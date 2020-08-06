More Policing, Same Amount of Policing, or Less Policing?

From a Gallup Poll released yesterday:

Preference for Amount of Time Police Spend in Your Area

Would you rather the police spend more time, the same amount

of time or less time as they currently spend in your area? More time Same amount of time Less time % % % Black Americans 20 61 19 White Americans 17 71 12 Hispanic Americans 24 59 17 Asian Americans 9 63 28 U.S. adults 19 67 14 GALLUP PANEL, JUNE 23-JULY 6, 2020

Of course, this doesn't tell us what police should be doing—or, more importantly, how they should be doing it. But it does bear a bit on the "defund the police" controversy.

There are lots of other interesting statistics in the poll (though I recognize that, as usual, there are possible flaws inherent in such statistical methods); read the whole thing.