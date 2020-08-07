Coronavirus

COVID-19 and the Tragedy of the Open Access Health Commons

Why libertarians (and everybody else) should socially distance, wear masks and get vaccinated.

(Photo 177378326 © Michel Egloff | Dreamstime.com)

The COVID-19 pandemic resembles a tragedy of the commons—a situation where people have little incentive to invest in conserving or producing a resource because they cannot prevent other people from using or taking it. The results are overconsumption, underinvestment, and ultimately the depletion of the resource.

Classic examples of the tragedy of the commons include overfishing, air pollution, water pollution, and overgrazing. In the case of COVID-19, the resource is the public spaces that we all share with one another. Many of these are privately owned, such as grocery stores, salons, bars, restaurants, theaters, and concert venues. Others are not, including public schools, public subways, public parks, and city sidewalks.

Disease microbes treat human bodies as a resource they use for reproduction. To prevent the microbial overexploitation of the health commons requires germ management. The best way to prevent invasive viruses, bacteria, and fungi from wreaking havoc is to enclose the commons of human bodies by erecting barriers to forestall the transmission of germs from person to person. Good fences make good healthy neighbors.

Social distancing measures, facial coverings, and—hopefully soon—safe and effective vaccines are the best ways to enclose the health commons against the COVID-19 scourge. Let's take a look at each of these barriers to coronavirus transmission.

Social distancing measures include limiting large gatherings of people, closing buildings, and canceling events. They include encouraging people to telecommute for work; closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and schools; canceling sporting events and concerts; and advising people to try to maintain a personal space of six feet when interacting with others in public.

Let's consider the case of closing restaurants and bars. Many individual restaurateurs and bar owners would surely voluntarily assume the costs of such pandemic precautions as limiting indoor service, spacing tables further apart, setting up physical barriers, and restricting the number of customers served at a time. Taking such costly precautions also benefits the entire economy, and people who are not customers, by reducing the risks of an outbreak and enabling recovery to begin. But if all other businesses are paying for such costly measures, a competing restaurant has an incentive to free-ride off a healthier pool of customers by easing its own social distancing rules. The tragedy of the health commons occurs as social distancing erodes among competing dining and drinking establishments, revving up the epidemic again. There is, therefore, a strong case for compensating the businesses that shut down to implement social distancing policies and their employees who had to stay home.

Social distancing really works. A new review of the initial effects of social distancing measures adopted prior to May 2020 in 10 countries, including the U.S., found that they "appeared to have [a] tremendously positive effect on limiting the COVID-19 spread." In the absence of a robust testing, tracing, and voluntary quarantining system (which is another way to enclose the health commons), the easing of social distancing measures beginning in May by various states afforded the coronavirus greater access to the health commons. As a result, increasing virus transmissions fueled a second higher wave of diagnosed infections in June and July. That wave has fortunately not produced the same level of mortality that the first wave did. The lower case fatality rate likely results from a combination of factors, including improved treatment regimens, expanded medical capacities, and the fact that these diagnoses are concentrated among less immunologically vulnerable younger Americans.

How about the widespread wearing of facial coverings? A primary route of transmission of COVID-19 is likely via small respiratory droplets, and the virus is known to be transmissible from presymptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. A just-published study in JAMA Internal Medicine reports that asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus are likely to be just as infectious those who experience symptoms of the disease.

Again, accumulating evidence strongly suggests that the ubiquitous wearing of face masks does protect people from becoming infected. A June study in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A notes that some countries where face mask use by the public is around 100 percent have experienced significantly lower rates of COVID-19 spread and associated deaths. A July preprint reviewing the literature on the efficacy of facial coverings to prevent disease transmission notes that reducing the spread of disease "requires two things: first, limit contacts of infected individuals via physical distancing and other measures, and second, reduce the transmission probability per contact." The researchers conclude find that "the preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces the transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected droplets." They calculate that near universal masking could spare as much as trillion dollars in losses from the U.S. economy.

A June study in Health Affairs took advantage of a natural experiment by comparing COVID-19 transmissions between March 31 and May 22 among states that had adopted universal mask mandates and those that didn't. While the researchers advise caution with respect to their calculations, they find that mandating face mask use in public is associated with a decline in the daily COVID-19 growth rates and estimate that mask wearing may have averted 230,000 to 450,000 cases before May 22. Interestingly, they find "no evidence of declines in daily COVID-19 growth rates with employee-only mandates."

In any case: Whatever we think of governmental mask mandates, surely we can all agree that private businesses are free to adopt policies requiring that their customers wear face masks.

