Hugo Black takes the oath.
Punishing families for struggling with distance learning is doubly wrong.
After failing at the one thing people think they need from government, Minneapolis is getting tough on making damaged citizens pay up.
In 2003, the prominent conservative Republican senator proposed an amendment that would have eliminated the requirement that the president be a "natural born citizen."
The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in an age of sloppy, inaccurate journalism and a heightened need for media literacy.
If so, that could be really good news for the rest of the world.