Voting Rights

As Electoral Reform Lands on More Ballots, Anti-Ranked-Choice Campaign Defends Status Quo

The Protect My Ballot campaign is out to stop ranked-choice voting.

Ranked Choice
(Peter Mautsch / Maranso Gmbh | Dreamstime.com)

A surging number of states and localities are thinking about adopting ranked-choice voting, an alternative approach to running an election that offers more room for independent and third-party candidates. This, in turn, has sparked a backlash from the defenders of the traditional system.

Come November, voters in Alaska, Massachusetts, and North Dakota, among other places, will decide whether to adopt ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference instead of choosing just one. 

If a candidate gets an outright majority of first-preference votes, he or she wins. If no one gets a majority, the candidate who received the least number of first-preference votes is eliminated. The votes they received are transferred over to voters' second preference. The process repeats until one candidate receives a majority of transferred votes. The process is also known as "instant runoff" voting, because it simulates a run-off election.

Proponents say that ranked-choice voting would increase representation and expand options for voters beyond the two main parties. The system is currently used in limited circumstances in 23 states, including for local elections, and primary races. Only Maine uses rank-choice voting for statewide elections.

Melodie Wilterdink of the Alaska Policy Forum, a conservative think tank, argues that ranked-choice voting "doesn't allow everyone's ballot to be counted." If voters are asked to rank four candidates in an eight-candidate race, there is a chance all four candidates will be knocked out, resulting in "ballot exhaustion" and a discarded vote.

Last week the Alaska Policy Forum, alongside the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, the Maine Policy Institute, and the Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs, formed the Protect My Ballot coalition to oppose ranked-choice voting.

Confusion about how the system works could suppress voter turnout even more, argues Wilterdink. In Maine, she notes, election officials had to print a 19-page instruction manual on how to vote. 

David Kimball, a political scientist at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, disagrees. When ranked-choice voting replaces a two-tiered primary and general election system, he finds, turnout increases by up to 10 percent because voters only have to show up to the polls once.

Kimball also says that ballot exhaustion doesn't affect a large number of voters. "These are the people who prefer the least preferred candidates, so you're generally talking relatively smaller percentages of voters," he tells Reason.

Where ranked-choice voting is used today, the public largely approves of the method, though support has varied widely across jurisdictions.

Exit polling from local elections in North Carolina shows large majorities—68 percent in Cary and 67 percent in Hendersonville—prefer it to traditional voting. Data from Maine's statewide races shows much narrower support, with approval largely following party lines: 81 percent of Democrats want to expand it while 72 percent of Republicans would eliminate it. (Other states, like Wilterdink's native Alaska, don't see a partisan divide: Both former Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican, and former Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, oppose ranked-choice voting.)

That's not to say that ranked-choice voting has been a success everywhere. As Protect My Ballot's website notes, North Carolina; Aspen, Colorado; and Burlington, Vermont have repealed ranked-choice voting, often after just one election. Voters in Burlington, which ditched ranked-choice voting in 2010, will soon decide whether to reinstate the system.

Max Dunat

  1. GroundTruth
    July.31.2020 at 3:02 pm

    As it is being presented, if ranked choice voting meant that only the second votes of voters whose candidates are eliminated get their second choice used, then this really is giving them a second bite of the apple without the same for everyone else. OTOH, if everyone’s second choice was counted, along with the first, and if a voter could select the same candidate all the way down the count (taking the chance that that candidate were eliminated), then why not.

    However, the arcane logic of all of this makes this such an inelegant solution that I do not see how this possible helps “democracy”. (It might help Democrats, however.)

    Take a look at what happened in ME when this was tried (using the first scenario above): the candidate with the most votes lost to the runner up because the wackjob candidate voters got a second chance.

    1. GroundTruth
      July.31.2020 at 3:05 pm

      Plus, why is increasing voter turnout so important? If someone doesn’t care enough to vote, then they are indicating by their actions that it’s not important to them. So be it.

    2. soldiermedic76
      July.31.2020 at 3:10 pm

      Voter turnout matters because of the reasons people don’t turn out. If it is because of apathy it doesn’t really matter, unless that apathy is the result of knowing that they have no choice and or that those votes won’t really change anything. As for your criticism of ranked choice it is legitimate but the first to win a plurality has many of the same problems.

    3. Brandybuck
      July.31.2020 at 3:18 pm

      There are variations in ranked voting. The method given in the article is not carved in stone. Don’t like it, then argue for another one. But thinking there are only two possibility is silly.

      But basically the naysayers in the article are saying, “I find the new system confuses me with its rules about reach around, so let’s keep with the old system that fucks me in the ass without a reach around.”

      1. FeG
        July.31.2020 at 3:38 pm

        But thinking there are only two possibility is silly.

