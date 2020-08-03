The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

New in Newsweek: "A Supreme Court divided cannot stand. John Roberts must step up or step off."

Here are five steps Chief Justice Roberts can take to bring the Court back in order. If by next July, Roberts cannot step up to this challenge—either through his own ineptitude or his own malfeasance—then he should step down from the Court.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Last week the Roberts Court reached its nadir. I summarized Joan Biskupic's four-part leak series here. Today, Newsweek has published my editorial. The title is stark, but warranted: A Supreme Court divided cannot stand. John Roberts must step up or step off.

Here is the introduction.

The Supreme Court has turned into a sieve. Last week, CNN reporter Joan Biskupic published a fourpart series that revealed the high court's private deliberations. Even worse, the leaks were designed to advance specific narratives about which justices are strong and which are weak. Chief Justice John G. Roberts is all-powerful. Justice Neil Gorsuch appears decisive. Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks weak and ineffective. And Justice Elena Kagan lurks in the background, eager to lend a helping hand to form a moderate coalition. We do not know who leaked the information to the press. It could have been the justices, their law clerks or even allies outside the Court. Frankly, it doesn't matter. These leaks have no doubt destroyed trust and camaraderie on the Court. Relationships will become distant, and the workplace will become even more toxic. There is only one person who can restore order to the Court: Chief Justice Roberts.

Alas, I doubt the George W. Bush appointee is up to the task. Roberts fancies himself the second coming of the great Chief Justice John Marshall. Not even close. Instead, now he more closely resembles one of his lesser-known predecessors, Chief Justice Warren Burger. In 1979, Bob Woodward and Scott Armstrong published the groundbreaking book, The Brethren. The reporters interviewed several of the justices and hundreds of Court staff to peel back the curtain. They revealed internal Court squabbles, painted some of the justices as partisans and highlighted Burger's inept leadership. This book tore the justices apart and created distrust for decades. Burger, an ill-suited chief justice, could do nothing to heal those wounds. Roberts now faces an even greater crisis of confidence. Unless he can rise to the occasion, and plug these leaks, the Roberts Court will tear itself apart. A Supreme Court divided cannot stand. If Roberts cannot unite the Court, he must leave it.

I offer five specific steps Chief Justice Roberts can take to bring the Court back in order. Here are the highlights:

  1. "First, the chief justice must immediately issue a public statement, on his own behalf, about the leaks. "
  2. "Second, after the chief justice publicly denounces the leaks, he must bring his colleagues on board.
  3. "Third, after all of the justices agree to condemn the leaks, Roberts must meet with his colleagues, one at a time. He should personally ask them whether they spoke to Biskupic or authorized someone to speak on their behalf—expressly or impliedly."
  4. "Fourth, Roberts should talk to every law clerk, staff member and employee of the Court, one at a time. Unlike the justices, they can be fired."
  5. "Fifth, and finally, all of the justices should then pledge that for the next term, in the midst of a presidential election, there will be no disclosures."

And here is the conclusion:

If by next July, Roberts cannot step up to this challenge—either through his own ineptitude or his own malfeasance—then he should step down from the Court. I don't reach this conclusion lightly. But leadership matters even more than jurisprudence. Roberts continually frustrates me with his calculating approach to deciding cases. Indeed, this never-ending balancing act may have contributed to the toxic climate among the justices. Yet, I can live with Roberts' frustrating legal reasoning—it will have a short shelf-life. Most justices are forgotten as soon as they retire, and their precedents fade just as quickly. Roberts will suffer that fate, sooner or later.

However, I cannot abide by a crumbling Supreme Court. I would much rather have a competent chief justice who I constantly disagree with, but who can manage the Court, than a failed chief justice who sometimes writes decisions I partially approve of while the Court tears itself apart. An occasional five to four victory, which throws crumbs to the Right, is not enough to sit by idly as a whirlwind demolishes the marble palace from the inside. And I lay down this marker knowing full well that President Joe Biden will likely nominate Roberts' replacement. Chief Justice Merrick Garland, anyone?

This op-ed will be controversial. But I hope it begins a process for the Court to bring itself back into order. I cannot abide by the status quo, which will rip the Court apart.

NEXT: Microsoft May Save TikTok From Trump's Clutches, After President Proposes Ban on Chinese Video App

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    August.3.2020 at 11:04 am

    A low point for the Supreme Court? Or a high point for Josh’s ego?

    1. mad_kalak
      August.3.2020 at 11:13 am

      It’s a cold day in hell, but I agree with captcrisis here.

