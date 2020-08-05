Brickbat: Keep It Quiet

The Phoenix, Arizona, police department initially said they were responding to an emergency domestic call when they fatally shot a man in the doorway of his apartment. In fact, they were responding to a noise complaint. When Ryan Whitaker answered the knock on his door at 10 p.m., he grabbed a gun to answer it. Bodycam video shows that when he opened the door and saw the officers, he raised one hand, began to kneel and placed the gun behind him. That's when Officer Jeff Cooke shot him in the back at least twice.