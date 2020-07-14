The Volokh Conspiracy

18-to-20-Year-Olds Have a Right to Buy Handguns

So holds a Virginia state judge under the Virginia Constitution, concluding that the Virginia background check requirement for private sales therefore can't be applied to 18-to-20-year-olds.

Federal law bans professional gun dealers from selling handguns to 18-to-20-year-olds, but doesn't ban 18-to-20-year-olds from buying handguns from nonprofessional sellers (so-called "private sales"). That's one effect of Congress's decision not to mandate background checks for private sales. As a result, 18-to-20-year-olds are practically able to buy handguns, though they have fewer choices and have to go through more of a hassle.

Virginia law does mandate that all gun sales go through dealers, and thus be subject to a background check, which 18-to-20-year-olds can't pass; as a result, 18-to-20-year-olds in Virginia can no longer buy handguns. That, Judge F. Patrick Yeatts held today (in Elhert v. Settle), is likely unconstitutional: Though governments has have historically been able to restrict gun sales to minors, the age of majority is now 18 in Virginia (though it was largely 21 throughout the U.S. until about 1970), so 18-to-20-year-olds are fully protected by the Virginia Constitution's right to bear arms provision. Because of this, Judge Yeatts temporarily blocked the enforcement of the law against 18-to-20-year-olds (though I expect the state will appeal).

For more on this question generally, see this post by David Kopel and this post of mine.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    July.14.2020 at 9:23 pm

    Traditionally states and their respective lawmakers that held themselves out as pro-2A states have heavily regulated handguns. I would say pursuant Heller an 18 year old has a right to keep a handgun in their home but no right to buy one. So I believe if the Supreme Court ever takes up the 2A again they will find a right to open carry but it will be subject to liberal regulations like laws prohibiting guns in school zones and laws prohibiting concealed carry and laws making it illegal to posses a gun while selling narcotics.

  2. jdgalt1
    July.14.2020 at 9:26 pm

    If 18-20 year olds have a right to buy handguns, is that right good against stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods that have a policy not to sell to 18-20 year olds?

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      July.14.2020 at 9:32 pm

      Read the post and try again.

    2. Sebastian Cremmington
      July.14.2020 at 9:34 pm

      Actually this shows how dumb the conservative outrage against Dick’s was—18 year olds already couldn’t buy handguns but Republicans thought it was unfair Dick’s wouldn’t let them buy another type of gun.

  3. Noscitur a sociis
    July.14.2020 at 9:38 pm

    Prof. Volokh,

    I’m not sure I agree with your description of the legality (under federal law) of private sales to those under 21 as an “effect of Congress’s decision not to mandate background checks for private sales.” Rather, it seems to me, it’s an effect of Congress’s decision in the relevant statute, 18 U.S.C. §  922(b)(1), to only place management age limit on sales by a “licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer, or licensed collector”. In other words, even if Congress required private sellers to perform a background check, that wouldn’t in and of itself criminalize a sale to someone under 21. Or is there something I’m missing?

  4. Dr. Ed
    July.14.2020 at 9:53 pm

    One nice bit of good news.

  5. mydisplayname
    July.14.2020 at 10:03 pm

    The Commonwealth is likely to loose any appeal, in part due to contemporaneously enacted, yet seemingly unrelated, statutes.

    I’ll offer a tangentially related observation regarding Virginia. In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the state asserted the police power to compel vaccination at state expense. In Buck v. Bell, the state asserted police power to compel sterilization at state expense. Currently, there Virginia governor asserts police power to compel the purchase, at unspecified cost, and wearing, for an unspecified time, of masks, of unspecified design. There is a significant difference: compelling purchase is a tax beyond the emergency power of the Governor.