      1. bernard11
        August.3.2020 at 11:37 am

        And I agree with both of you.

        Blackman can criticize Roberts, of course, but saying the Chief Justice has to do what Blackman says or else resign is absurd self-flattery.

        So is Blackman’s interpretation of the leaks. Maybe the leakers have the objectives he imagines, or maybe not.

        Maybe, “These leaks have no doubt destroyed trust and camaraderie on the Court. Relationships will become distant, and the workplace will become even more toxic. ” Maybe not.

        Go back to telling the court how to manage seating for oral arguments. That comes across as (only slightly) less arrogant.

        1. grb
          August.3.2020 at 11:49 am

          Josh Blackman goes to war against Chief Justice Roberts!

          Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more;
          Or close the wall up with our English dead!
          In peace there’s nothing so becomes a man,
          As modest stillness and humility;
          But when the blast of war blows in our ears,
          Then imitate the action of the tiger:
          Stiffen the sinews, conjure up the blood,
          Disguise fair nature with hard-favoured rage:
          Then lend the eye a terrible aspect;

        2. Michael W. Towns
          August.3.2020 at 11:52 am

          I’m amused by the apotheosis of arrogance himself — bernard11 — castigating Josh Blackman for “arrogance.”

        3. ah....Clem
          August.3.2020 at 11:55 am

          So, Blackman appears to be building a consensus here. What surprises me is that The Cato Institute and his law school concur in his analysis. (c:

          Anyway, while I’d be thrilled to see Biden appoint a replacement Chief Justice, I doubt that will happen. I also doubt Blackman will still advocate for his resignation a year from now regardless of what happens.

          1. Sarcastr0
            August.3.2020 at 12:27 pm

            Pure comedy option would be Roberts citing this editorial and stepping down in January.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.3.2020 at 12:29 pm

        Ditto. I guess Josh sees a mole, thus a mole hill, but nobody else does, let alone a mountain.

  2. Hyman Rosen
    August.3.2020 at 11:08 am

    The only thing worse than a news headline that asks a question (the answer is always “no”) is a headline declaring that someone “must” do something (you and what army?)

    1. Dr. Ed
      August.3.2020 at 11:33 am

      A majority vote of the House and 2/3 vote of the Senate.

  3. mad_kalak
    August.3.2020 at 11:13 am

    It’s not whether Josh Blackman “can live with” Robert’s faulty legal reasoning and lack of leadership leading to a crumbling Supreme Court, it’s whether America can.

  4. Beldar
    August.3.2020 at 11:16 am

    And your standing to issue this ultimatum to the Chief Justice of the United States is what, Professor?

    1. Bob from Ohio
      August.3.2020 at 11:28 am

      He is an American citizen.

      What more “standing” does one need to criticize a public official?

      1. Dr. Ed
        August.3.2020 at 11:30 am

        And he’s not burning buildings or blinding cops, either…

      2. Beldar
        August.3.2020 at 11:39 am

        I didn’t criticize Prof. Blackman for his opinion (although I don’t agree with it either).

        I’m criticizing him for his self-aggrandized tone, which seems to presume that there’s some reason for the Chief Justice to comport himself in accordance with Prof. Blackman’s prescription and ultimatum, through and including his resignation for a life appointment during good behavior.

        I like Prof. Blackman, but I think he’s just shot off one of his own toes and displayed an astonishing tin ear.

        1. Michael W. Towns
          August.3.2020 at 11:53 am

          Then he’s not the only one with a tin ear, Beldar. I deeply respect Blackman’s analysis, even when I don’t agree with everything he says. He knows more about the Supreme Court than any of the commenters here.

          1. Noscitur a sociis
            August.3.2020 at 12:14 pm

            He certainly knows more about the Supreme Court than some of the commenters here. I’m not sure what your warrant is for claiming he’s the most knowledgeable.

  5. Beldar
    August.3.2020 at 11:17 am

    Roberts fancies himself the second coming of the great Chief Justice John Marshall.

    Link, please?

  6. Alan Vanneman
    August.3.2020 at 11:19 am

    If there is such a thing as “The Greater American Self-Expanding Ego Contest”, Josh just won it.

  7. Adabsurdum
    August.3.2020 at 11:20 am

    Are you sure you are not just writing this article because you are overly partisan and you feel betrayed that CJ Roberts isn’t as partisan as you had believed? This article would be more believable if it was from one of the respectable bloggers on this site, but in the context of your other articles it is clear what your goal is: delegitimize the Roberts court after the “blue” opinions (your words) were issued.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      August.3.2020 at 11:39 am

      In an alternate universe where Roberts voted with the liberals at conference but moved to the conservatives on several cases, this post would be about Roberts’s courage and leadership in the face of difficult times.

