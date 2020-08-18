The Volokh Conspiracy

TANSTAAFL Appears for the First Time in a Court Opinion

From Pizza di Joey, LLC v. Mayor & City Council of Baltimore, decided yesterday by the high court of Maryland, in an opinion by Judge Jonathan Biran:

"There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."
– adage popularized as the acronym "TANSTAAFL" in The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert A. Heinlein (1966)

I leave it to others to decide whether Heinlein would have approved of the holding, which is,

Nobody disputes that mobile vendors add value to Baltimore City. However, the City acted rationally when it balanced the competing interests of mobile vendors and brick-and-mortar restaurants and enacted the 300-foot rule to further its legitimate interest in promoting the vibrancy of its commercial districts. It follows that the Rule does not deprive mobile vendors of their substantive due process and equal protection rights under [the Maryland Constitution]. The Food Trucks affirmatively waived a vagueness challenge to the 300-foot rule, and the circuit court erred in sua sponte enjoining the City from enforcing the Rule as impermissibly vague. In any event, the 300-foot rule is not void for vagueness.

(I'm not counting here a few opinions in which a party or other business entity was called Tanstaafl: a shooting club, a stock trading company, and a summer camp; I also can't vouch for any opinions, likely state trial court opinions, that might not have made their way onto Westlaw.)

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. PurplePros
    August.18.2020 at 6:24 pm

    We have a wire company here in Illinois called TANSTAAFL electric Wire co. Proud Libertarians!

    http://www.tanstaafl-cable.com/

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      August.18.2020 at 6:41 pm

      I think they are somewhat misusing the phrase. Well, maybe.

      I would agree that the rule probably suffices the rational basis test and derivatives, which it looked like the court applied here (decided that the city acted rationally in making the rule, NOT that it balanced competing interests incorrectly or correctly or gave undue preference to one side).

      And generally that statement is true.

      But in economics, innovation is probably the closest thing you can find to a free lunch. The statement holds for a given system with no innovation, and the economics subcategory of innovation is predicated on it being one of few exceptions to that general rule.

      The innovation here (food trucks) has considerable negative externalities that it is appropriate for the city to consider, if stupidly as it did here. So the statement might apply … but it is weird for the judge to use it on one the one scenario where free lunches theoretically exist.

      I would imagine it would be more appropriate to use it on a regulatory taking cases where the government claims no damages, or in favor of the government in a case where the court basically says every policy has winners and lovers you can’t sue just because you are a loser … which it sort of did here but in a probably inappropriate context (innovation).

