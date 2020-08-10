The Volokh Conspiracy

Indictment in San Jose Concealed Carry License Sales Scheme

One disadvantage of a may-issue concealed carry license system, in which a government official gets to choose who gets a license, is the risk of corruption. The San Jose Mercury News (Robert Salonga) reported Thursday on an indictment alleging such corruption:

A grand jury has indicted a Santa Clara County Sheriff's captain and three political supporters of Sheriff Laurie Smith for allegedly brokering a pay-for-play scheme in which campaign donations were exchanged for concealed-carry weapons permits. The sheriff herself avoided indictment, but prosecutors said Friday that their corruption probe is far from over.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced felony charges including conspiracy and bribery against Capt. James Jensen; Christopher Schumb, an officer for a sheriff reelection committee and a prominent South Bay litigator; attorney Harpaul Nahal; and Milpitas gun-parts maker Michael Nichols. All four are accused of plotting to illegally secure concealed-gun permits for employees of Seattle-based executive security contractor AS Solution.

The indictment marks the first criminal case to come out of a decade's worth of complaints regarding political favoritism in Smith's issuing of the hard-to-get concealed-carry permits. Rosen said Friday that an 18-month investigation uncovered a two-tiered policy for the concealed gun permits: a process for regular citizens whose applications were destined for a filing cabinet, and another for VIPs whose applications were fast-tracked for approval….

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.10.2020 at 11:15 am

    Of course, the proper answer is no conceal carry permits, no open carry, no guns at all. Easy to end the corruption!

    1. Charles Nichols - CRTC
      August.10.2020 at 11:31 am

      Eliminating all guns, which is impossible, does not eliminate all weapons, which is also impossible.

      My Website – https://CaliforniaOpenCarry.com

  2. Charles Nichols - CRTC
    August.10.2020 at 11:29 am

    The disadvantage with any concealed carry license system is that it allows people to carry concealed weapons. A concealed weapon does not give notice to the people around the concealed carrier that he is armed so that they may govern themselves accordingly.

    The only reasons why one carries a concealed weapon is for a secret/tactical “advantage,” to commit a crime, and/or because he is a coward. None of these reasons fall within the scope of the Second Amendment.

    My Website – https://CaliforniaOpenCarry.com

    1. AlbertP
      August.10.2020 at 11:45 am

      At one point in history, the prevailing opinion seemed to be that “only a scoundrel” would hide a pistol under their clothes.

      Fast forward a few years, and the prevailing opinion seemed to be that a “gentleman conceals his pistol so as not to upset the women and children.”

      Looks like “carrying” has been a “fashion statement” for quite some time now.

    2. 3ducerist
      August.10.2020 at 11:47 am

      “The only reasons why one carries a concealed weapon is for a secret/tactical “advantage,” to commit a crime, and/or because he is a coward.”

      Your logic is completely flawed here. Go live up north for a while where it’s impossible to carry without concealing in the winter and try again. As well, individuals carry concealed for reasons other than just the ones you contrive in your head.

      1. Sigivald
        August.10.2020 at 11:50 am

        Hmmm.

        So, “coward” and “prudently not wanting randos to try and snatch a firearm”, synonyms?

        Maybe consider that your pet bugaboo/obsession is not axiomatically correct, and work on your arguments?

        Open carrying is fine.

        So is concealed.

        Stop being that guy.

      2. AlbertP
        August.10.2020 at 11:50 am

        +

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    August.10.2020 at 12:01 pm

    I wish the Supreme Court would finally get around to enforcing the Second Amendment. We don’t permit government officials to “may issue” speech related permits or even abortions. That isn’t how a right works. It is not at the discretion of the government.

    I do not think the Constitution requires an easy permit process, but it does require a process that a citizen can complete in good faith without jumping through tons of hoops. And if the citizen completes that process, checks all the boxes, then they get a permit.

