The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
ConLaw and Property Classes #1: "Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure" and "Mechanics of Adverse Possession"
Class 2: Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure (8/19/20)
- The Necessary and Proper Clause (115-116)
- McCulloch v. Maryland (116-128)
- Cabinet Battle #1 from Hamilton, an American Musical – Read the lyrics as you listen to the song
- The Commerce Clause (138-139)
- Gibbons v. Ogden (139-148)
- The "Bill of Rights" (152-153)
- Barron v. City of Baltimore (154-157)
Class 2: Mechanics of Adverse Possession: Tacking and Adverse Possession of Chattels (8/19/20)
- Howard v. Kunto, 95-102
- Adverse Possession against the Government, 102-103
- O'Keeffe v. Snyder, 103-110