    2. Michael W. Towns
      August.3.2020 at 11:54 am

      Josh Blackman has been a critic of the Chief Justice for many years. This is not new.

      Blackman partisan? This accusation says more about you than it does about him.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        August.3.2020 at 11:57 am

        It’s not really an accusation, it’s more of an observation based on everything he writes.

  8. Well Regulated Militia
    August.3.2020 at 11:22 am

    Welcome to 2012, when many people realized Roberts was destroying to Court to “save” it. And leaks have nothing to do with it.

    If Roberts follows the advice above, i hope each other justice tells Roberts to screw off when he tries to interrogate them.

    1. Dr. Ed
      August.3.2020 at 11:37 am

      What are the legal implications of justices having a fistfight?
      Would the DC code apply — could they be arrested, and by whom?

  9. Dr. Ed
    August.3.2020 at 11:28 am

    “Justice Elena Kagan lurks in the background”

    It was widely rumored that she was a lesbian, and I’m wondering about the partner being behind this. Or perhaps Roberts’ wife.

    This strikes me as coming from a partner/spouse — neither a justice nor a clerk.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      August.3.2020 at 11:35 am

      What

      1. bernard11
        August.3.2020 at 11:38 am

        Forget it, Noscitur. It’s Dr. Ed.

      2. Dr. Ed
        August.3.2020 at 11:55 am

        I’m merely suggesting that the source(s) may be neither a justice nor a clerk.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          August.3.2020 at 11:58 am

          So why bring up “rumors” about someone being a lesbian?

    2. Krychek_2
      August.3.2020 at 12:05 pm

      Dr. Ed, whenever I think you can’t top yourself, you do.

  10. LawTalkingGuy
    August.3.2020 at 11:51 am

    There’s a lot of things I could say about this, but I want to focus on the bizarre way you talk about Kagan.

    “And Justice Elena Kagan lurks in the background, eager to lend a helping hand to form a moderate coalition.”

    “And in the background, Justice Kagan hovers as a helpful mediator.”

    Lurk? Hover? She’s not some kind of witch or spectral spirit who possesses Roberts, dude. She’s not hiding. Why make it sound so menacing?

  11. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.3.2020 at 11:51 am

    JOSH BLACKMAN is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston

    Is it too much to ask that such a professor be familiar with the term of appointment for Supreme Court Justice?

    This column reeks of arrogance. John Roberts doesn’t have to do anything, and neither do any of the other Justices.

    1. Michael W. Towns
      August.3.2020 at 11:55 am

      I’d say your criticism “reeks of arrogance.”

      1. Sarcastr0
        August.3.2020 at 12:31 pm

        All you have posted on here are empty attacks on anyone who doesn’t like this editorial.

        That’s not how you defend a piece of work.

    2. Dr. Ed
      August.3.2020 at 12:00 pm

      “Is it too much to ask that such a professor be familiar with the term of appointment for Supreme Court Justice? ”

      Can you say “Samuel Chase”?

  12. dwb68
    August.3.2020 at 12:00 pm

    This argument fails to consider the possibility that Roberts was the leak and the leaks were designed to advance Roberts’ own agenda.

    Roberts seems to think that he is the White Knight of the Supreme Court in these partisan times, but he more like Don Quixote.

  13. Sarcastr0
    August.3.2020 at 12:00 pm

    Kagan is Blackman’s Soros.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      August.3.2020 at 12:03 pm

      I was trying to be a bit more charitable, but it’s hard to disagree with this.

  14. ReaderY
    August.3.2020 at 12:01 pm

    The Supreme Court has been divided, with 5-4 decisions on lots of major issues, for at least 30 years.

    Kennedy’s replacement by Roberts as the swing vote merely continued a dynamic that has been effect for decades. Lawrence v. texas was 5-4. Bowers v. Hardwick was also 5-4, trh other way. It’s been like that for a long time.

    If it stood for 30 years, why is it that it can’t stand for another year?

    Has Newsweek endorsed court-packing? If one wants to take extraordinary measures, perhaps it’s inevitable that one will try to fabricate some crisis or other to “justify” doing so.

    I often disagree with Supreme Court.

  15. Just Eric
    August.3.2020 at 12:14 pm

    Legal community: This is interesting, but not terribly persuasive.
    Rest of world: Oh yeah, I skipped that article, do not think of Supreme Court much at all, and those supposed leaks sound completely inconsequential.

Please to post comments