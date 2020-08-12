Mrs. World 2018 vs. Mrs. World Libel Lawsuit

Officially captioned Gianetta v. Marmel (C.D. Cal.); the underlying libel claim has to do with a business relationship gone bad, as so many libel claims do (here, the plaintiff is a lawyer, and apparently had various overseas business connections, so she was seemingly involved in working out the deal for the Mrs. World 2021 pageant in Sri Lanka). Still, the factual backstory seemed interesting enough that I thought I'd note it.