ConLaw and Property Classes #1: "Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure" and "Mechanics of Adverse Possession"

Class 2: Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure (8/19/20)

  • The Necessary and Proper Clause (115-116)
  • McCulloch v. Maryland (116-128)
  • Cabinet Battle #1 from Hamilton, an American Musical – Read the lyrics as you listen to the song
  • The Commerce Clause (138-139)
  • Gibbons v. Ogden (139-148)
  • The "Bill of Rights" (152-153)
  • Barron v. City of Baltimore (154-157)

Class 2: Mechanics of Adverse Possession: Tacking and Adverse Possession of Chattels (8/19/20)

  • Howard v. Kunto, 95-102
  • Adverse Possession against the Government, 102-103
  • O'Keeffe v. Snyder, 103-110