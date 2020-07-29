The Volokh Conspiracy

It's Just Like Saying the N—– Word

The flag of those who supported the dissolution of the Union.

OK, I'm reusing the gag, but I can't help it; see this post from WILX (Maureen Holliday):

Bed and breakfast Nordic Pineapple in Saint Johns has removed their Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse[d] it for the Confederate flag.

Greg and Kjersten Offbecker moved into the historic mansion two years ago and turned it into a bed and breakfast. As decoration, they hung a Norwegian flag next to the American flag at the front entrance of the inn, but dozens of guests and people driving by have accused the couple of flying a Confederate flag.

"They are the same color, but there are no stars on the Norwegian flag, and the Confederate flag is a big 'x' and the Norwegian flag is part of the Nordic countries, they're all crosses," Offbecker said.

Last week, the couple decided to remove the flag as they were updating their marketing materials….

Thanks to Iain Murray at InstaPundit for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Amazing Propagandist
    July.29.2020 at 5:17 pm

    This is the inevitable result when the nation’s supply of authentic racism is inadequate to meet the Woke folks’ demand signal; they are forced to manufacture their own.

  2. Dr. Ed
    July.29.2020 at 5:23 pm

    This reminds me of the Amherst (MA) activist who mistook the Puerto Rican flag for the Texas flag.

    First, Amherst usually flies the UN Flag (not the US) on the Town Common, but was celebrating some sort of Puerto Rican festival by instead flying the Puerto Rican flag, which, like the Cuban flag, is pendant shaped. Quite distinctive.

    Amherst Leftie observes it flying there, mistakes it for the Texas flag (which is rectangular). She believes it there to honor then-President GW Bush, which she can not tolerate, and pulls it down. And then calls the Amherst Police, who offer to “dispose of it” for her, but she says she can do that herself.

    The Puerto Rican Festival folk then notice the empty flagpole and call the Amherst police, reporting their flag stolen — presumably by evil right wing racists. This is duly reported in the weekly newspaper’s police calls column.

    Trendy Leftie then realizes her mistake and admits to it.

    All is forgiven because while she did make a (rather stupid) mistake and took something that wasn’t hers, she would have had a legitimate right to steal it because George Bush was evil.

    I am not making this up….

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.29.2020 at 5:36 pm

      My bad — the PR flag (the converse of the Cuban one) is actually rectangular, it just has a triangular left that gives it the illusion of being pendant-shaped unless pinned out flat.

      It still is completely different than the Texas flag.

      I could someone confusing the ME, NH, & NY flags — but not TX & PR.

  3. KevinP
    July.29.2020 at 5:25 pm

    The Norwegian flag is just another sickening terrifying display of White Supremacy.

    (Because I say so).

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.29.2020 at 5:45 pm

      Not just you — Remember the Swedish Bikini Team?
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c2NEFPqTwY

      BTW, that is a Lobster TRAP and not a crate, and it would never break like that because those bows were singular pieces of oak (years past they were steamed spruce boughs). Nor would the Lobsters have remained alive after an impact like that, but I digress.

  4. Martinned
    July.29.2020 at 5:37 pm

    I can actually see how you’d be temporarily confused. After all, the flag isn’t flying in a force 10 storm all the time. Mostly it would fold a lot. And when it does, I can see how it would be unclear whether the cross is “straight” or “diagonal”. (I don’t know how else to explain that.)

    Of course, if you then look at it a second time it would be clear that it’s the Norwegian flag, but I can see how this isn’t completely about wokeness gone mad.

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.29.2020 at 5:50 pm

      Bullbleep. The Norwegian cross is off-center and has no stars in it.

      Of course, when there is no wind, it’s damn difficult to distinguish flags anyway. Union Station in DC has (had?) all 50 states on display out in front, and on still days, it was difficult to identify most.

      But there are a lot of flags with red backgrounds.
      Both the Soviet and PRC flags come to mind.

      1. Dr. Ed
        July.29.2020 at 5:56 pm

        And this is Michigan, where there are lots of Norwegians and not so many Confederates. Throw in their (likely) accents and most people with an IQ above 12 ought to be able to figure out it was a foreign flag.

        It’s like the Mexican and Italian flags, which *are* the same color pattern, if you ovrerlook the seal the Mexicans include. Now if it is an Italian restaurant, it probably is the Italian one, and the Mexican one outside the Mexican restaurant. Logic…

    2. kkoshkin
      July.29.2020 at 5:54 pm

      Isn’t what you said proof that it is wokeness gone mad?

      This is a bed-and-breakfast in the middle of Michigan. I would guess the number of Confederate flags flown in the area borders on zero. Certainly, the number of Confederate flags proudly flown outside of businesses (that want to stay open) in the area is zero. The hotel is called the Nordic Pineapple, hence the Norwegian flag.

      It seems complaints were lodged by people in spite of all these context clues telling them that their instinct–to find racism even where it is not–was incorrect. Rather than doing a quick Google image search to dispel their initial reactions, they made complaints (presumably to the hotel itself).

      That seems to me to be pretty strong evidence of unbridled wokeness.

    3. Eugene Volokh
      July.29.2020 at 5:56 pm

      I think the problem isn’t that someone is temporarily confused. It’s that some people are temporarily confused, but instead of saying, “Huh, doesn’t that look like it might be a Confederate flag? Let me look into it,” they just assume the worst (and act on their assumptions).

      1. Dr. Ed
        July.29.2020 at 6:02 pm

        Like I said, the Trendy Leftie’s *first* impulse was to untie the lanyard and bring it down from a 50′ municipal-grade flagpole.

        Not even wait for the officer to arrive…

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        July.29.2020 at 6:07 pm

        “…they just assume the worst (and act on their assumptions).”

        “the worst” being that the people are racist, and presumably threatening black people, instead of just proud to be from Norway. Or proud to be from the South.

        The left has become very intolerant on this issue.

  5. AmosArch
    July.29.2020 at 5:47 pm

    They have only themselves to blame for accommodating stupidity rather than educating it away.

  6. Hank Ferrous
    July.29.2020 at 5:47 pm

    Where’s kirkland w/ his abuse & obtuse comments about the superiority of left-leaning education? If 1 cannot distinguish between the flag of the apparently much-reviled & oh so topical US Confederate states & Norway, seems like the education is pretty mediocre.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      July.29.2020 at 5:59 pm

      Well, to be fair, the people complaining are only a tiny fraction of those who have gotten a left-leaning education; I don’t think their complaints say much about the quality of the educational system generally.

  7. tkamenick
    July.29.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Is this the explanation for why Christian Heg’s statue in Madison, Wisconsin was desecrated by “peaceful” protestors?

