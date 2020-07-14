Holy Fight Ministries Loses Cockfighting Religious Freedom Lawsuit

The Volokh Conspiracy

From Judge Brian A. Jackson's opinion yesterday in Plumbar v. Perrilloux (M.D. La.):

[T]he Louisiana Criminal Code … makes it unlawful for any person to … "organize or conduct any commercial or private cockfight wherein there is a display of combat or fighting among one or more domestic or feral chickens and in which it is intended or reasonably foreseeable that the chickens would be injured, maimed, mutilated, or killed."

Plaintiffs … argue that the burden imposed on their religious practice of cockfighting is at odds with the Louisiana Preservation of Religious Freedom Act ("LPRFA"). They adequately summarize the core of their argument in the following syllogism: "[i]f the use of peyote, a Schedule I drugs [sic], is permitted…then it stands to reason that an exception should be carved out…for the Plaintiffs and their congregation [to engage in cockfighting] to practice their faith." …

Several photographs taken during a police raid were offered by [the government]. The photos depicted a cockfighting arena littered with discarded food and alcohol containers; a handwritten betting ledger; "cockhouse" fees and membership rules; rooster corpses; and other indicators of a commercial cockfighting operation. Signs were discovered in the area, including one reading "Milk Dairy Game Club House Rules," and another smaller sign reading "Holy Fight Ministries"—apparently the only indicator of any religious object in the facility. At oral argument, Plaintiffs argued that while they lease the premises from the Game Club, they are not a commercial operation and were not present the night of the raid when the incriminating evidence was seized….

[Plaintiffs] are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claims [1] because Defendants have provided satisfactory evidence to show that the state has a compelling interest in enacting a law banning cockfighting and [2] because the evidence casts doubt upon the type of institution operated by Plaintiffs. In other words, the evidence suggests that the cockfighting activities were more commercial in nature than a bona fide religious ritual….

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Martinned
    July.14.2020 at 7:58 pm

    Huh, I thought we were not supposed to ask whether a person’s beliefs were “sincerely held”…

    1. Rossami
      July.14.2020 at 8:13 pm

      You have that exactly backwards. Whether the beliefs are sincerely held is the only question you get to ask. If the beliefs are sincerely held, you may not challenge them for logic, internal consistency, alignment with any organized religion or text, etc. A person’s idiosyncratic religious beliefs are his/her own and must be accepted as valid.

      If, however, the beliefs are not sincerely held (that is, a pretext), then all bets are off and the religious freedom analysis does not even apply.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      July.14.2020 at 8:14 pm

      You thought wrong.

      “Sincerely held belief” is an element of religious freedom claims, and litigants defending against them are entitled to challenge it. Government defendants often decline to contest the sincerity, for strategic reasons that (I would imagine) are sometimes driven by the case, and sometimes by public relations. But there’s nothing saying they’re “not supposed to” do so.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    July.14.2020 at 8:07 pm

    This ruling seems totally at odds with the Supreme Court rulings that all you need to do is have a religious belief about something to be exempt from the laws of the land. Can’t wait for Justice Thomas’s defense of these folks.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      July.14.2020 at 8:15 pm

      Is Reynolds is still good law?

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      July.14.2020 at 8:16 pm

      I agree that this ruling would be at odds with such a Supreme Court ruling. In this case, I believe the paradox is resolved by the fact that no such Supreme Court ruling exists.

  3. David H.
    July.14.2020 at 8:21 pm

    Upon reading that blog post title, I had to think for a second that it wasn’t April 1 … that’s quite a collection of words there, Professor Volokh!