Masking works primarily by acting as a "source control." That is, it prevents pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic infected folks from inadvertently transmitting their viruses to healthy people. Last week, an article in the Journal of General Internal of Medicine suggested that wearing facial coverings also likely protects uninfected people by reducing the amount of virus they ingest when they encounter an infected person. Lower viral exposure likely results in milder forms of the disease.

But the best way to enclose the health commons against the virus is the rollout of safe and effective vaccines. Fortunately, it looks increasingly likely that such vaccines will become available before the end of this year.

The goal of vaccination is to achieve herd immunity. Vaccines do not produce immunity in everyone, so a percentage of those are vaccinated remain vulnerable. Herd immunity works when most people are immunized against an illness, greatly reducing the chances that an infected person can pass his microbes along to other susceptible people, such as infants who cannot yet be vaccinated, immunocompromised individuals, or folks who have refused the protection of vaccination. Right now, epidemiologists typically estimate that the COVID-19 threshold for herd immunity is around 60 to 70 percent.

People who refuse vaccination are free-riding off herd immunity. Anti-vaccination folks are taking advantage of the fact that most people around them have chosen the minimal risk of vaccination, thus acting as a firewall protecting them from disease. But if enough refuse, no firewall gets built and the health commons remains open the virus. Disturbingly, a new Gallup poll reports that while 65 percent of Americans would take the personal responsibility to protect themselves and others by getting a COVID-19 vaccination 35 percent say that they would not. That is uncomfortably close to what epidemiologists believe is the threshold needed to enclose the health commons against COVID-19 by means of herd immunity.

With respect to the COVID-19 virus we are all living in an open access health commons. Given the data, we should all, as free and responsible individuals, seek to protect ourselves and others by enclosing that commons through social distancing measures, by wearing face masks, and by getting inoculated once safe and effective vaccines become available.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    August.7.2020 at 3:51 pm

    Guess I’ll post this before Palin comes here with his usual idiocy.

    There are now 53 studies that show positive results of hydroxychloroquine in COVID infections. There are 14 global studies that show neutral or negative results — and 10 of them were of patients in very late stages of COVID-19, where no antiviral drug can be expected to have much effect.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/04/an_effective_covid_treatment_the_media_continues_to_besmirch_143875.html

    1. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 3:59 pm

      And a look back at when HcQ was banned in Sweden due to the retracted Lancet study.

      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/08/07/theres-a-mountain-of-evidence-that-hydroxychloroquine-is-an-effective-treatment-for-covid-19-n763953

      Weird spike just a few weeks after in deaths….

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      August.7.2020 at 4:40 pm

      The “experts” can and will argue about HcQ until the proverbial cows come home. But I have yet to hear anyone explain why the decision on whether I use that treatment cannot be between me and my doctor; it’s nobody else’s fucking business. Whatever happened to “my body my choice”?

      1. JesseAz
        August.7.2020 at 4:41 pm

        The experts can continue to argue, but the actual data is pretty damning against the negative acolytes.

  2. Jerryskids
    August.7.2020 at 3:58 pm

    I live in Damnearalabama, Georgia, if I socially distanced any more I’d have to move to a deserted island. I not only don’t know of anybody that’s had the coronavirus, I don’t know of anybody that knows of anybody who’s had the coronavirus. The shit’s like Big Foot or the Loch Ness Monster as far as I’m concerned – why the hell should I have to start worrying about this shit now?

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.7.2020 at 4:07 pm

      That’s right! Even the pictures of it are blurry!

  3. Jeb Kerman
    August.7.2020 at 3:59 pm

    I will wear a mask if the property owner requests that I do.

    I respect property rights, not government.

    In case of government mandate, I support altering or abolishing government, not wearing masks. I might need to wear a mask while abolishing but that would still be voluntary.

    1. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 4:16 pm

      That’s all I do as well. The Cops/Sheriffs here stated pretty clearly they are ignoring the mask rules except in cases of a business call of a customer refusing to leave or put on a mask.

      I don’t bother wearing one outside.

  4. Art Kumquat
    August.7.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Meanwhile millions are still out of work and on the dole. Prognosis negative.

    1. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 4:40 pm

      But at least Democrats are asking for a compromise of only 2 Trillion in extra spending to extend it.

  5. Longtobefree
    August.7.2020 at 4:13 pm

    “Let’s take a look at each of these barriers to coronavirus transmission.”

    I would you rather you look at why NONE of this was done on this scale EVER before in the USA. WHAT is so magical about the Communist Chinese Virus? Why weren’t masks required for all the other virus illnesses over the years?
    I would rather you look at the impact of masks on those with respiratory illness, or conditions such as claustrophobia. As in why there are no actual exemptions available, just platitudes about not being really required, but if you get pepper sprayed or beat up for not having a mask, though shit.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.7.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Now now, Mr. Bailey. I am sure some of our colleagues will be along shortly to explain to us all that since masks aren’t 100% effective, therefore they are 100% useless. Logic like that is hard to refute.

