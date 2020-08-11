The Volokh Conspiracy
"Nigerian Singer Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy"
From BBC:
Protesters had burnt down [the] family home [of the singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu,] and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.
Critics said the song was blasphemous as it praised an imam from the Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to the extent it elevated him above the Prophet Muhammad….
The last time a Nigerian Sharia court passed a death sentence was in 2016 when Abdulazeez Inyass, was sentenced to death for blaspheming against Islam during after a secret trial in Kano.
He was alleged to have said that Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse, the Senegalese founder of the Tijaniya sect, which has a large following across West Africa, "was bigger than Prophet Muhammad." …
It appears unlikely, based on the story, that the death sentence will be carried out, but Sharif-Aminu is in detention and in hiding.
Thanks to Prof. Howard Friedman (Religion Clause) for the pointer.