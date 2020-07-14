The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Presidential Pardon Power

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Over at Lawfare, I have a new post out suggesting that it is time to think about a constitutional amendment restricting the presidential pardon power. As in most things, President Donald Trump is particularly brazen and corrupt in how he uses the pardon power, but he is not unique in abusing one of the few unchecked powers that presidents possess.

The federal constitution is an outlier in how it structures the pardon power. The state constitutions reflect how the American people have learned from their experience with the experiment of republican government, and the state constitutions offer ready-made models for how the pardon power might be reformed.

Here's a taste from the post:

We have seen a train of abuses of the pardon power. Future such abuses could be remedied through a bipartisan constitutional amendment. It is a straightforward matter to make it explicit that a president cannot pardon himself, and it should not be hard to take pardons of immediate family members off the table as well. It should also not be difficult to require that pardons be issued only after conviction, or that pardons cannot be issued during the lame-duck period after a presidential election and before a president-elect has been inaugurated. It is possible to entrench into the constitutional text a process for considering pardons, so that presidents in the future cannot bypass the Department of Justice and issue pardons based on personal appeals by friends, family and television news hosts. It would be possible to require others to sign off on the pardon, whether existing members of the president's Cabinet or a new body like a pardon and parole board. It would be possible to make pardons conditional on a congressional vote, perhaps comparable to the vote to override a presidential veto of legislation. If Congress and then 38 states so decided, it would even be possible to give Speaker Pelosi the power she wrongly asserts that she already has and allow Congress to subject the pardon power to statutory regulation.

Read the whole thing here.

NEXT: Court Denies Injunction Against Mary Trump's Book

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    July.14.2020 at 12:22 pm

    If Republican senators had done their job and removed Trump from office, or at the very least forced him to quit the 2020 race, this debate wouldn’t be necessary. I still can’t believe Republican senators are so afraid of stupid Trump voters that they relinquished constitutional power while collectively peeing their panties. RIP Senate…a once proud institution.

    1. bernard11
      July.14.2020 at 12:47 pm

      I think it would still be necessary.

      I like Whittington’s suggestions.

    2. M L
      July.14.2020 at 12:50 pm

      The Obama administration launched a baseless investigation into their political opponents, the Trump campaign, and they secured the assistance and contributions of 16 foreign countries in doing so.

      It would be quite amazing if Trump was impeached for mentioning a non-baseless inquiry into Hunter Biden’s corruption.

  2. Amazing Propagandist
    July.14.2020 at 12:23 pm

    “As in most things, President Donald Trump is particularly brazen and corrupt…”

    Yawn.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.14.2020 at 12:31 pm

      So then hate on Clinton or Obama’s pardons.

      1. santamonica811
        July.14.2020 at 12:41 pm

        SarcastrO,
        I think his point was, “Trump is, in fact, incredibly corrupt and brazen. I’m not disputing that. So much so that I, Amazing, am incredibly bored by the 1,723rd example of this. Trump’s incredible normalization of the abnormal has inured me over the course of his presidency. There is, literally, *nothing* that Trump does, by this point, that surprises me.”

        Hence the yawn.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        July.14.2020 at 12:54 pm

        “Brazen” in this case, means little more than that he isn’t waiting until after his last election to issue pardons. Which any way you look at it is the way Presidents should behave; Presidents SHOULD just issue pardons as they conclude they’re justified, rather than waiting until doing so can’t have any political consequences.

        As far as whether the commutation was justified, I’ll let Trump speak for himself.

        If what he says is what he believes, there’s nothing corrupt about this act. If you think he’s lying, and had bad motives?

        Well, when have you ever not thought that?

  3. Sarcastr0
    July.14.2020 at 12:32 pm

    I’m a bit leery of limiting the power, but the reforms suggested in the OP are pretty modest and common sense-seeming to me, and don’t swallow the entire enterprise.

  4. JohnSteed
    July.14.2020 at 12:35 pm

    Another item for a long list of things that might be amendments, with no showing as to why this might be important enough to be near the top of the list.
    Why not an amendment against gerrymandering? Or fixing the number of Supreme Court Justices, or limiting their terms of office?Those could be bipartisan.
    Or, on the Democrat side, an amendment allowing a direct tax on wealth? (Just kidding, they’d never admit they need one.)

  5. Cynic 2
    July.14.2020 at 12:36 pm

    Great idea; in Congress we trust.

    So let’s also restrict: the Executive from declining to prosecute people (subject to abuse like pardons); the Judiciary from entering directed verdicts or judgments notwithstanding the verdict (same); and the Judiciary from imposing lax sentences shorter than the maximum (subject to abuse like commutations).

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.14.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Did you read the reforms? Because this isn’t that.

  6. captcrisis
    July.14.2020 at 12:36 pm

    These are good reforms but Republican opposition would prevent such a Constitutional amendment.

  7. Dilan Esper
    July.14.2020 at 12:42 pm

    From Whittington’s article:

    He routinely circumvents the informal practices that have helped discipline the presidential process for granting clemency.