    And I note, Mr. Bailey, that you refer to science, studies, logic, and reason in your analysis. Those cannot be trusted. What can be trusted, are (1) my own preconceived biases on the matter, (2) my Uncle Fester who hasn’t had a lucid thought in 5 years but nonetheless believes that masks are the work of the Devil, (3) all of my Facebook and social media friends who, just coincidentally, all agree with me, and (4) that one Youtube video I watched that seemed really convincing.

    Furthermore, Mr. Bailey, I note that you did not spend one single word in this article denouncing The Left or accusing them of socialism or Marxism or wanting to destroy America. That is an irredeemible oversight on your behalf. I expect that from now on every single Reason article that I read from you should be considered to be a safe space for leftist-haters like myself and expect my feelings to be reinforced by your writing.

    In short, Mr. Bailey, you are what’s wrong with Reason today and the reason why it is no longer the proud libertarian magazine it claims to be.

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      August.7.2020 at 4:32 pm

      Part of the problem with masks is the way the case is made. Usually any skepticism about masks is met with “Experts say they work, you fucking science-denier! So stop being a selfish prick and put your fucking mask on!” Yeah, that will win a lot of converts.

      If then asked the obvious question “if they work why can’t I go back to work or to church or have a funeral for my grandma?” the usual response is then “they aren’t 100% of the answer and need to be supplemented by other behaviors”.

      An approach I found much more persuasive that definitely softened my resistance was to start by explaining masks as part of a risk mitigation strategy.

      Another thing that would help a lot is some consistency not just in the message but in the actions of politicians. Arbitrarily declaring that leftist protests are fine but any other gathering is a “super-spreader”, or by denying people the right to have funerals and then having a big funeral (sans masks) for John Lewis wrecks the credibility of the message.

      1. JesseAz
        August.7.2020 at 4:53 pm

        The main problem is that the pro-mask crowd is simply resorting to the precautionary principle and declaring it as fact, as Jeff has done many times including today. As Bailey does here.

        The fact is we have decades of studies that never showed any positive benefit for mask usage against respiratory viruses. This was found on the CDC and NIH websites up until march of this year.

        The primary change since then has been the condoning of masks for Covid (only recently added to include “possibly the flu”) since march.

        The majority of the pro-mask studies are not done on actual science or data collects, but instead rely on non validated models to push their views. Models are simply coded assumptions for the most part. They’ve essentially removed the history of actual studies and switched it over to reliance on said models.

        For example:

        https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2662657/

        Notice the buzz words they are forced to use due to: Incorrect mask usage, adherance to mask usage, and unknown other criteria.

        Their conclusion uses the word “may”

        Masks may therefore play an important role in reducing transmission.

        That is found in virtually every pro-mask study. Virtually none of them actually show a benefit from mask usage, which actually coincides with the previous 40 years of studies.

        So in reality, we are fining people over not following a precautionary principle unsupported by actual data.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          August.7.2020 at 4:58 pm

          The conclusions of scientific papers pretty routinely use the word “may” to couch their findings. It isn’t a part of some agenda. It is due to the tentative nature of science itself.

          Perhaps part of your problem here is that you are expecting some ironclad, irrefutable, absolute truth on the issue of masks, and because you don’t find it, you think the issue is fishy. Well there is no such thing as absolute truth in the world of science. It just doesn’t exist, not when it comes to epidemiology and not when it comes to anything else either in science.

          1. JesseAz
            August.7.2020 at 5:03 pm

            Jeff, you really don’t understand science, especially science in the use of creating regulatory frameworks.

            That’s fine, just stop saying you’re a libertarian.

            The fact that you keep rushing to a strawman argument of my clear statements is just proof you don’t care about actual argumentation.

            Likewise, I also already understand you don’t believe in objective truth.

    2. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 4:45 pm

      since masks aren’t 100% effective, therefore they are 100% useless. Logic like that is hard to refute.

      You stupidly used this same strawman in the roundup thread. It was dumb then, it is dumber repeated.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.7.2020 at 4:51 pm

        What happened to your claim that “40 years of studies show that masks don’t work”???

        1. JesseAz
          August.7.2020 at 4:58 pm

          The fact that you equate that strawman with the fact that I stated we threw away 40 years of studies due to Covid is hilarious.

          You’re scientifically illiterate.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            August.7.2020 at 5:00 pm

            How precisely were 40 years of studies thrown away due to Covid?

            1. JesseAz
              August.7.2020 at 5:02 pm

              It’s like arguing with a brick wall. Because masks, especially for asymptomatic people, do not help mitigate the spread of respiratory illnesses based on 40 years of literature.

