Judge Throws Out Devin Nunes' Libel Lawsuit Against Ryan Lizza

See Judge C.J. Williams' opinion today in Nunes v. Lizza (N.D. Iowa), which seems generally correct to me. Lizza's motion to dismiss was granted in its entirety as to the substance of the case. It was denied in part chiefly to the extent that it sought attorneys' fees and costs under the California anti-SLAPP statute (the judge concluded that this state statute couldn't apply in federal court, an important procedural question on which federal courts are split).