    I might accept some sort of amendment limiting the pardon power, if we also put in language prohibiting the BS Whittington is referring to. What he is referring to is that the DOJ prosecutors have “pardon guidelines” that basically prohibit anyone from getting a pardon except maybe long after theiy serve their time. It’s outrageous, on substantive and procedural grounds.

    It’s outrageous on substantive grounds because on big reason we have a pardon power is to reverse bad decisions by prosecutors, courts, and juries. If prosecutors, for instance, convict an innocent man, or severely violate his rights, or racially discriminate in jury selection, or prosecute a victimless crime, the President can step in and completely nullify all their work. That’s an important power. The entire purpose of DOJ pardon guidelines is to prevent Presidents from doing that, under the fiction that DOJ prosecutors not only never do evil but never even make a mistake.

    Second, it’s procedurally objectionable. Foxes shouldn’t guard hen-houses, and prosecutors shouldn’t decide pardons. The pardon power is fundamentally about overruling prosecutors and throwing their work in the garbage can. So the guidelines should very obviously be written by defense attorneys. Prosecutors should have no say.

    So I would propose that any amendment of the pardon power be amended further, as follows:

    “No prosecutor employed by the US governmen or any state or territory thereof shall have any involvement whatsoever in the determination of any pardon or clemency application or any rules or guidelines for determining pardon or clemency applications.”

    1. Dilan Esper
      July.14.2020 at 12:50 pm

      By the way, Whittington doubles down:

      It is possible to entrench into the constitutional text a process for considering pardons, so that presidents in the future cannot bypass the Department of Justice and issue pardons based on personal appeals by friends, family and television news hosts

      What is this fricking worship that people have of prosecutors. Does Whittington really think that the DoJ is full of people who will fairly evaluate whether people they send to prison for long periods of time deserve to be there?

      And does he really think everyone in the DoJ is a wonderful public servant who always acts from the best motives and fairly metes out justice, putting away people and ruining lives only when the action is totally justified?

      Why do people worship prosecutors? The entire point of several constitutional amendments is that prosecutors aren’t to be trusted. The framers knew this. But suddenly, any President who- gasp- departs from the vaunted Department of Justice guidelines as to when their own work should be undone (answer: almost never) is abusing his office?

      This is nuts, it is sad, and it is offensive.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      July.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

      That also stuck out at me. I don’t know a lot about who gets to be in the Office of Pardon Attorney, but I would not be surprised if they don’t come straight over from the Federal Defender’s Office.

      So while I don’t have a problem with having a system to process applications per se, it’s obviously going to have institutional biases towards DOJ, so codifying that process to exclude alternative sources of information about pardons is just a good way to deny chances at justice to people who might deserve it.

  8. santamonica811
    July.14.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Some good suggestions, some not so much.

  9. Michael W. Towns
    July.14.2020 at 12:45 pm

    How many pearls-clutching articles did law professors write about reforming the pardon power after Obama pardoned actual terrorists and traitors, like Bradley Manning?

    So sick of this virtue signalling from the professors.

    1. Dilan Esper
      July.14.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Don’t deadname Chelsea Manning. It’s offensive and bigoted, no matter what you think of what she did.

      1. Michael W. Towns
        July.14.2020 at 12:53 pm

        “She” was Bradley Manning when she committed treason; please stop white-washing history and facts, it’s offensive and dishonest.

        1. Dilan Esper
          July.14.2020 at 12:56 pm

          She. No scare quotes. She. Putting the word she in scare quotes is more bigotry. Refusing to accept who she is is bigotry.

          And it is perfectly honest. That’s her name.

          Don’t be a transphobe. You are being like the southerners who refused to give up the n-word when everyone else did.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      July.14.2020 at 12:56 pm

      He commuted her sentence after she had been incarcerated for seven years. There were also credible allegations of mistreatment.

  10. theobromophile
    July.14.2020 at 12:45 pm

    I’m a believer in removing the pardon power during the lame-duck period and in fact, would extend it to a month before the election. Put your pardons up for a vote, and even if you are term-limited out, your party (and therefore, your legacy) will suffer if you’re particularly corrupt.

    That’s also why the notion of Trump being particularly corrupt about pardons rankles. Trump pardons people when it matters: before elections. Over 75% of Clinton’s pardons happened at the end of his time in office. (Leah Libresco has an article in fivethirtyeight with pretty graphs.) Obama’s pardons and commutations were disproportionately in December 2016 and January 2017; in fact, he pardoned someone on 17 January 2017 and commuted another sentence on 19 January 2017.

    1. M L
      July.14.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Agreed.

    2. Michael W. Towns
      July.14.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Incredible. I don’t remember the professoriat going into apoplectic paroxysms of shock and dismay when the great Obama was being corrupt. Huh. Interesting.

  11. CJColucci
    July.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

    It’s not the exact pardon reform I would advocate, and there are things I would try to change, but I’d accept it as the end-point of negotiations.

Please to post comments