              It is done purely so you can virtue signal like a good little lemming.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                August.7.2020 at 5:03 pm

                Because masks, especially for asymptomatic people, do not help mitigate the spread of respiratory illnesses based on 40 years of literature.

                Could you cite some of these papers?

    3. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 4:46 pm

      What can be trusted, are (1) my own preconceived biases on the matter, (2) my Uncle Fester who hasn’t had a lucid thought in 5 years but nonetheless believes that masks are the work of the Devil, (3) all of my Facebook and social media friends who, just coincidentally, all agree with me, and (4) that one Youtube video I watched that seemed really convincing.

      Which is ironically your stance as you admitted to earlier when you finally worked out that masks are not the panacea you have been claiming, especially for asymptomatic people.

      You kept simply with appeals to authority while dismissing actual studies that countered your preferred narrative.

      Odd that.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.7.2020 at 4:53 pm

        I never claimed that masks were a panacea. That is you again lying about what I wrote.

        Masks help, and, as Enjoy Every Sandwich notes above, are a part of an overall risk mitigation strategy.

        1. JesseAz
          August.7.2020 at 5:00 pm

          Masks help is not proven out by actual studies prior to March for the most part and is an unproven assumption even in the studies you happened to post earlier. Almost universally they relied on modeling and not actual data.

          This is what you don’t get.

          You think science is simply “hey this sounds plausible” and rush to implement the findings as rules/regulations immediately after.

          You’re an idiot.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            August.7.2020 at 5:05 pm

            Modeling is a part of the scientific process. And yes a study I cited this morning did have direct experimental evidence showing that certain types of masks helped to reduce transmission of droplets of fluid.

            And science is a tentative process that does not and has never discovered “absolute truth”. If you want absolute truth, consult your pastor.

  7. Adans smith
    August.7.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Ron, explain the horrible flu’s in 1957 and 1968. How the country didn’t shut down and life went on. The government let people and doctors figure it out. Yes, the numbers then were just as bad and there were fewer elderly and both flu’s hit the entire population.

  8. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    August.7.2020 at 4:23 pm

    You may be fine with taking a vaccine that was developed and tested at “warp speed” but I’m not, and it has nothing to do with trying to be a “free rider”.

    I’ve never been an “anti-vaxxer” and I’m not one now. But have any of the “experts” explained why a process that usually takes years now magically can be done in a few months? Or why they’re so sure they can quickly create a vaccine for this coronavirus when they’ve never been able to create one for other coronavirus strains?

    1. Liberty Lover
      August.7.2020 at 4:30 pm

      I agree, I am not an anti-vaxxer either. I have gotten all my vaccines except one. the flu vaccine. I to am not getting a warp speed vaccine of anything. All you have to do is look at the history of big pharma and the FDA to know this could be anywhere from useless to deadly.

      1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        August.7.2020 at 4:35 pm

        My experience with the flu vaccine is another thing that bothers me. I do know people who apparently have experienced some success with it, but I myself never have. I get the flu anyway, and sometimes the shot itself seems to make me sick (I say seems because I accept that the timing of my sickness could be a coincidence).

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.7.2020 at 4:26 pm

    Why libertarians (and everybody else) should socially distance, wear masks and get vaccinated.

    I agree (mostly). I also think it should be my choice.

  10. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.7.2020 at 4:27 pm

    But in all seriousness, Mr. Bailey, this is a good article. Thanks for writing it.

    1. JesseAz
      August.7.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Yes, but you admitted earlier today that masks don’t really do anything for asymptomatic people yet are still pushing it.

      Bailey also ignores this fact.

      So you probably enjoyed it much.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.7.2020 at 4:49 pm

        You have this habit Jesse of incorrectly “paraphrasing” what I wrote earlier, repeating it as fact, and then attempting to use it against me as some sort of gotcha.

        Nowhere did I ever write that masks don’t do anything for asymptomatic people. That was your erroneous interpretation of what I wrote.

        Masks cut down on virus transmission by helping to stop the big droplets that contain lots of virus particles. So if you have the virus but are asymptomatic, and you accidentally sneeze on someone else, you can spread the virus to that other person unwittingly. Masks help to cut down on that possibility.

  11. shortviking
    August.7.2020 at 4:34 pm

    Member when Reason wasn’t full of government sycophants?

  12. Chinny Chin Chin
    August.7.2020 at 4:39 pm

    Thanks, Ron. Especially appreciate linking to the research papers, rather than other Reason articles or press-release summaries.

    IMO, the quest for “herd immunity NOW!” is deeply flawed for the US, given its large size, mobile population, and widespread distrust of relevant institutions. You said the Gallup poll results were “disturbing”… I’d say they were predictable.

