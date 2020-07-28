Upcoming Cato Institute Virtual Book Forum on my New Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

On August 13, the Cato Institute will be holding a virtual book forum on my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. There will be commentary by economist Bryan Caplan and immigration law scholar Peter Margulies, who recently reviewed the book at the Lawfare website.

The event will run from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Eastern time, and is free and open to the public. Registration and additional information is available here.

In June, I did a series of posts about Free to Move. The last post in the series, which has links to the earlier ones, is available here. In the first post in the series, I summarized what the book is about, and why I wrote it. The Introduction to Free to Move, which provides an overview of the rest of the book, is available for free download on the SSRN website here.

As previously indicated, I have promised to donate 50% of the royalties from Free to Move to charities benefiting refugees.