"No-Protest Condition Will Be Dropped for People Facing Federal Charges in Portland Demonstrations"

So reports The Oregonian (Maxine Bernstein); this is the condition I discussed a few days ago: "defendant may not attend any other protests … or public gatherings in … Oregon." As I mentioned then, the condition might well be unconstitutionally overbroad, though the complexity of the law of pretrial conditions makes that not entirely clear.

But the article also mentions,

Since early July, federal prosecutors have routinely asked judges to adopt other conditions before the defendants can be released pending trial: a curfew from either 8 or 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and geographical limits that require them not to come within a five-block radius of the federal courthouse unless for official court business.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta added the no-protest provision when a defendant balked at the proposed curfew, prohibiting the person from attending any protests, rallies or public assemblies while on release.

Are the curfew condition and the five-block exclusion condition constitutional? They are facially speech-neutral, but they would still have the effect of restricting speech—and indeed their purpose would presumably be to prevent attendance at protests, at least some part of the time. (What's the point of a curfew for the defendants otherwise? Is the court worried that they'll be out too late partying?) I've seen some such conditions upheld by some courts, even with pretty weak justifications; but I would think that they should be challengeable on First Amendment grounds here, though I stress again that the law in this area is complicated.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.1.2020 at 3:39 pm

    I am a little surprised that social distancing and mask-wearing never comes up. Others have noted the hypocrisy of condemning protests over lockdowns while encouraging protests over social justice. Are the judges and prosecutors afraid to mention that?

  2. rsteinmetz
    August.1.2020 at 4:08 pm

    I think if a person were arrested for a disorderly or unlawful assembly as many of these were and there are nightly disorderly crowds that must be dispersed by police then a person arrested in connection with such conduct could be ordered not to participate in further such assemblies. When I raised this before several commenter pointed out that the right of assembly is constitutionally protected, however the Constitution actually says “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances” these demonstration seem to routinely degenerate into disorderly very non-peaceful attacks on government property and seem have little to do with petitioning or dealing with specific grievances, which are generally not federal issues anyway.

    A curfew is probably too restrictive, as there are many places one could go and avoid the disorder, however ordering someone who was arrested for participating is civil disorder from continuing to participate in civil disorder seem a reasonable step. I don’t know if any people were arrested more than once, but the man who accused to feds of kidnapping him and letting him go hours later was identified in some news reports as a frequent participant in the protests. Finding the same people returning every night, as I’m sure some do could lead to more serious charges.

