"Fear of Authoritarian Regimes Is Pushing the Film Industry to Self-Censor"

A very interesting article in Foreign Affairs by my UCLA School of Law colleague Kal Raustiala; here's an excerpt:

hat sets the United States apart from the rest of the world is and has always been its soft power. The Soviets may have equaled the Americans in nuclear capability, but they could never rival the appeal of the "American way of life." And even as China tries to spread its culture across the globe, its rise tends to inspire more trepidation than admiration.

Many ingredients combine to give U.S. soft power its strength and reach, but entertainment and culture have always been central to the mix. Film and television have shaped how the world sees the United States—and how it perceives the country's adversaries. Yet that unique advantage seems to be slipping away. When it comes to some of the great questions of global power politics today, Hollywood has become remarkably timid. On some issues, it has gone silent altogether.

The most glaring example is the growing wariness of U.S. studios to do anything that might imperil their standing with the Chinese government. China's box office is as large as the American one, and entertainment is above all a business. So Hollywood sanitizes or censors topics that Beijing doesn't like. But the phenomenon is not limited to China, nor is it all about revenue. Studios, writers, and producers increasingly fear they will be hacked or harmed if they portray any foreign autocrats in a negative light, be it Russian President Vladimir Putin or North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

It wasn't always this way. In the 1930s, Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator took on Adolf Hitler. Later, Martin Scorsese's Kundun shone a light on the fate of Tibet, and The Unbearable Lightness of Being and The Hunt for Red October made the Cold War come alive. Today, the market power of China—and the cyberpower of some rogue states—is making studios and creatives think twice about producing such daring, overtly political films. And as the retreat from the kind of films that once bolstered American soft power accelerates, Hollywood is running out of real-life antagonists….

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sarcastr0
    August.4.2020 at 5:08 pm

    I mean, that’s capitalism, ain’t it?

    The unfree demand unfree products. We freely provide supply to meet demand.

    Now, I personally am no foe of regulated markets, though I also like free trade, and don’t see how one could regulate our way out of this one, other than
    1) subsidizing films with messages we like, or
    2) mandating that our films are only for Western eyes.

    Both cures seem worse than the disease.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      August.4.2020 at 5:15 pm

      You have an example already, anti-foreign bribery laws. Make it illegal to cooperate with foreign censorship laws. Make it ilegal to discriminate [like removing black characters from Chinese posters] or censor dialogue for political reasons.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.4.2020 at 5:17 pm

        Unenforceable. Way too vague to define. Way too many alternative explanations.

  2. Bob from Ohio
    August.4.2020 at 5:16 pm

    “In the 1930s, Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator took on Adolf Hitler.”

    Oh, that sure stopped him.

    1. Dilan Esper
      August.4.2020 at 5:21 pm

      Actually, the more I look at this, almost all the examples are bad. By the time The Great Dictator came out, we were already openly supporting the British through Lend-Lease, and word was coming back to the Jewish diaspora about what the Nazis were doing. The Great Dictator was a film that Hollywood was excited about making.

      During World War II, when we were friendly with Stalin, Hollywood made Mission to Moscow. It didn’t make any movies about the purges.

      The Hunt for Red October came along at the very end of the Cold War, in 1990, even though the book was a bestseller years earlier.

      If there are good examples of Hollywood really rocking the boat, OP hasn’t provided them.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.4.2020 at 5:16 pm

    In the 1930s, Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator took on Adolf Hitler.

    All the meanwhile kowtowing to the Hays Code and US morality censors.

    IOW, this new self-censorship is just more of the same for different censors.

    What they can’t self-censor, and what the authoritarians can’t sensor either, is the general movie itself — background, house interiors, cars all over, kids with cars and video games, supermarkets, daily life. Khrushchev (sp?) tried pretending everything he saw was just a Potemkin village expressly for him. That’s what they should censor, and yet the only way to do is, by banning American movies and TV shows, won’t work now, what with the Internet and USB sticks. Remember all those reports of North Koreans smuggling American shows around on USB sticks? If North Korea can’t stop it, no one can.

  4. Dilan Esper
    August.4.2020 at 5:17 pm

    Interesting he mentions “Kundun” as a success. Michael Eisner at Disney did everything he could not to release that once he found out how the PRC felt about it. Eventually, Disney decided it had no choice (the film was already in the can and they were getting PR blowback), but it was well understood that this would have a chilling effect on any new films about that subject matter.

Please to post comments