        Not nearly as silly as thinking anyone thought there are only two choices.

    4. mad.casual
      July.31.2020 at 3:45 pm

      Setting aside that the FF were so clear about the unbridled good that is democracy that they set 2 branches of government and an electoral college in juxtaposition to it…

      Maximizing voluntary participation maximizes political legitimacy. If you consider political legitimacy a value, then votes and parcipation are a form of currency. Picture a company that collected 30% of everybody’s income and, when the time came for consumers to pick the product up off the shelf, less than 40% of the people who already paid in showed up to pick up their product. The company would be a success (assuming production costs weren’t retarded) but the product would be an abject failure.

      Obviously, as libertarians, we’d prefer not to be forced to pay or force other people to pay for a product but, as pragmatists, we’d want as many people as possible to get as large an ROI on their ‘investment’ as possible. The ROI doesn’t necessarily legitimize the taking but it’s considerably harder to contest that a moral wrong has been committed when people get more than they expected or wanted for the price they paid.

    5. Rossami
      July.31.2020 at 3:46 pm

      No, there’s no “second bite of the apple”.

      Consider traditional voting with three candidates. Assume that the jurisdiction requires a majority winner – no pluralities. Everyone goes to the polls and votes once for their top candidate but no one candidate wins the majority. The bottom candidate is eliminated and a new vote is scheduled. When the run-off election is held, all the voters for the top two candidates still like their candidates. Nothing’s changed so they will vote for their same preferences again. Only the voters who liked the third candidate have to change their votes. They don’t get a “second bite” any more than the people who liked (and still like) the first and second candidates.

      The ranked-choice method described in the article merely accomplishes that exact pattern of votes without the expense and time of coming back to the polls at a later date.

      There are lots of legitimate criticisms of ranked-choice voting. Your comment is not one of them.

  2. soldiermedic76
    July.31.2020 at 3:05 pm

    Begich dislikes it because he won by a narrow plurality and the libertarian candidates vote total more than covered this slim margin. Given Begich’s stances on many issues, and how he actually followed the party line on gun control, the ACA etc, it is quite plausible that he would not have received victory if Alaska had had ranked choice. Additionally, ranked choice would probably be more of a boom to Libertarian principles than access to all 50 ballots (especially if we maintain that access) as both parties will have a reason to champion more Libertarian policies in close races.

  3. Brandybuck
    July.31.2020 at 3:26 pm

    I like the idea, and I like most variants of ranked voting. But I’m in California where we got rid of traditional primaries and went to a top two system. So a free for all election in June, with the top two Democrats going onto November.

    Think about how that would work in ranked voting. it’s basically choosing which two Democrats go onto to November ballot. Literally no difference. What California needs is a way for people to legally vote for someone other than a Democrat. Like real ranked voting someone’s vote for a non-Democrat candidate actually counted.

    Okay, I’m being cynical here, ranked voting doesn’t mesh at all with a two top system. And top two will never go away because the Democrat controlled state realized that it means permanent Democrat control. The interesting races in California are only races between a fiscally irresponsible Democrat and a Democrat who happens own a calculator.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.31.2020 at 3:29 pm

      and a Democrat who happens own a calculator.

      I’m going to need proof of that…

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.31.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Come November, voters in Alaska, Massachusetts, and North Dakota, among other places, will decide whether to adopt ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference instead of choosing just one.

    I have a question… in 2000, we were told by the media and the Democrats (I repeat myself) that black people and other minorities couldn’t navigate public life as well as white people. As such, they couldn’t understand a ballot with two boxes on it and therefore were “disenfranchised” by the complexity of the ballot.

    Putting aside whether ranked choice voting is better or worse for democracy, will this system complicate the voting process since we were told that marking a single box on a ballot was a labyrinthine process that disenfranchised Democratic voters?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.31.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Confusion about how the system works could suppress voter turnout even more, argues Wilterdink. In Maine, she notes, election officials had to print a 19-page instruction manual on how to vote.

      Next time I won’t skim the article.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.31.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Data from Maine’s statewide races shows much narrower support, with approval largely following party lines: 81 percent of Democrats want to expand it while 72 percent of Republicans would eliminate it.

    This all feels like a game of poker to me. It seems like they dynamics of the locality are going to largely determine who’s for it and who’s against it.

    As Brandybuck noted above, there are some places where Democrats (to give one example) have a 100% lock on the electoral process. In my town, the choice is between a Hillary Clinton style Democrat and Che Guevara. Ironically, it’s not Republicans who feel disenfranchised (although I suspect they do), it’s the Che Guevara party that feels disenfranchised. So often times the most progressive groups are the ones supporting messing and tweaking with the ballot process, all designed to increase the influence of Che Guevara representation.

