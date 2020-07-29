The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Summary Judgment: Delicious or Sour?
A funny opening from Judge Selya's opinion in Mandel v. Boston Phoenix, Inc. (1st Cir. 2006):
The oenologist's creed teaches that we should drink no wine before its time. Much the same principle applies to summary judgment; it is a deliciously helpful device if properly timed, but one that can leave a sour taste if brought to bear on an insufficiently fermented record.